“Only the wounded healer can truly heal. It is by facing our wounds that we find what restores us.”

Carl Jung

I. The Ground of Healing

Across different traditions and ways of viewing life, the meaning of healing and of wholeness has reflected each culture’s understanding of what it means to live in balance with the world around us. Living in balance helps us move in rhythm with life in ways that keep us from falling back into old patterns that work against our wellbeing.

In some traditions, to be whole meant having harmony between our body and spirit. In others, it meant maintaining balance between ourselves and the communities we belong to, or between human beings and the natural world around us.

In Greek therapeia, to heal was to attend to the body, the soul, and to whatever keeps the order of life flowing in relation to all that supports it. In Chinese medicine, health was understood as the flowing movement of qi, the vital energy that links the inner world with the outer. Indigenous traditions spoke of balance within a living web of relationship to the land, to ancestors, to the people we encounter, and to the world of spirit and energy, where disconnection from any part unsettled the whole.

Over time, this wider understanding of life has narrowed, losing much of the depth and complexity it once held. In its place, we now emphasize control, improvement, and becoming efficient at managing life rather than participating in it fully.

Healing, in this context, becomes reduced to symptom management and self-improvement, stripped of its connection to the living systems that support us. When healing feels like just another task, wholeness can start to feel like a goal rather than an ongoing practice in our lives. Yet healing has always been about relationship, with ourselves, with others, and with the deeper currents in our life.

Often, we do not recognize our need for healing until something feels off or out of sync in our lives. It may be the pace of our lives, the way we are moving through our days, or a loss of connection to the parts of us that help us feel more alive and a bit more whole. Living may feel more effortful, as if we are slightly off in how we are moving through life without knowing why. It can unsettle us, even calling into question how we have been going about our lives.

What we do with this awareness can be revealing. A patient once described realizing her days had become a series of tasks with little presence behind them. She was not in danger or in crisis, but she felt restless and disconnected from the things that once helped her feel anchored. When our attention drifts from what supports our wellbeing, our sense of imbalance often deepens, and we may find ourselves moving further out of rhythm with the life we prefer to experience, and further away from the sense of ourselves we want to return to.

II. When We Drift Out of Rhythm

All of us know this feeling in our own way. We go through periods when we feel out of sync or out of balance, even if we don’t fully know why. What often sets these moments apart is what they raise for us emotionally.

Some of us move through life at a pace that is not healthy for us. We can push ourselves past our limits, and exhaustion can rob us of feeling alive and emotionally present. Others contend with grief or inner conflict that makes it harder to access the parts of themselves that feel joyful or connected. Some of us are thrown off course by health issues that limit our capacity. And many of us become misaligned through difficult relationships.

We may tie ourselves to a partner’s moods, a parent’s expectations, or a family role that isn’t good for us. For instance, trying to keep the peace at all cost can strain us until we lose touch with what we feel and need in ways that are good for us.

Whatever the reason, we begin to feel out of step with ourselves. We can appear engaged on the surface while feeling numb or disconnected inside, as if the part of our spirit that brings meaning to our days has faded in a way we may not be able to fully articulate. In these moments, we can feel unsettled and find ourselves more reactive or pulling back from the people and things that help us feel like ourselves.

The patient I mentioned earlier described it this way. ‘My days are full and meaningful, yet I don’t feel any emotional connection to the meaning.’ She could handle work, friendships, and daily responsibilities, but her experience of herself felt muted, as if her spirit had dimmed just enough to throw her off inside. When she tried to put it into words, she often landed on ‘present, but not really here and alive,’ a description that carried confusion more than complaint.

Her sleep was fragmented, and small setbacks weighed heavily on her, but none of this was the center of it. What unsettled her most was the sense that she was participating in her life without inhabiting it emotionally.

As we worked together, what became most apparent was not the fatigue but the sense that something in her experience felt absent and was asking for her attention. She could not name it yet, but she felt the difference between going through the motions and living in a way that allowed her to feel connected to herself. This kind of misalignment is often the doorway to healing, the moment we sense that something inside us is asking for our attention.

III. The Threshold of Healing

On the other side of that doorway, we frequently find ourselves face to face with deeper questions related to our emotional life. A common phenomenon experienced by many of us is noticing a shift inside us, a signal that something in our inner life feels off. It often registers as a longing for more or the recognition that the life we are living no longer feels connected to a deeper, more meaningful sense of aliveness. Often it shows up physically as well, perhaps a tightness in our shoulders, discomfort in our chest or our breathe might quicken. It can help us better understand the expression the quickening of the spirit.

We may not know how to name what we are feeling. I have experienced it as a desire to feel more alive, more like myself again, or as the sense that something essential in my emotional life wants my attention. Nothing external may have changed, but something can move inside us in a way that keeps asking for our attention.

I have come to understand these stirrings as an emotional threshold. It is the moment when we begin to look beneath the surface of how we have been living and notice the deeper currents we’ve lost contact with, the ones that help us feel alive in fuller ways. We can feel confused, experience a strong sense of longing, or feel that something emotionally meaningful is missing. These moments often stir an inner search for more, and we can feel ourselves leaning toward something we don’t always understand.

At first, we may not know what any of this means. Simply noticing our strong feelings or longing for more can feel meaningful. It suggests that something within us wants to be related to and experienced differently.

We can feel uncertain and unanchored and know that something needs attention, but we frequently don’t have a language or framework to understand what it is we are experiencing. Some of us try to push past the moment because we don’t know what to do with our emotional discomfort. We may return to coping patterns that once served us but often feel out of place in the current moment. And sometimes, if we’re able, we learn to stay with our emotional discomfort long enough to see what happens next. This difficult act of staying with our emotions can open a doorway toward a deeper kind of healing.

This threshold often turns our attention inward. Most of us were not taught how to listen to ourselves in this way, yet an inner listening can help us understand what’s happening inside us when familiar patterns start to pull at us and we aren’t sure what comes next.

There is also a spiritual dimension we can sense and take part in. I often describe feeling pulled toward something larger than myself, even if I’m not able to name it. It can feel like an opening inside me or a growing sense that there is more depth to my life than I had understood or known before. As this inner shift unfolds, many describe moments of awe or wonder, as if their awareness stretches beyond anything they’ve experienced previously. This recognition often invites us to explore what lies beyond our familiar ways of understanding life. The threshold becomes the space where our inner life and our longing for meaning begin to meet and help us experience what healing might feel like.

In this emotionally expansive moment, we often find ourselves asking important existential questions. Who am I. What is the meaning of my life. Should I be living differently, and if so, for what purpose. This threshold turns these questions into invitations to see more clearly what our experience is trying to tell us.

We may feel that we have been moving away from certain painful parts of our lives, or that we have stopped listening to our emotional, spiritual, or physical needs. Time can feel like it slows and a sense of urgency is often felt. In that slowing, we often sense how much our inner life needs a different kind of attention. And as we sit with this truth, we often begin to see how important it is to be kind and patient with ourselves and to stay present with our difficulties in more caring and loving ways.

What often makes this moment feel meaningful is the feeling that something inside us wants to live differently. We may feel drawn to pay closer attention to ourselves, sensing that something inside us wants room to be felt more openly. As this happens, the choices we make can begin to feel more important to us. It can also open a deeper sense of connection to aspects of meaning and what helps us feel more alive, bringing us closer to whatever we understand to be sacred. Healing often helps us feel connected to something larger than ourselves, something that seems to meet us as we turn inward.

In this space, I feel aspects of my inner and outer life meet one another. The experience feels deeply personal, and at the same time I feel connected to something larger than myself. This is part of why the moment feels mysterious, even cosmic, and my emotional connection to life feels like it is widening.

IV. The Season Itself

When we are suffering and struggling emotionally, healing is often what we long for most. These stretches can bring a kind of fear or disorientation, as if the ground inside us is shifting in ways we didn’t expect. During these times, we tend to feel pulled toward what feels painful and difficult to sit with, and toward aspects of life we wish we could live differently. We may have a hard time holding ourselves together and notice a gap between how we are living and what we know needs to change. What becomes harder to look away from is the sense that life is asking something of us, and that how we respond will matter.

In these moments, our emotional life often intensifies. We may begin to question how we are living or what we are relying on to get through our days. In order to heal, we often have to sit still with ourselves and feel the intensity of our inner experience. Healing tends to take shape in this internal space, especially when we can sense what our mind and body are asking of us. I find that deeper healing is more of an ongoing practice than a plan I know ahead of time, shaped by the ways I have learned to listen inwardly and by the relationship I build with myself that helps me feel more whole.

Some of us may need to realign with our spirit. Others may need to slow down so we can better discern what is needed to heal. And some of us will need to mourn the loss of a loved one or parts of ourselves we no longer have access to. Whatever form it takes, healing often asks us to stay close to our emotional life and trust that we can find our way back to what helps us feel like ourselves again.

I remember a patient who came to see me because of the pain he was carrying after losing his only child. Nothing in his life made sense in the months that followed. His days were a mixture of numbness, intense pain, and anger. He moved through them with a kind of blind instinct, doing whatever needed to be done and feeling detached from himself and from his wife, whom he unconsciously blamed for their son’s death.

In our early sessions, he spoke in fragments and short sentences, often falling into stretches of silence as he tried not to feel overwhelmed or angry with me. There were moments when we simply sat together in silence because neither of us knew what else could be said.

Months into the work, he paused and said, ‘I do not feel myself tightening in the same way.’ The pain of losing his son was still sharp, and the distance between him and his wife remained, but something in his emotional life had begun to shift. He was no longer clenching his fists every time he spoke about his son. He could sit with his anger a little longer and explore what, specifically, he was angry about.

We practiced breathing in our sessions, and he began using it outside of them when his feelings intensified. He still struggled to put thoughts to his emotions, but he could feel small moments of relief. He was beginning to feel his emotions without being swallowed by them, and he was starting to find early words for what he was feeling.

As he sat with his emotions without becoming so overwhelmed, breathing through their intensity and finding his words, he began to feel more able to stay in contact with me without shutting down or lashing out. He also started to sense the difference between grief, anger, and blame instead of feeling them as one jumbled force. This shift made it possible for him to see that the anger he had been directing toward his wife was not about her. It came from the part of himself that needed someone to blame so he did not have to face how helpless and devastated he felt. Once he could feel the grief instead of turning it into anger, the pressure behind the blame eased, and the need to direct it toward her lessened. It opened space for him to feel the grief itself without pushing it onto someone else.

As we work on healing the places within us that don’t feel good, we give ourselves a real chance to feel more whole again. Over time, with continued effort, different parts of ourselves can come back into reach, and we can find ourselves engaging with our lives with more ease and renewed interest. We often feel a greater capacity to stay connected to what feels meaningful to us, even though life can remain hard and painful. In my own work in therapy, I’ve noticed clear changes. I don’t get as stressed or irritated during family interactions, and my old conflicts don’t rise up in the same way they once did. Because of this, these connections feel more joyful and easier to take part in, though certainly not always.

As healing deepens, our daily life often feels more livable again. It’s not rare for us to be able to return to things we once enjoyed without feeling as drained or anxious. Frustrations are still part of life, but they tend not to unsettle us in the same way. And we often have more emotional room to put energy into what we care about in ways that feel healthier and more grounded.

As we heal, we often discover that the parts of us that feel painful and the parts that feel more whole are not separate. Healing often appears in the ways we meet what feels torn or difficult inside us, and wholeness can be felt in the moments when more of ourselves is present. When we stay with the difficult places rather than turn away, we’re often brought into closer contact with what needs our care. And as we relate to these places with honesty and attention, something often shifts within our experience. Over time, a different kind of relationship with our inner life can take place.

Over time, I’ve begun to experience a growing capacity within myself, a sense that I can stay with myself in ways I couldn’t before. In these moments, I feel my joy, appreciation, and acceptance returning as I let all of my feelings be present, including the ones I generally have difficulty feeling. And when this happens, life feels a bit more available again, as though something between us is beginning to reconnect.

Author’s Note

This essay is part of my wider exploration of The Wellbeing Equation and the ways our emotional, physical, and spiritual lives shape how we live and care for ourselves.

