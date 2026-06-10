The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Nicola Vitkovich's avatar
Nicola Vitkovich
4h

Bronce, this is a beautiful example, and a journey really, of how that desire to help selflessly changes our life and sometimes not for the better. One little choice at a time until you find yourself at a point where your life is almost unrecognizable and completely exhausting. I have done it many times myself. It's beautiful that you are finding your way back, have created something that will truly help the world, and are continuing to learn and grow. It sounds very daunting, all those things to put your book out into the world. I'm cheering you on. 💜

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Beth L. Gainer's avatar
Beth L. Gainer
5h

Bronce, this is such an excellent, poignant read. First of all, I'm sorry to hear about your dad's health struggles.

So many physical and mental struggles exist. Stress is rampant, with all the chaos of the world and oftentimes the chaos within. I have PTSD from having had cancer years ago. I am on medications and psychotherapy, which both help me live a quality life. When I get stressed, I find myself trying to recalibrate and take actions to find joy.

I love what you say here: "But sometimes we have to put time and effort into enjoying ourselves before our nervous system has had enough time to recover." Yes, it does take time and effort. Finding joy is work, but so well worth it. As you know, I find enjoyment when I create art. I make sure to do this regularly, even if I feel depressed. And it has always helped me psychologically and physically.

Thank you for writing this insightful piece. And good luck with your book getting published. Yes, there are so many milestones worth celebrating!

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