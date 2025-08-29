“Perhaps the better question is not whether we can analyze the spirit, but how we bring it into existence and use it to connect with what matters — increasing our sense of connection and aliveness within us.” — Bronce Rice

For me, the very question of whether we can analyze the spirit feels unsettling. Unsettling in the asking itself, and even more in imagining that such an analysis could ever do justice to what is at stake. What we risk losing is the expansive, undeniable sense of vitality and aliveness that helps us feel more fully human—while also stirring our longing for what lies beyond the ordinary. Spirit, from its very nature to our attempts to grasp it, is supposed to be beyond words, isn’t it? So how could we analyze it—without first cultivating the presence, humility, and openness such an inquiry would need to invite?

To subject our spirit, and the deeply personal ways it makes itself known to us, to examination risks losing something essential. As though the very act of grasping or pondering too intently might cause it to slip away. And yet, to leave it unexamined is also to risk neglecting a dimension of ourselves that moves beneath ordinary experience. Our spirit is not a vague abstraction buried in a religious textbook; it is felt in the lived moment, in the ebb and flow of vitality, in the sense that something is missing, or suddenly present, in the expansion of our being.

It reveals itself in feeling: in awe and longing, in stillness weighted with meaning, in rare moments of wholeness that draw us inward even as they open us outward to something greater than ourselves. In this way, our spirit resists reduction and yet it shapes our wellbeing and our very sense of what it means to be human. This is why, despite the paradox, people across time have kept trying not only to name it but to touch it, even to experience it. That effort—to give language to what resists words—threads through cultures and centuries, as part of our ongoing attempt to reach what words cannot hold.

Perspectives on Spirit

Religious traditions describe it as breath, wind, the life-force: the Hebrew ruach, the Greek pneuma, the Sanskrit atman. Each points to something both intimate and immense—the force that animates us, the bridge between body and soul, self and the transcendent. To speak of spirit here is to speak of what animates ordinary existence, anchoring us in what feels most alive while opening us beyond ourselves—toward something more.

Philosophers wrestled with the same question, trying to trace what animates both inner life and history. For Hegel, spirit was not merely inner life but the unfolding of consciousness through history. William James approached it through lived religious experience. For him, it could never be reduced to doctrine; its reality lay in its effects. Both Hegel and James, in their own ways, recognized spirit as a dimension of existence that resists reduction yet sustains our longing for depth and our search for more than survival.

Even psychoanalysis, though cautious with the idea of transcendence, often circles the same mystery. Freud reduced religious longings to unconscious desire, yet admitted the psyche hungers for more than mere material satisfaction. Jung named the numinous—moments that dissolve ego and open us to a larger whole. Winnicott located spirit in the living space between self and the world, where vitality emerges in play.

Loewald, trained first as a philosopher under Heidegger, extended this vision: the psyche is always becoming, never finished. At its best, analysis helps us feel more alive and deeply human, as the scattered fragments of our inner life are drawn into relation, awakening our longing to become whole and to live beyond our problems and the limits of ordinary experience.

While psychoanalysis edges close to spirit, modern psychology often reframes it in more secular terms: vitality, resilience, flow, or connection. These are not wrong; they name dimensions of flourishing we can measure and even cultivate. Yet they are only partial glimpses. They capture spirit’s effects without touching its depth, describing what it looks like from the outside but not what it feels like from within—the awe, the longing, the sense of transcendence that refuses to be reduced to metrics.

To be ‘in good spirits’ is not only to feel aligned and alive, but to sense a wholeness that gathers us back into connection—within ourselves, with others, and with life itself. To be ‘dispirited’ is not simply to feel low, but often entails feeling fractured in the meaning of our lives. Spirit, then, is more than our mood and more than pure energy. It gestures toward the conditions that allow us to feel whole, alive, fully human—in ways that extend our lives beyond individual experience, into that meeting space between what is within us and what lies beyond us.

Consider flow, for example. Psychology defines it as a balance of skill, attention, and challenge, and researchers can measure it with precision. Yet those who experience it often reach for words that stretch beyond psychology—timeless, transcendent, sacred—even divine. What is striking is not just the absorption in the task but the sense of being carried by something more than oneself, as if inner effort and outer world briefly converge. Here the framework resists spirit, even as the experience spills beyond its definition, exposing that spirit is not an add-on but something inherent and embedded at the core of lived experience.

Perhaps this is the thread running through every attempt—from religion to philosophy to psychology. Not a shared definition, but a shared insistence that something irreducible moves within us. Spirit remains elusive when we try to define it, yet it is undeniable when we encounter it. It works with us, stirring us and also pushing against our narrowing tendencies, enlarging the field of what life feels like.

It shows itself in our longings, in our search for vitality, in our restless efforts to rise above despair and the ever present noise of distraction.

In reading this, you could pause to notice where spirit has surfaced in your own life and ask yourself how this came about, and whether you are choosing to participate in how it came into existence currently in your life?

Such connections remind us that joy is still possible, that our spirit can still awaken within us, helping us contend with our burdens even as it carries us, at times, beyond them. To live more fully human seems to require reckoning with this dimension of life. For without our spirit, life risks narrowing into mere endurance, stripped of the depth that helps life feel worth living. With spirit, even our hardest struggles can open into meaning—enough to remind us that life, and our efforts within it, feels worth the going.

Spirit in the Wellbeing Equation

All of this raises a practical question. If spirit is elusive, what place does it have in our wellbeing? Precisely this: we are more than our bodies, more than what can be held in the mind. We long for depth, for meaning that extends beyond what is merely measurable. Without spirit, our health may be preserved, but life often feels flattened, drained of the vitality that helps us bear our struggles and can transform ordinary activities into moments of joy.

With spirit, even our pain can be endured with dignity, sometimes even transformed into connection, creativity, or renewal. This elusive dimension is what gives our Wellbeing Equation its life and its spark, animating both body and mind toward the aspects of living that make us feel most alive.

When we say we are “in low spirits,” we are often not just naming a mood but describing a fracture in our being: sometimes a disconnection from purpose, from those we love, from the parts of ourselves that embody vitality and joy. To be dispirited is to feel thinned out, unable to locate what holds us together, cut off from the very spirit that can give life its meaning and depth.

Conversely, the presence of spirit often brings a greater sense of alignment, of feeling gathered and more alive, and more able to meet life on its terms as well as our own. Our struggles certainly remain, but they are often borne very differently—with more dignity, sometimes even with meaning because we sense we are accompanied by more than our own capacity to endure. This is not merely a fluctuation of mood, though moods may change. It is a deeper orientation to being itself: a way of inhabiting the world that allows us to endure struggle, rediscover connection, and trust that life still carries meaning beyond what we understand in the moment.

To be clear, in our Wellbeing Equation, our spirit belongs in alignment with our body and with our mind if we hope to experience ourselves as more alive in ways that matter. Spirit is not an accessory to the equation but its animating current, the dimension that keeps body and mind from collapsing into maintenance alone. The question, then, is how do we design our lives with spirit in mind—so that it adds to the quality of the way we experience ourselves?

Of course, the answer will always be personal, though we might hope that certain aspects apply to us all. For instance, for me, it often means creating or participating in spaces of openness, for awe, for reflection, where spirit has room to expand and deepen. We certainly cannot force spirit into being but we can orient ourselves toward it, because without it, we risk losing touch with what makes us fully human—our capacity for aliveness and for creating meaning out of our lived experience.

Spirit in Times of Struggle

Yet it is often in the very moments when life presses hardest that spirit’s presence—or its absence—becomes most visible. When grief, anxiety, or despair deepens—when we feel beaten down, emotionally exhausted—we often say we feel ‘off.’ What we often mean is not simply that our health is troubled, but that our inner life has lost some of its spark and a sense of wholeness and continuity. We can feel cut off from what helps us feel alive, from the very things that allow us to feel at home in our own skin.

When our sense of being ‘off’ lingers, it can signal disconnection from spirit itself. And so too with its return. When the spirit moves us, when it quickens, when life seems to gather into alignment—we feel it. We feel it in our mind, in our body, in our very being. In those moments, we often experience a wholeness we long for.

Spirit does not erase suffering or prevent its return. But it can transform how we live within it—allowing us to endure it with dignity, remain connected to what feels meaningful, and sometimes sense life returning where we once felt sad, lonely, or depleted, as if something were missing from the core of our being. In existential terms, it is what keeps despair from convincing us that nothing really matters in life.

For instance, one man in his fifties spoke often of feeling hollow, as if he were going through the motions of life without really being in it. Whenever talk neared his divorce, he grew quiet, grimacing, saying, “I don’t feel anything.” He later admitted he believed speaking anger was wrong, even unholy, so he swallowed his anger and kept it to himself. For months we sat in that emptiness together. Then one day, instead of shutting down, he allowed himself to voice the anger he had been carrying. Naming it didn’t make it vanish, but he felt a little less hollow, a little lighter in spirit. He was no longer cutting himself off completely, but allowing pieces of himself to be heard. Later he told me the world felt less silent, though he couldn’t explain why. Speaking it didn’t erase his pain, but it allowed him to reconnect to a piece of his spirit within himself.

That moment did not end his depression, but it revealed something important. His spirit had not vanished, but his belief that anger was unholy had walled him off from it. Giving anger words opened a space within him that remembered what life felt like before he used silence and suppression to contend with his difficult emotions. That memory did not cure him. But it offered a way back to hope we could help him explore, a reminder that even in suffering, he could still connect with himself and with his spirit. His spirit returned not by lifting him out of suffering but by helping him live differently within it.

What I witnessed in him is something I have come to think of as spirit’s meeting space—the place where our inner life encounters something larger: a space both within us and beyond us, something moving within us, between us in relationship, and beyond us all. It can open in nature, in another person, or in the fragile moment that comes when we finally speak what was once unspeakable.

In therapy, this is where knowledge and spirit work together. Knowledge can name what is hidden, helping us to see what holds us back—though often it arrives after we have spoken and reflected on what it means for how we’ve been living. Spirit brings in another current—which can feel enlivening, connective, and sometimes healing. Together they can begin to shape a rhythm—where returning again to what hurts is no longer only repetition of pain, but the beginning of finding meaning within it, and with that meaning, glimpsing new ways of living.

Each time a patient finds the courage to return to what hurts, to put words to what was muted, the meaning of it can begin to be played with. Spirit is not manufactured here. It is remembered, reawakened, invited and encouraged—and in rare moments, worked with. In such moments, spirit is not simply given nor entirely made, but co-created: a presence we participate in and contribute to, as though patient, therapist, and spirit all join in the work of healing.

His story is only one form of return. In other lives, spirit reappears differently—through meditation, in the steady, deliberate rhythm of in-breath and out-breath, in the gradual slowing of pace, in the grounding presence of nature and its beings, or in a vulnerable, honest exchange with someone trusted and loved.

At its root, what awakens is longing and aliveness. Not only for the return of what was muted, but for connection: to ourselves, to others, to something larger than ourselves. Spirit is both the connection itself and the bridge that carries us toward it. And paradoxically, it is often in our darkest hours—when spirit feels most absent—that we glimpse most clearly how much we long for it to carry us forward and out of what weighs on us.

Can We Really Analyze the Spirit?

All of this brings us back to the central question. Can we really analyze the spirit? Perhaps not by defining it once and for all, or dissecting it like a specimen, or reducing it to a formula that fits everyone. If spirit resists a universal definition, it also resists a universal method. Its rhythms reveal themselves only in the textures of each life. And yet, we can still attend to its movements—what allows it to emerge, what draws it back when absent, and what conditions invite its return. And perhaps, too, how we might work with it when it comes—within us, between us, and beyond us—in the living current of spirit itself.

Though spirit may remain beyond words, it leaves impressions we cannot ignore—in vitality, resilience, longing for meaning, for something more. In designing a life of wellbeing, we do not want to treat it as afterthought, but as something essential to what helps us live with depth and meaning. Our spirit is not something outside our body and mind, but the current that animates them, giving our lives depth and orienting us toward purpose, meaning, and a deeper sense of aliveness.

When we ignore our spirit, life may keep going, but it often feels thinner, more hollow—as if we’re moving through it without the best parts of ourselves present. Attending to our spirit doesn’t always erase pain, but sometimes it can change our pain, lessen it, or at least change how we work with it. I see this often in my work: what looks like emptiness or lifelessness begins to shift when a person reconnects, even slightly, with their own spirit in the way they live. For me, the question is less about analyzing the spirit and more about noticing what helps it come alive—within us and around us—and joining with it, then learning how to enter into the healing work it makes possible when we do.

For me, spirit often shows up in deceptively ordinary ways. Sometimes in a walk through the woods on my lunch break—slowing my breath, noticing light through tree branches, the movement of animals as I climb higher. Other times in the clinical hour, when a patient and I begin to understand something more about their struggles: how they arose, what helps relieve them, how they tie to the human condition itself. These moments of healing feel like working with spirit in life-giving ways.

It is healing, yet more than healing—a force that finds what is living, binds it to itself and to one another, pointing us toward what is more whole. In fleeting, expansive moments like these, I glimpse what my wellbeing entails. Not the absence of struggle—for the climb is rarely easy—but the presence of deeper connection, aliveness, and a living participation between inner and outer life. In those moments I sense what is essential: that life, even with its burdens, is still worth the going. Moments when spirit reminds us we are more than what we suffer.

Author’s Note

In my work, I have come to understand spirit not as a separate essence but as a meeting space—moving within us, between us in relationship, and beyond us toward a more expansive life of wholeness. In the therapeutic encounter, this meeting space can open as well, becoming a place where knowledge and spirit join, and where the work of healing carries a depth that entails vitality and the sacred within and between us.

