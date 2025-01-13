When discussing how we can design our lives for well-being, the analogy I often use is going to the store to buy various items such as butter, milk, and eggs. To do so, we have to wear shoes, a shirt and pants or we aren’t allowed in the store. Another putting gas in a car, which allows it to run, or wearing seat belts when riding in it is necessary for safety. In other words, in order to proceed in life and be allowed to enter the store, allow the car to run and drive safely, these various experiences are contingent on the gas, the seatbelts, and putting on our clothes.

Our health and well-being can be viewed similarly as it’s often contingent on our taking care of our physiological self-care needs prior to us being able to better engage with ourselves and move forward with other important elements of our well-being such as the difficult task of navigating our family dynamics and understanding how they affect us in our current relationships not to mention how they affect how we treat ourselves say when we get stressed out.

Many of us know our self-care routines help us feel better, but often enough, the days move forward, and we find ourselves saying tomorrow or next week, we’ll find the time to exercise or call that long-lost friend or think through the logic behind our negative self-assertions. In line, though there are few shortcuts when it comes to producing our well-being, there is one tip I think warrants mentioning as it can make the going in life a bit easier. The tip is that if we can explore our interests, spend time with them, and figure out how to tie them to our well-being, so much the better.

A simple example of this for me is in the area of exercise and my love of being outdoors in nature, which I’ve alluded to in a previous article. Historically, I’ve not had a fondness for cardiovascular exercise, preferring to skip it altogether when I could and earlier, when I was younger, I chose to do it for as little time as possible often because I found the type of cardio exercise I was engaging in distasteful, such as running outside in winter, running on a treadmill when days were too cold for outside running or running the stairs at the nearby university gym.

However, as time progressed, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of a regular cardio routine that I enjoy that helps me maintain my interest in it for longer periods of time, particularly if I want more energy and a better mood and outlook in relation to my day-to-day activities. So my interest in being in nature and around nearby animals eventually gave way to longish walks in the outdoors and the walks turned into hiking up first hills and later larger mountains to eventually wanting to camp and hike in nature as well. And though coming to it later in life, I now hike six to seven days a week, mostly on my lunch break from work during my week. To be honest, this endeavor seems almost like a guilty pleasure as I enjoy it, and it ticks off my cardio box on my wellbeing equation list for better health and improved mood.

Another example of designing our lives around our well-being and combining our interests therein could be in relation to a person’s love of reading. So, if we love to read or listen to podcasts, we could begin our day and take a few additional minutes during our lunch break to read articles and books, listen to podcasts, and/or read biographies related to individuals interested in well-being itself. We could design our vacations around our well-being equations such that, for me, it is climbing different mountains and exploring small sleepy towns and nature's scenic byways. Taking up our health and wellbeing equation as an interest in and of itself in order to explore, study, and practice what it consists of helps us to function properly, perhaps enjoyably, and feel like we stand a chance of better weathering life’s ups and downs.

Make a Plan to Explore Your Wellbeing

Thus, it can be argued that our well-being can be viewed as a type of habit built up by practice and taken up consciously and worked at, learned, and unlearned should we forego its practice for long periods of time. Therefore, it behooves us to explore and become acquainted with our well-being and what it consists of, particularly should we be suffering from its absence and one way to help deepen our knowledge base would be to consult with experts in the field who have been formally trained in the subject matter that have taken up its study and practice as a specialty. Here, we might see a trained therapist or take courses on the subject matter online or at a local college or university. Doing so would help us get a better understanding of the various components of our well-being and how we might think about interacting with them.

When it comes to making a plan, like a fair amount of life, there isn’t a definitive way to go about it. We can start with our strengths and what we are good at or we can start with our weaknesses and what we want to improve upon. It helps if we come up with a few goals we’re interested in and then write out what the steps are that we need to carry out to be successful in implementing our plans. In this regard, it also helps if we can imagine ourselves following through on the steps we’ve come up with. Thereafter, we can also keep an eye on any progress we hope to implement, especially the changes and the steps that we take that we enjoy! I would argue that what we need within us is the ability to give shape and form to our well-being and to be able to do this takes conscious, dedicated time, effort, and planning on our end to pull it off.

Wellbeing as a Practice and a Skillset

What often makes the difference between a life well lived and enjoyed and a life that often gets experienced as more difficult and stressful beyond reason is us learning how to lean into those aspects and endeavors in life that give back to us in regards to our well-being and ability to function effectively. Experiencing peace of mind and feeling settled internally in ways that allow us to think more clearly and experience our lives in nourishing ways doesn’t occur by chance alone. For example, being in nature, where there is peace and quiet, we stand a better chance of slowing ourselves down, becoming less stressed and anxious, and may be better able to think in meaningful ways and experience life outside ourselves. It is a rare occurrence for many of us in our technologically driven fast-paced society. Creating time and engagement in activities like this periodically allows life to slow down and be restorative in ways that afford us peace and quiet within ourselves, offsetting and reducing the daily stress and strain of life.

In this scenario, when we aren’t prioritizing our well-being and causing ourselves to suffer unduly, another option open to us is to merely stop what we are doing, take a pause, breathe deeply and break from the various different stressors in our lives. By doing so, we can give ourselves the time and space to decompress, and once we are feeling more centered thereafter, we can proceed to take stock of our lives and ask ourselves what we might need additionally in our lives to feel better and less stressed out. As such, we can begin to have conversations with ourselves and our loved ones in regard to what is and what is not working for us in life. This way, we can purposely try to create space for ourselves to slow down and connect with ourselves in ways that often counteract our busy ways of going about life.

Tip: Our wellbeing takes time to put in place and understand how the various different components of our life fit together to contribute to us doing well when we are. Thus, pay attention to days in which you are feeling good versus days that you aren’t. In my experience, good days don’t often happen out of sheer luck or happenstance but often by design. Therefore, when you are feeling good and in an internal space that you prefer, pay attention to the factors and reasons why you are in a good space. If you understand the reasons write them down! Once you figure out what they are you’ll begin to get a better sense of what you may need/want to repeat in your life on a consistent basis.

Action Item: Try to surround yourself with as many aspects of positivity as you can during your week. Start with reading books and listening to podcasts related to positive thinking, beliefs and attitudes. Pay attention to how positive thoughts affect our overall mental health by reducing aspects of negative emotions. Particularly spend time with friends, colleagues and loved ones who make it a point to put positivity front and center in their lives. Contemplate how you go through your week and write down the various different ways that you consciously go about participating with your individual Wellbeing Equation items.