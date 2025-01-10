The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
Jan 11

Thank you for the 5 who have restacked! Bless you :)

I'm so new here I don't know how to properly respond so I'll do it here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Murdock's avatar
Julie Murdock
Jan 12

Great ideas here. I hadn't thought about connecting fitness to fun activities from my childhood. Dodgeball is probably out of the question but I can see some dance classes in my future. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bronce Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture