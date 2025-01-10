Welcome to The Wellbeing Equation: Your 360 Guide to Wellness, where every month you'll get health and wellness information, including tips and action items, to help you focus on improving the quality of your life so that you can live healthier and happier. In these newsletters we’ll cover subjects such as stress and anxiety reduction, seasonal affective disorder, building resilience, mindfulness, tips for offsetting depression, how to improve and strengthen your relationships and how to focus on positive change in a world intent on feeding you negative and overwhelming information that hampers your wellbeing.

In The Wellbeing Equation, I’ll provide timely research information on wellbeing and deliver it to your inbox free of charge. Given the busy, fast paced nature of our society today, anxiety, depression and burnout are all too common. And while there is no silver bullet or miracle cure for what ails us, it’s possible to contend with and offset much of the stress and anxiety we encounter on a daily basis. As we can all use a little help in managing the stress and anxiety in our lives, that’s why I’ve come up with The Wellbeing Equation.

It combines my extensive years of training in public health research policy, depth psychology and private practice along with my ongoing studies in science based positive lifestyle changes. I share down-to-earth, practical and achievable strategies that have been proven to enhance the quality of living for hundreds of my clients.

For many of us, the turn of the year often feels like a fresh start, a time to take stock of our lives and set ambitious goals and envision a better version of ourselves. However, research shows that about 23% of New Year’s resolutions fail after just one week, and most people abandon their goals entirely by February.

Why does this happen, and how can you ensure your resolutions for a healthier lifestyle stick throughout the year?

One main culprit behind this high failure rate is often the unrealistic nature of the resolutions themselves. Overly ambitious goals can lead to frustration, burnout, and soon thereafter, we throw in the towel and abandon our newfound hopes and dreams. Instead, sustainable change is more often helped if we set small, actionable and realistic goals that build momentum over time.

Let’s explore five tips to help us stick to our health and wellness resolutions and turn them into lifelong, enjoyable habits.

1. Start Small and Build Gradually

A big mistake I make at times is biting off more than I can chew in one sitting.

For instance, vowing to go to the gym every day when you’ve been sedentary for months is likely to feel overwhelming. Instead, consider starting with manageable changes, such as a 10-minute walk three times a week or swapping soda for water at lunch. These small steps can set the foundation for long-term success.

In other words, you don’t have to tackle everything at once.

Why does this approach work? Research suggests, challenging the notion of quick 21-day habit formation, that it takes about two to five months of consistent effort to break old habits and form new health-related habits. Starting small allows us to experience early wins, focus on enjoying the process not the end result, building confidence and motivation to take on more over time.

2. Set Specific and Realistic Goals

A common pitfall is setting vague or overly ambitious goals.

For example, “I want to be healthier” or “I’ll lose 50 pounds in two months” lacks clarity and can set us up for disappointment. Instead, create SMART goals:

Specific: Clearly define your objective (e.g., “I will eat a vegetable with every dinner”)

Measurable: Quantify your progress (e.g., “I’ll walk 30 minutes, five days a week”)

Achievable: Set a goal you know you can reach with effort

Relevant: Ensure the goal aligns with your overall wellness priorities

Time-bound: Set a timeline for achieving it (e.g., “By the end of February, I’ll consistently drink 8 cups of water daily”)

Breaking your goals into smaller milestones can make them feel more attainable and keep you motivated as you hit each target.

3. Create Accountability

Accountability can make a big difference when it comes to sticking with new habits. Share your goals with a friend, family member, or health and wellness coach who can check in on your progress. You might also consider joining a group or community focused on similar goals, such as a fitness class or a healthy cooking club.

Technology can also play a role in keeping you accountable. Apps and wearables that track your steps, workouts, or food intake provide real-time feedback and reminders. Seeing your progress visually can be incredibly motivating and reinforce the positive changes you’re making.

4. Focus on the Journey, Not Just the Destination by Making it Fun

It’s easy to fixate on long-term outcomes, like losing a certain amount of weight or running a marathon.

While these goals can inspire you, they can also feel distant and discouraging when progress seems slow. Instead, focus on the daily actions that lead to those outcomes, such as eating nutritious meals, staying active, and getting enough sleep.

Make the journey enjoyable by incorporating activities you genuinely like.

Love dancing? Try a dance workout.

Enjoy the outdoors? Take a hike or go for a walk in the woods.

Pairing your goals with fun activities that you enjoy can make the process more rewarding and sustainable.

Celebrate the small wins along the way.

Did you opt for a salad instead of fries? Pat yourself on the back.

Did you manage to exercise even when you felt tired? That’s a victory worth acknowledging.

Shifting your mindset to appreciate the process helps you stay motivated and reduces the risk of giving up prematurely.

5. Embrace Flexibility and Self-Compassion

Life is unpredictable, and there will inevitably be days when you miss a workout, eat an indulgent meal, or feel unmotivated. The key is to avoid the all-or-nothing mindset.

Missing one day doesn’t mean you’ve failed; it could simply mean you don’t have it in you on a particular day and that tomorrow you will resume your healthy routine(s) of living.

Practice self-compassion by treating yourself with kindness instead of criticism. Reflect on what caused the setback and how you can adjust moving forward.

For example, if a packed schedule derailed your evening workout, consider morning sessions or shorter routines. Flexibility allows you to adapt without losing momentum.

The Long-Term Payoff of Healthy Habits

Adopting a healthier lifestyle isn’t about quick fixes or temporary changes; it’s about building habits that last over time.

By starting small, setting realistic goals, creating accountability, focusing on an enjoyable journey, and embracing flexibility, you can create a sustainable routine that supports your health and wellness year-round.

Remember, the most significant changes often come from the smallest steps. With consistency and patience, you’ll not only achieve your New Year’s resolutions but also cultivate a lifestyle that feels rewarding and fulfilling. Let this year be the one where your resolutions stick – for good.

Incorporating exercise into your holiday routine doesn’t have to be daunting. Here are a few simple ways to get started:

3 APPS THAT CAN HELP YOU STAY ACTIVE AND MANAGE HOLIDAY STRESS EFFECTIVELY

1) Streaks: An award-winning habit-tracking app for iOS that helps you build and maintain good habits. It allows you to track up to 12 habits simultaneously, integrates with Apple Health for automatic tracking of health-related activities, and provides reminders to keep you accountable.

2) HabitNow: A versatile habit tracker for Android users that enables you to organize your habits and routines, set daily reminders, and monitor your progress with detailed charts and statistics. It offers customization options to tailor the app to your specific needs.

3) Fabulous: Daily Habit Tracker: An all-in-one routine and self-care app designed to help you build healthy habits, improve well-being, and achieve your goals. It offers daily coaching, to-do lists, journaling features, short workouts, and meditation sessions to support your journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

These apps provide structured support to help you establish and maintain healthy habits, making it easier to achieve your wellness goals throughout the year.

Before you go...

3 IMPORTANT QUESTIONS TO ASK YOURSELF TO HELP YOU MAINTAIN HEALTHY HABITS THIS TIME OF YEAR

1) What is one small actionable self-care goal that you can easily carry out today that increases your sense of enjoyment? (This is your homework for the day!)

2) What is one healthy habit that you remember from childhood that brought you joy and excitement? Perhaps it’s time to revisit your childhood in a happy way!

3) What is one health related activity that you are curious about that you’ve never tried before? Remember, healthy habits can begin with a sense of wonder!

Put your answers in the chat below and let’s discuss!

Play-Time and Taking a page from Childhood: Learning to Enjoy Ourselves

by Bronce J Rice

CONNECT

Have any questions about working with Bronce?

LET'S CHAT!