To be able to do so allows us the possibility of connecting with ourselves in transformational ways that contribute to what I call a higher quality of living that asks us to put our mind’s toward connecting with what is important within ourselves, in our lives and with the environments and people around us that help sustain us. “The problem”, however, is that there isn’t a blueprint or way forward in life that guarantees that should we follow a particular path that doing so will connect us to feelings that we’re living more fulfilling lives that matter to us.

For instance, let’s say I haven’t been feeling good about myself and I’d like to feel better in some way that matters to me related to how I go about living my life. Eventually, after putting some thought into what I’d like to try to help myself feel better, I decide I’d like to give back to my community and donate some of my time to a local soup kitchen. However, in the process of doing so I notice a curious distinction. While I feel good for having carried out this good deed and helping others, I notice I don’t feel good while doing so and don’t feel any better about myself once the deed has been completed. In other words, I feel good about giving back to my community but simultaneously don’t feel connected to myself in a way that feels good in the process of donating my time to the soup kitchen. The activity I planned is helpful to others but didn’t give back to me in a way I had sought.

Additionally, let’s say I also experience feelings of hopelessness about myself thereafter because I now have worries that I can no longer connect with myself in ways that help me feel connected to my humanity. One question worth exploring is if we are doing something good for ourselves and others around us and don’t feel good in relation to ourselves in some fashion, why not? Another related question would be whether or not we’re approaching our daily living in such a way that allows us to connect to a type of quality of experience in ways we prefer?

Let’s say I’ve been working six days a week for ten hours a day at a stressful job and that if I don’t make quota by the end of the month I could lose my job. Additionally, because of my stress and ongoing worries the quality of my sleep has been suffering and I’m beginning to have panic attacks related to my dread of being fired. Further, I notice I’ve been feeling lonely and isolated and would like to connect with others around me. To try to get my mind off of my stress I decide to donate some of my “free time” on my sole day off to a local soup kitchen. However, the sight of other people’s emotional suffering begins to resonate with my own worries and soon I begin to fantasize that next month I’ll be one of those in need of a hot meal served at the soup kitchen.

As we move through our lives most of us need a little help understanding the psychological underpinnings of the way our minds operate both on the conscious and unconscious levels. If we can do this, theory holds that we stand a better chance of being able to understand how it is we’ve went about designing the lives we are living and whether or not we’d like to change aspects of it. In the example, it highlights a dilemma in regards to healthy functioning and how we are thinking or not thinking about ourselves and our experience at the soup kitchen tied to various different mental equations of living that are in play. Here, I’ll want to be curious and spend some time exploring and asking myself why and how I’ve went about constructing my life in the fashion I have, particularly paying attention to patterns of living and family of origin issues. This is where our self-created holding space and our wellbeing exploration becomes paramount. I’d even call it the first-step in our Wellbeing Equation—creating the space within us for self-exploration.

Related, perhaps, it would be helpful to take a moment to reflect on the types of families we grew up in and ask ourselves how they’ve impacted us growing up? Try to be curious about what comes to mind when you think about your family and why the thoughts that come up do so in the way they do? What type of values and belief systems were you raised with and how have they influenced how you go about interacting with yourself and your loved ones? Our upbringing presents us with our first models or “blueprints” of how to go about our lives and thus it’s important to try to understand how they’ve influenced our present day equations of living.

For example, were your parents kind and loving but lacking in understanding in regards to how to talk about emotionally complex situations in life leaving your good intentions to more likely be misunderstood by your partner and children because you struggle to articulate your thoughts behind your actions? Did your parents help you process and regulate your emotions growing up so that you do a good job of helping your children sit down and explore various different options open to them in terms of building healthy relationships with friends and other loved ones? Another important factor in our Wellbeing Equation—warm relations with friends and loved ones. Thus, try to become curious about what your unique mental equations of living consist of, what they mean to you and how you’ve come to answer them?

Let’s say we grew up in a household that held strong, almost Victorian, puritanical religious beliefs and an equally strict work ethic and fascination with suffering. The type where children should be seen but not heard and the motto lived out is that idle hands are the devil’s workshop. Beliefs that center around personal sacrifice and the philosophy that seeking pleasure is wrong and that we have a moral and civic responsibility to help improve the lives of those around us that are less fortunate. Further, let’s say our sense of love and belongingness was tied to fulfilling the wishes and needs of our parents over the healthy needs that we have separate from our parents.

Armed with this background information here are a few of the mental equations of living problems that likely confront us. Remember mental equations of living are the reasons we live the lives we are living and whether or not they help us connect to our wellbeing in ways that are generative. In our family of origin, we’ve been raised to believe that our needs are secondary to the needs of “higher power” authority figures such as God, the Church, and the needs of our parents. Upon reflection, working ten hour days, six days a week has more to do with our internalized guilt and fear of losing our parents “love and affection” including their negative attention than it does the likelihood of us losing our job.

In this regard, our boss has found “the perfect employee” as we will subvert our healthy psychological needs to the “greater good” of our boss and the company. It’s gone so far that we won’t even speak up during company meetings when our boss takes credit for the work we’ve done even though our fellow colleagues have urged us to do so. Our lack of comfort with speaking up is likely tied to our parent’s teachings that to speak out against their authority is sinful in the eyes of God and that we should be seen and not heard.

Further complicating this picture, our sense of identity and what love and affection means is tied to our work ethic, whereby, we put the needs of others above our own. To receive a modicum of positive attention growing up, though coming at the price of healthy autonomy, meant we had to toil away endlessly with various chores and tasks that served our parents comfort. And should we express joy or comfort in other non-chore related activities, meant that our “sinful” desires were afoot and we needed further rebuke and additional tasks set to us.

In this scenario, various different mental operations and equations of living would hopefully be explored, reworked, and reverse engineered to the extent possible in order for a healthier more organically enjoyed lifestyle to be created in the here and now. In other words, our wellbeing would be enhanced. One such equation is whether we understand the psychological connection between our strict religious upbringing and how it’s come to pass that we’ve replaced God, the Church and our parents with our boss, the company and other higher ups that we work for? Thus, how have we managed to let our individual consciousness be directed by our past familial upbringing that impedes our ability to move forward with more mature and enjoyable thought-through ways of living—in our present life? Are we not living in the past—recreating it by design in the present?

The different links and psychological connections between our upbringing and the rules of operation we have forged would want to be explored and worked through from a place of more mature understanding, knowledge and lived out wisdom that eventuates in our ability to enjoy ourselves more by conscious design. Matters related to our approach to work life balance, how we interact with our boss and how we go about obtaining love and affection seem like important and psychologically interesting and rewarding equations to explore. These are things I’m curious about and hope you’ll become curious about as well. For instance, how do we experience the discrepancy between our internal desire for love and affection versus our guilt should we place someone else’s love and affection, including our own, above our parents? Do we understand the how and why’s of the conflicts that ensue regardless of how we attempt to access love and affection whether it be in direct relation to our parents or another who isn’t blood related?

Continuing, do we understand the deeper conflictual nature of our fantasy life surrounding our job and how it came into being—how it effects our wellbeing, tied both to our belief that should we get fired, our parents will finally love us for who we are as we’d quite literally become “less fortunate” and yet, simultaneously, abhorred because our hands have become “idle play things of the Devil”? Thus, do we comprehend how conflict in our life related to our job, though tied to other areas of our mental life, has become in part a concretization of early childhood worries that our parents both love and hate us?

If these different mental equations of living that have been unconsciously tied to our parents and religious teachings can be better understood and worked through in relation to their deeper psychological underpinnings, we’d consciously stand a better chance of living out a different emotional orientation and psychological mindset pertaining to how we relate to ourselves and how we go about constructing our life—for our betterment. It should be cautioned, however, that if we are able to rework some of our mental equations of living in healthier more enjoyable fashions as I am discussing, we’d also have to understand some of the psychological costs we’d pay for our newfound mental freedom.

For example, if we’re able to move forward in life with less psychological ties to our parents and instead to our own developmental needs separate but related to theirs in healthier ways, we’d have to give up some aspects of comfort and support that developed in relation to family dynamics growing up. No doubt many of these comforts though conflictual in nature developed in relation to love and affection needs and therefore aren’t likely to be parted with easily. Thus, if we’re able to understand the deeper psychological underpinnings of how we’ve learned to proceed in life, we’d be better equipped to question and explore how our current activities of living have been constructed, consciously or otherwise, that make it difficult for us to connect with ourselves in ways we find more emotionally meaningful and enjoyable.

In effect, our developmental trajectory forward would come with having to “give up the ghost” of trying to access love and affection from our parents at the cost of our self-esteem and healthy emotional development that impedes our self-enjoyment and connection to our greater wellbeing. After all, love and affection growing up was tied to a dysfunctional family system in which we were taught to sacrifice our emotional needs at the altar of someone else’s. Someone else who was an authority figure whose needs were “greater and more powerful” than our own. The needs of God, our parents, the family and even those in the world who are suffering and less fortunate than us.

The problem became how we went about constructing our lives and how we went about answering the mental equation of how we gain access to love and affection within a system that taught us that everybody else’s needs were more important than our own. A system that left little room for our healthy emotional needs to be met let alone help us understand how to nourish and grow them, and thus discuss them, in a more developmentally appropriate and loving environment—and thus, the need for us to develop a healthier more enjoyable holding space in which our wellbeing can be explored, enjoyed and played around with. This is where psychotherapy and it’s “holding space” dedicated to self-exploration in a safe space can be invaluable in our search for meaning and wellbeing in our life.

What we ended up taking in was complex lived out set of family rules and patterns of dysfunction that impact our vision of how the world operates and how we’re supposed to operate in life as well. What we would want to understand is how we ended up fitting into this dysfunctional system that we lived in, participated with and now help perpetuate currently. A system that feeds off of our emotional resources leaving us to wrestle with feelings of lackluster, boredom, anxiety, hopelessness and at points feeling anxious and dead inside.

In this way of looking at things, there is a type of family system in operation that is tied to religious beliefs in which the treasures of life are bestowed not in this lifetime but in the afterlife. In essence, the ghost of our past now internalized effects the ways in which we think and feel about ourselves and how we go about living life in relation to what we allow ourselves to yearn for and whether or not and how we allow ourselves to gratify our yearnings. Like the case I’m describing, we may not understand or be able to articulate the variables we chose to use to achieve our wellbeing or whether what we need to use to achieve our wellbeing is different that what we are currently using.

Wellbeing, the Design Process and Learning to Enjoy Ourselves

This complex example of how our family environments, that we all carry with as grow and mature, conveys how difficult it can be to think through how and why we choose to live our lives the way we do in the present. To help, we can begin to ask ourselves, individually and from a societal perspective two of the most important questions we can ask ourselves—1) whether how we spend our time helps us feel good and 2) whether or not how we spend our time is good for us, healthy and enjoyable? These questions are essential to our wellbeing and our responses to them begin to help us frame and take a closer look at why we spend our time the way we do but also help us question whether how we spend our time increases not only our current sense of wellbeing but also contributes to the future of our wellbeing as well.

Though I don’t have a definitive answer as to why we spend our time in the ways we do from a macro societal level with anywhere near the depth or certitude that life often requires, I do, however, think a clue is offered in the lengths we humans go to in spending time thinking up new and ingenious ways to improve the quality of our experience in our day to day lives. For example, take the invention of fire to cook with, tools made out of metal, wood and plastic, animal domestication, the creation of art, numeracy, literacy, the wheel with counterweights, the clock for keeping track of time, the creation of paper, the printing press, the automobile, electricity, railways, airplanes, antibiotics, refrigeration, the camera, the television and the various other machines and their applications such as computers and the internet. The list goes on and grows larger as our survival on this planet continues simultaneously merged with our obsessive search for the next best gadget and method of securing a better way to spend our time.

To understand what the original intention was for engaging in a particular activity we often have to travel back in time, accompanied by all the psychological problems that mental life tied to memories have to offer, and hit upon the original purpose and design we had in mind for participating in a given experience in the first place. And in doing so, it helps to take a page from our earlier ancestors—our childhoods, in order to better understand and help us think about how we are going about the living we are in the midst of and for what purpose(s)?

If we watch young children engaged in life after we’ve provided them with their basic necessities, such as food, water, clothing, shelter and a healthy dose of love and affection, what we find is children instinctually gravitate towards wanting to play and learn about the world they are engaging with through the navigation of their play. Play for children is their emotional wellspring and life-force and it’s how they process and learn about themselves and how the world operates. Play, and putting their mind towards naturally learning to have fun, helps children move forward with their cognitive, emotional, physical and social developmental needs. As Wang and Aamodt (2012) point out, play activates both the brain’s reward and learning circuitry and thus “helps children learn life skills and to find out what they like”. Thus, play is a precursor to adult life where children learn to adapt to their environment through practicing skills they will need later on in life.

Interestingly, when we—children and adults—engage in play the stress hormone cortisol isn’t released. Long term exposure to stress increases the level of cortisol in our bodies and impairs our ability to learn. As Wang and Aamodt also point out, “It is safe to say that if you find play to be a source of stress, you’re not doing it right.” Freud (1908) was right when he implied that play works best when thought about as a type of release in which a child learns to express their feelings and dispel negatives emotions and replace them with positive ones. Certainly, a worthy mental equation of living that we adults could take a page from in regards to childhood development, whereby we learn how to consciously dispel our negative emotions and replace them with positive enjoyable ones. Is this not what we want to go about designing in our lives and more importantly within ourselves? In this regard, Gray (2013) aptly points out, “play works best when in a playful state of mind, as anxiety inhibits playfulness.”

What this hits upon is that we humans have an inborn, biologically driven desire to play, learn and increase our sense of wellbeing through our development and enjoyment of ourselves in the process. Another important ingredient in our Wellbeing Equation—play and its application to our wellbeing. And for children they’re driving their biological development through learning about themselves and the world in the act of play. Therefore, play entails an element of learning to enjoy ourselves in regards to what we’re playing with in life but more importantly as we age this ability to play and enjoy ourselves moves towards the developmental task of learning how to enjoy ourselves as we carry out our day to day living. Thus, the central design question of our lives—is whether or not we are going to be able to develop and understand how to develop a type of wellbeing equation in-vivo.

Take the trains, planes and automobiles we use to help us get from point A to point B. We’ve all come to depend on these inventions but they started off in relation to an inventor having the curiosity to play around with how to move from one physical location to another more efficiently. The inventors were being curious about how something works by putting their minds toward conceiving of new ways of movement and travel that were non-existent previously.

I’d argue these inventors were taking a page from childhood and learning how to create some serious-fun through tinkering with aspects of technology and applying what they learned therein to help themselves move forward in their own lives but simultaneously do so in ways that also helped us move forward as a race. This hits upon the notion that these inventors were using their minds to think about the process of how something works but also doing so in relation to helping us get somewhere easier and more efficiently. Thus, these inventors did what children instinctually learn how to do through the process of combining thought and play. They learned over time how to put their minds and curiosity towards figuring out how something works but also in the process move their development forward. This human ability is rather novel—to use our inborn abilities to create and play around with new ways of engaging with the world, and thus contributes to our development while simultaneously having a little fun in the process. Certainly an important developmental equation of living process that impacts our wellbeing and worthy of understanding how to produce it.

At this point in our evolution as humans, it’s hard to argue that all this technology and human built gadgets and artifacts that we obsessively play with hasn’t improved our material standard of living. However, a compelling counter argument could also be made that technology, and how we humans continue to create, use and dispose of these artifacts, end up diminishing our health, both physically and mentally, and worse contributes to the waste and destruction of planet earth as we know it.

What I’m highlighting is the intersection between human evolution and how it is that we humans use our minds to engage in thought and play and its application in regards to creating and expanding our wellbeing and how we go about living our lives. In essence, it’s through the application of our inborn ability to play and think about ourselves when used in tandem—think synergy—that allows us, individually and as a species, the possibility of helping ourselves move our human evolution forward in ways that may be difficult but also can be enjoyable depending on how we organize and design our lives. Additionally, it’s through the application of our play and thought as it pertains to ourselves that we can learn to use our abilities to impact the quality of our living for good or for ill.

However, before proceeding further it might be worth pointing out what we are playing around with. In my way of thinking, we are playing around with not only our ability to think about how we go about the creation of our wellbeing but also how it is we learn to enjoy ourselves and have fun in the self-creative, self-creation process of the healthy self. This brings us to a design question of living that we all face in our lives. How do we think about and learn to use our cognitive abilities in the design process of creating and taking care of our wellbeing? This is a central part of our wellbeing equation that I will help us explore further here at Substack and in my newsletter The Wellbeing Equation.

