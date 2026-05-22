Author Spotlight w/ Dr. Bronce Rice

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript7104Author Spotlight w/ Dr. Bronce RiceA recording from Dr. Bronce Rice and Phil Powis ❤️⚡️'s live videoDr. Bronce Rice, Phil Powis ❤️⚡️, and Carolina WilkeMay 22, 20267104ShareTranscriptGet more from Dr. Bronce Rice in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. RiceSubscribeAuthorsDr. Bronce RiceCarolina WilkeWrites Sacred Business Flow SubscribePhil Powis ❤️⚡️Writes Sacred Business Flow SubscribeRecent PostsDiscussion with Dr. Bronce Rice on The Cause and Impact of Complex PTSDMar 13 • Dr. Bronce Rice and Margaret Williams, MS, ACCSelf-Love, Courage and Finding Our VoiceFeb 13 • Dr. Bronce Rice and Deborah Jeanne WeitzmanLive with Dr. Bronce RiceDec 12, 2025 • Dr. Bronce Rice and Brian Kendall, MDWriting ✍️ Our Way Into Healing - On Reconnecting to Gratitude and Meaning in Our LivesNov 21, 2025 • Dr. Bronce Rice and Amanda SaintFinding Meaning: A live conversation on Purpose, Spirituality and our Well being Equation.Oct 10, 2025 • Dr. Bronce Rice and Ayesha CalligraphyOur Wellbeing Equation: What This Means to Us and How Do We Work It Out?Sep 19, 2025 • Dr. Bronce Rice, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, and Sue ReidA Deeper Look : The Art and Science of HealingAug 22, 2025 • Dr. Bronce Rice and Alain Hajjar