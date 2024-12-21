Bronce J. Rice, PsyD, MSW is a psychoanalyst and psychologist in private practice in New Haven, Connecticut. The author of the newsletter The Wellbeing Equation, Dr. Rice sends timely tips and advice for mental wellbeing and self care directly to your inbox each month.

Dr. Rice specializes in helping patients explore their wellbeing and how to bring it into existence. He received psychoanalytic training through the Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis (WNEIP) where he has taught courses on psychoanalytic theory and technique. Dr. Rice completed his postdoctoral training at Yale University in the department of Epidemiology and Public Health, at the University of Michigan specializing in borderline personality disorders, and at the Detroit Psychiatric Institute. He has also been a research assistant at the Yale Child Study Center and supervised psychology doctoral students through the Yale Anxiety and Mood Disorders Clinic.

To learn more, visit his website at www.broncerice.com

