The psyche has an inherent drive toward wholeness—and it speaks to us through the landscape of longing. —Bronce J. Rice

Why is it that even when life seems to be going well, something inside us still feels off? We meet deadlines, fulfill responsibilities—on the surface, life appears functional. But inwardly, something often feels slightly askew, as if we’re out of rhythm with what really matters. This is where the deeper work related to our wellbeing begins—not only in addressing symptoms or solving problems, but in developing a more sustaining relationship with our inner life. This longing, when honored rather than denied, becomes a portal to psychic integration—an anchor for what I call the Wellbeing Equation: a dynamic process of designing a life that integrates both our longings and our capacity for growth.

It might show up as restlessness, disconnection, or a vague sense that something essential is missing. We try to explain it—I’m just tired, this will pass, I’m fine. But something lingers: a persistent longing for relief, for clarity, for something that makes our inner life make sense—or at least gives us a break from the discomfort and the near-constant wandering of the mind.

Beneath that discomfort frequently lies a longing—at times, even an obsession—not just to understand what we’re feeling, but to be free of it. To move, somehow, beyond it.

It’s easy to assume this unease is uniquely ours. But after decades of listening—both to others and within myself—I’ve come to see it as one of the most quintessentially human experiences of all. It shapes the lens through which we see ourselves and move through the world. And what makes it so disorienting isn’t the longing itself, but how seldom we speak of it—how rarely we’re helped to understand it or give it language.

And yet, longing may be the psyche’s way of guiding us toward psychic integration—a call not just for relief, but for wholeness.

We live in a culture that rewards projection over self-awareness. We’re expected to maintain composure, to keep moving forward. There’s little room for uncertainty, for yearning, for questions without tidy answers. So we keep going—privately carrying something we have a hard time naming. It can feel like a strange kind of exile: not physical isolation, but emotional disconnection from our emotional truth. Not because we’re solely alone, but because no one seems to be speaking to what we’re actually experiencing.

And yet, that very unspoken longing—the disquiet we tuck away and try to pretend is not present within us—is what connects us. That’s the paradox: what we hide is often what others are carrying too, in silence. Beneath the roles we play and the stories we tell lives a shared pull—for wholeness, for something more real in our soul. And when we glimpse that same reaching in another—the unspoken effort to make sense of their inner world—something in us shifts. We’re reminded that what we carry isn’t just ours to bear.

This is frequently how the beginning of healing makes itself known to us. Not to solve or avoid discomfort, but to recognize that the psyche is reaching, through longing, toward something more essential, more integrated, more intimately known within our own experience. Longing is how the psyche speaks to us, an inner voice reaching toward the parts of ourselves that still long to be seen, felt, and lived in relation to more fully.

We Repeat in the Longing

Why do we circle back to the same patterns of living? Why does pain echo within us, often in response to what doesn’t feel good?

Take, for example, our resistance to change. So often, what appears as resistance is actually a disguised form of hope—a deep, often unconscious hope that something old might be repaired if faced once more. Repetition, seen more broadly, isn’t merely a matter of habit. It can be understood as a deeply human response to longing. In this light, repetition becomes a kind of yearning masquerading as stuckness. From my way of listening and understanding the human condition, what we return to—again and again—isn’t merely pathology. It often reflects something unfinished in us still trying to make sense of, or reconnect with, what once overwhelmed our ability to understand.

Why is it that we so often repeat the very things that hurt us? One answer I’ve come to is that some part of us is still reaching for what was lost—or buried deep within the shape of who we became. Much of our striving, our relentless forward motion, may be less about ambition and more about restoration: an attempt to emerge on the other side of our lives feeling more whole, more aligned with what truly matters. It’s not always conscious, but the pull is real—an internal draw toward what once wounded us, driven by the hope, or even the prayer, that this time it might end differently.

Over a hundred years ago, Freud observed this too. He noticed people returning to painful situations—sometimes in memory, sometimes in life—and asked why. Why revisit what wounds us? He called it repetition compulsion, and it led him to question whether we are driven not only by the pleasure principle, but also by something deeper and more obscure: a hidden pull toward the familiar, even when it hurts.

Freud was naming something that resisted everyday logic: Why would we return to what once caused us pain? What kind of mind seeks what it once fled? He came to believe we’re driven by more than the pursuit of pleasure—we’re drawn to what remains unresolved.

But maybe we don’t return to pain for pain’s sake. Maybe repetition reflects a deeper impulse: a reaching for resolution, for contact, for healing. Perhaps we’re returning to the place where we lost part of ourselves, hoping this time we’ll come through it differently—stronger, wiser, more intact.

It’s a unique human longing to be met in a new way. To revisit what once overwhelmed us, now with greater capacity—shaped by the nature of healing. To reclaim the life we were reaching for before the wound took root. A return to the self, after life’s storms carried us away—often without our consent, and despite our best intentions.

What Freud began to observe, I’d like to continue. But I would first offer this: I don’t believe we repeat because we’re drawn to death or undoing. I believe we repeat because something in us still hopes. Hopes to find what was lost. Hopes to heal what couldn’t be held. Hopes to be free of what disconnects us from ourselves and from one another.

Isn’t this what we all seek, in one form or another? To understand ourselves not in spite of our repetition, but through it—and to recognize longing as a kind of continuity. A thread that keeps us tied to what shaped us, even as we yearn to be free of it—and transformed by it into someone more whole.

I once worked with a man who kept taking jobs that left him exhausted, depleted—overworking, overperforming, and eventually feeling burnt out. At first, he described it in relation to his ambition. But over time, it became clear that beneath his striving was a persistent hope: that if he just performed well enough, someone might finally see his true worth. He wasn’t repeating the job pattern so much as he was repeating the longing—to be met differently. Not by a boss, but by something internal he hadn’t yet claimed as his own.

The Universality of Struggle

To be clear, no one escapes for long the conditions of struggle that come with being human—or the wish to rise above, beyond, or away from what ails us. We all wrestle with loss, shame, confusion, and the deeper questions of how to live differently in spite of ourselves. In this light, the struggles that follow us are not the problem in and of themselves, but the curriculum—through which we come to know ourselves more deeply, confront our defenses, and—if we’re willing—grow into a fuller, more conscious relationship with our own humanity.

In my own ongoing work around healing, one of the most profound shifts came when I moved from asking, “What’s wrong with me?” to “What is my experience asking of me?” I’ve been accused at times of being too intellectual, but I want to be clear: understanding isn’t abstraction for its own sake. It’s something far more intimate—an act of reorienting the self in relation to suffering. A shift from treating pain as something to solely eliminate, to engaging it, studying, listening—and learning from it and in a way even respecting it—as a messenger of what’s been unmet, unspoken, or long disavowed.

When pain is no longer treated as an anomaly to be erased, but as a teacher to be studied, the spirit—under certain willing conditions—can begin to loosen, soften and unfold. We become more open to meaning—not as explanation or justification, but as a thread of coherence. Something that emerges from within the hurt itself and tethers us more deeply to our hearts, and to a life lived with care. A life, perhaps, not easier—but more aligned with who we are, what we value, and the spirit we’re trying to cultivate within us.

I once worked with a patient who came to therapy not quite suicidal, but convinced something was deeply wrong with her—though she couldn’t name what it was. All she could do was cry. Through tears, she spoke of a sense that something in her soul felt off, as if she were carrying a burden she couldn’t put down. Her symptoms—insomnia, difficulty concentrating, a lingering sense of guilt—were real, but no single trauma explained them.

As we sat together over weeks and months, even years, something deeper began to surface: a grief for a childhood spent being “the good one,” the one who never caused trouble. Her suffering wasn’t rooted in something she had done wrong, but in something long silenced within her. And it was through the act of naming, questioning, and exploring this longing—aloud, in the presence of another—that she began to reclaim a part of herself that had gone quiet beneath the structure of her adult life.

Sometimes, it’s the presence of another that helps us bear what once felt unbearable. Over time, that presence can become internalized—and when it does we often begin to witness ourselves with the same kind of compassion that was shown to us.

We all carry versions of this story—places where we adapted to survive, only to discover later that what once protected us now prevents us from fully living. Struggle, in this light, is not a personal failure but a universal condition—one we all share in some form. It shapes the ways we guard, postpone, and view ourselves and others. Even resistance has its own kind of intelligence; it shields what once felt too difficult to face. But when met with respect and curiosity, it often begins to shift, revealing what has been waiting underneath: not pathology, but a part of us still reaching toward new aspects of life.

Further, not all longing points backward. Some of it pulls us forward—toward what has not yet fully arrived. In that pull, we begin to ask different questions: What matters now? What is this pain asking me to do or become?

Psychologist Donald Winnicott suggested that healing begins not when we fix what’s broken, but when our pain and longings are received in a way that feels real, held, and deeply human. In that spirit, the healing process may begin when our longings are no longer pathologized or silenced, but honored—held as part of what ultimately brings us closer to wholeness.

Connection: The Hidden Doorway

As longing pulls us forward, toward what has not yet fully arrived, we often begin to ask deeper questions: What helps us live more fully? What allows us to relate to ourselves and our suffering in more enduring, life-giving ways?

Sometimes, the shift begins in the longing itself. Other times, it comes through connection: an act of stewardship, a witnessing presence, a kind touch, a sense that we are not alone in our darker hours. Healing, in this sense, is a form of connection—to ourselves, to another, or to something ineffable that meets us just when we feared nothing we did could move our internal needle. It reminds us that even in the shadows, we are not alone—and we are not abandoning ourselves.

Still, part of the human equation is that what heals us isn’t always clear—and rarely immediate. Meaning doesn’t always arrive on demand. Sometimes, it finds us in unexpected ways: the grace of a sunrise, a line in a book, a song that echoes something we didn’t know we needed to hear. These moments may arrive unexpectedly, yet speak directly to something within. And in them, we can feel—if only for a moment—more whole. More connected to the deeper complexity we carry within us.

But turning inward isn’t always peaceful and silence doesn’t always bring calm or clarity. At times, it opens to dread, confusion or feelings of disillusion. This, too, is part of the condition. And in those moments, time itself can become a form of self-care.

It’s not presence alone that heals us, but also the patience to remain with what unsettles us. That may sound paradoxical, but it reflects something essential: our willingness to sit, to return, to stay. Patience, in this light, becomes a form of inner care—an invitation to grow through our pain rather than flee from it. A rhythm of allowing and nurturing that gradually expands our capacity to hold what hurts inside us with greater love and compassion.

One aspect of healing is to grow into a deeper relationship with our condition—not to escape it, but to live it differently. And sometimes that means listening for the sacred—not only in stillness, but in our willingness to stay present with whatever arises.

Beyond the Condition, More Humanely

To go “beyond” the human condition is not to escape it, but to meet it with new eyes—eyes that allow change to unfold. That change may come through compassion, through breath, through the simple ways we learn to inhabit our bodies. Healing isn’t elsewhere. It lives through our condition. We don’t transcend our struggles by abandoning our humanness—we heal by expanding it and staying with ourselves more fully.

Many of us carry a hidden belief that healing will leave us cleansed of sorrow, anger, or fear—as though becoming whole means feeling only what is light and life giving. But real healing asks us to include the full range of what it means to be human—even when that includes more of what doesn’t feel good.

We long not only to feel better—but to become more whole. And wholeness, as Jung reminded us, requires acknowledging what we’ve disowned in ourselves. Healing often involves re-integrating aspects of the psyche we split off—feelings, instincts, stories once deemed unsafe to feel. These return, not to torment us, but so we can live in fuller relation to ourselves.

And yet, staying with ourselves—lovingly, compassionately—isn’t the whole journey, even though some might convince themselves it is. Healing also asks something more of us: small acts of courage, new ways of responding to pain in spite of hardship. It calls for skills—often difficult ones—that support integration, resilience, and the inner movement that fosters change. In this way, healing is not just a presence or a posture, but an ongoing practice. A rhythm that connects us to both older and emerging aspects of being.

It’s not only about sitting with what hurts. It’s also about learning how to understand it—and to work with it, slowly, with love and persistence. This might mean learning to notice when we’re shutting down, numbing, or acting out in familiar ways that disconnect us from our emotional wellbeing. It might mean pausing rather than repeating old patterns. It might mean learning how to name what we feel, or how to stay with difficult sensations in the body without fleeing the scene.

The body remembers what the mind cannot always name. In our posture, in our breath, even in the subtle reflexes of avoidance or tension, we carry the imprint of what we’ve endured—and what we still long to integrate.

We all long for greener pastures—more hope, more joy, less suffering. But healing doesn’t always require dramatic intervention. More often, it asks for smaller shifts in how we think, how we care for ourselves, and how we move through our ordinary daily moments that define a life. And yes, it’s often disjointed and uneven—bearing little resemblance to the idealized image of a perfect life. But over time, in the repetition of what we struggle to learn, we can learn to become more humane with ourselves. More attuned to what feeds our spirit. More willing to keep trying, even when the going is rough.

To live beyond our condition isn’t to transcend it—not really. What’s needed is a different kind of relationship with it. One not shaped by avoidance or control, but by presence of spirit and a reverence for what nourishes the soul. A willingness to participate in our full inner life—not as a project to finish, but as something worthy of ongoing patience, curiosity, and care.

In this way, we move from merely surviving our condition to inhabiting it—more awake, more responsive, more alive with the spirit of change within us.

