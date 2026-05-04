The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
4d

This feels like a thoughtful bridge between science and lived experience, especially around how change really happens over time. I like how it respects the slow work of understanding ourselves rather than promising quick fixes. It leaves you with a sense that real growth is possible, just not instant.

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
4d

Dr. Rice, I sincerely appreciate your thoughtful review of this book, which holds deep personal value for me. Your ability to expand its meaning through your vast experience in psychology and psychoanalysis adds significant depth. I am especially grateful for the clarity you brought to the emotional, behavioral, neurobiological, and cognitive aspects. I hope your practical and scholarly contributions reach many readers who can benefit from your perspective. Thank you for your generosity and act of kindness.

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