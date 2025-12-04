As the year winds down and comes to an end, it can bring a mix of relief, added stress, and a clearer sense that it might be time to take stock of where we are in our lives.

Before the holiday rush is in full swing, we can take a moment to slow down and pay attention to how we’re doing, both outwardly and inside ourselves. Many of us notice the early signs that something in us needs our attention: our patience may be tested, our body may feel tighter, or our mind might start to pull us in more directions than we can manage. When we notice these early shifts, it’s often a sign that the way we’re going about our lives may not be supporting us as well as we need, especially before the demands of the season speed up. And this is often when the question of wholeness starts to make itself felt.

Wholeness, as I have come to understand it, is the ability to participate in the different areas of our life, along with the deeper parts of our inner life, in ways that help us feel present, connected, and supported in our wellbeing. This is a large part of what I mean when I talk about The Wellbeing Equation, the ongoing process of learning what supports us and what helps us live in ways that feel more grounded and whole. We often notice it most clearly when something in our inner experience doesn’t line up, when our pace feels off, when our emotional needs aren’t met, or when we feel disconnected from what helps us feel grounded in ourselves.

In these moments, our sense of wholeness can feel frayed, and we often feel it in how we move through our days. And when we lose track of our wholeness, we often feel it in the flow of our day, in how we talk to ourselves, how we relate to the people closest to us, and how we respond when things feel difficult.

This season is a natural time to slow down so we can pay closer attention to how the year unfolded for us, not just the version we imagined or wished for. When life isn’t pulling at us from multiple directions, it’s often easier to see what we’ve been carrying internally. If we make room for it, slowing down can help us notice if there’s a gap between how we’ve chosen to live our lives and how we might wish to live them differently as we move into the new year.

When we slow the pace of our lives down, many of us stand a better chance of assessing how it is that we’ve been living our lives. Doing so helps us take a closer look at what has been unfolding in our inner lives but has been harder to notice while we were keeping up with the pace of this past year.

Slowing down has positive physiological effects on us. Our anxiety levels can lessen when the pace of life eases, some of the strain in our body can release, and our attention is not generally pulled in as many directions with the same urgency. When this happens, it can open the door to a different kind of thinking if we know how to access it. Our mind often has more room to pay attention to how we are going about our lives and for what reason, along with the patterns we have used to get through our days.

As this happens, the choices we have made in our lives and the way we have organized our time can come into sharper focus. We can begin to see what we’ve been prioritizing, sometimes without fully realizing it. Slowing down helps this kind of recognition happen. It also supports our cognitive and emotional capacities working together in ways that help us understand ourselves better, which can strengthen our connection to meaning and even purpose.

A patient came into treatment because he felt trapped in a loop he couldn’t step out of. His job was time consuming and demanding, leaving him little time for himself or his loved ones. He had stress and anxiety at work and at home, and he moved through most of his days feeling wired and worn down at the same time. He described coming home late, over-checking his emails, and snapping at the people he cared about over things that he realized did not matter to him.

As I got to know him better, it became clear that the pace of his life was not just something happening to him. He was also participating in it by never giving himself a chance to slow down and take a break from the pace of his life. He had been running on empty, rarely stopping long enough to ask what he needed emotionally or how his way of living was affecting the people closest to him.

Our work centered on helping him interrupt this pattern so he could begin to see how much this way of living was costing him and what he actually needed so he could feel more grounded in himself and move through his life with more healthy intention.

And once we begin to see our lives more clearly in this way, the next challenge is staying honest with ourselves without slipping into self-criticism.

As we purposely begin to slow ourselves down toward the end of the year, hoping to see ourselves and our year more clearly, another challenge may show up. Many of us can approach self-reflection by turning inward with a critical lens. We may look back and highlight what we failed to accomplish, what we tell ourselves we should have handled differently, or feel we should have done more and that what we did wasn’t enough.

This kind of reflection, though sometimes warranted, can turn into a general negative view that narrows our sense of the year to the things we believe we did wrong. When this happens, it can leave us feeling sad or discouraged, disconnected from ourselves emotionally, or wishing things were different than they are.

Reflection can also work in a different kind of way. It can be a way of listening to what life asked of us over the past year. Not as a negative assessment, but as a way of helping us understand where we felt connected to ourselves in the ways we hoped for, and where we may have drifted from ourselves in ways that were not helpful. It can show us where we learned to adapt as best we could, and where older patterns shaped how we approached our life without fully realizing it.

When we slow ourselves down enough to feel less stressed and look at our year through this lens, we stand a better chance of seeing a fuller and more honest picture of how we have been living and for what reasons.

The man I mentioned earlier had a year that felt overwhelming from the inside out. He was moving through his life at a pace he could not sustain and in a way that was not healthy for him or his family. As we began working together to ease this pace, he started to see more of the truth of what was happening, and another layer of his psychological life came into view.

He grew up in a home where his father was often away and emotionally distant, and when his father was home his mother became critical of my patient in ways that left him unsure of himself and careful around her. His father’s distance taught him that being away, both physically and emotionally, was normal, and his mother’s criticism taught him to turn inward on himself when he felt he wasn’t measuring up.

He carried this into adulthood in familiar ways, sometimes snapping at a loved one and then replaying it internally as proof he had failed as a husband and a parent. Over time he internalized both patterns. He learned to stay busy and distant and turn against himself in similar ways to how he had been treated growing up.

As he began to reflect, not from a place of blame but from a place of honesty and more care, he could see more of his year for what it truly was. He wasn’t just tired. He was living inside a pattern that had followed him from childhood into adulthood. And once he could see that and understand where it came from, he could begin to work on being less critical of himself and less reactive with the people around him. He could also see more clearly the toll it took to keep moving through the years in this way.

As we take in the emotional truth of our year, we may start to notice another part of our psychological life coming forward. Wholeness doesn’t ask us to overlook our difficulties or pretend we’ve handled everything perfectly. It asks us to see the parts of our life that need more of our attention while also recognizing the strengths we bring to the table.

Many of us are quick to notice where we fall short, likely a product of the negativity bias, the mind’s tendency to register what’s wrong before what went well. And when life is busy, we may not register what went well at all, which leaves us slow to name our strengths. Yet both belong in the internal landscape of our lives.

When we can hold the full reality of who we are, the patterns we want to work on, the difficulties we’ve faced, the moments we’ve shown up for ourselves, and the places we know we can do better, we begin to see ourselves more truthfully. And from that place, we give ourselves a more balanced ground to move from.

This kind of reflection asks us to bring honesty and care into the same conversation. It gives us room to acknowledge the parts of our life that call for change without slipping into self-blame, and to recognize the effort we made across the year instead of dismissing it.

When we approach ourselves in this way, we begin to move forward from a place of wholeness rather than a place tied only to stress, negativity, and pressure. When we are able to do this, we can carry the truth of our year forward with compassion, and this makes the year ahead likely feel a bit more kind and possible.

As one year ends and another begins, I want to leave you with an important thought. We don’t need to reinvent ourselves, but we may want to change a few things about how we’ve been going about our lives or respond to ourselves differently where we can. We don’t need to create a new identity or persona or set goals that don’t reflect who we are or how we actually live.

A better question is simply:

What is worth carrying forward in our lives, and what no longer suits us that we’d like to work at setting down.

How we close this year and what we bring forward into the new one will matter. I hope our movement can come from the moments when we recognize what has genuinely supported our life this past year. It may relate to a slower pace that feels more humane, a boundary that helps buoy our emotional life, or a clearer sense of what our needs actually are and how to respond to them with more loving care.

It may also come from how we stayed with ourselves in harder moments, even if only briefly, and what that revealed about what we need moving forward. Most of us know a fair amount about what we need in our lives, if we can slow down long enough to notice it and listen to what our bodies are asking for.

And part of this work is learning to talk to ourselves with less criticism and with more care and compassion, the way we might say to ourselves, “Take a moment to slow down and think through what happened, Bronce,” instead of the old habit of, “You screwed up again, Bronce, you never get things right.”

And this same kind of shift showed up in the man we’ve been discussing. What he was able to carry forward in a different way came from seeing himself more honestly and staying with his emotional life in relation to what he found. When the old pattern of distance or self-criticism began to surface, he began catching himself saying, “You’re overwhelmed, and it makes sense,” instead of slipping into the familiar voice that told him he was the problem. He worked at slowing himself and the pace of his life down, pausing long enough to respond to himself and those around him in a healthier way. He didn’t overhaul his life entirely, but he did work at showing up as the man he was working at becoming. A kinder and gentler man, and this helped him open up space for the parts of his life that needed more of his attention.

In Closing

Ending the year from a place of wholeness isn’t about trying to wrap everything up in a nice neat bow. It’s about giving ourselves enough time and attention to our inner life so we can better understand what has supported our wellbeing and what has made life harder than it needed to be. When we do that, we can guide our thoughts and actions toward how we want to live in the coming year.

My hope is that this season gives you a bit of room to sit with your own experience. Not to judge it, but to understand it and learn from it. And may you bring forward the parts of your life that help you feel more rooted in yourself and more able to live in ways that feel healthy and true to who you are, especially when you feel centered and at peace with yourself.

With care,

Bronce