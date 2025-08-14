🗓 August 15th | 2:00 PM EDT | Substack—LIVE: Wendi Gordon
I put the wrong Date down previously 🫣
Title: Changing Lives at 50+
We will be discussing how our beliefs impact our lives and how they inform our ways of living.
Here is a Link to the Live https://open.substack.com/live-stream/43524
You can learn more about Wendi and her Substack [HERE].
The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.