The experiences and environments we are exposed to in many ways shape who we are from our brain development to the ways we respond to stressful stimuli. However, the relationship between psychosocial stressors and health is a complex one affected by the nature, intensity and persistence of the stressors in our lives as well as our biological, genetic and personality makeup, psychosocial resources at our disposal, as well as the preferred coping mechanisms we develop and lean on (Schneiderman et al., 2005). What is certain though is that all of us to are exposed to stressful situations at the societal, communal, and individual levels that effect the quality of our health and wellbeing and impacts the ways in which we think about ourselves, our society and how we go about living our lives.

From the perspective of long-term planning, if persistent stress, negative environmental factors and coping mechanisms that aren’t implemented for long term health reasons negatively impact us including our brain’s physiology, immune responses and even the genetic material we pass down to future generations how much of these negative situations can be offset, reverse engineered and unlearned? Though the answer to this question is uncertain, should we be able to answer it in the affirmative, requires that we be able to develop new ways of thinking about how it is we go about carrying out our day to day activities of living. Thus, to give ourselves the opportunity to move beyond our usual everyday modes of operating, especially when these modes are unhealthy, it helps if we can spend time designing and implementing behaviors and routines that support healthy living.

For a moment, let’s ponder whether or not there is a hacking code for our wellbeing and what the essential ingredients might consist of. While no two people are exactly alike, positing that different people require different ingredients that go into producing our wellbeing, still like plant life there are ingredients that are essential for us to thrive. As an example, I’ve previously included several ingredients in my Trifecta post that I believe to be essential from a physiological standpoint, sleep, exercise and healthy nutrition and eating habits, and additionally I’ve included other ingredients such as proper hydration and meditation and/or some other relaxation endeavor that produces the relaxation response (Benson, 2009; yoga, stretching, muscle relaxation, massage, music and art therapy, positive visualization and imagery, prayer, journaling, aromatherapy, laughter and humor, and being in nature) that helps slow down and calm our physiology so that we stand a better chance of being able to use our minds to think through what I’ve called our mental equations of living.