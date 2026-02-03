The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Raffelock's avatar
Stephanie Raffelock
5dEdited

Such a densely packed article, one that I will re-read. Well done!

The idea of being informed by early childhood interpretations of relational love, be they conscious or unconscious, is not a new one for me, but I had an aha moment from your piece, nonetheless. It seems that if one is in the process of developing an inner life, self-love can begin to form organically; that it's not just an attitude adjustment or a choice, but maybe part of a life long curriculum.

While outer events certainly shape us, inner understandings, realizations, and epiphanies shape us as well -- I can't undo the outer events of my life, but comfortability with being alone and not lonely with myself, can help me to grow in ways that I become more self-loving. I think I understand this from hiking by myself. Quiet. Alert. Taking in everything with my senses, and finally that moment of rest where my heart just feels full and I want to say, "life is good." That to me is self-love.

Also, I liked the idea of how practicing kindness feeds a sense of self-love. And finally, one of the take-away's from your piece is that if we have an expectation of what we believe love should look like based on our early experiences, we may never fully realize a loving state. In the examined life and the inner life, the lessons of what love is and can be, seem to unfold.

As always, I admire and appreciate your writing and what it conveys. Thank you, Bronce.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Writer's Corner's avatar
Writer's Corner
6d

I very much appreciated your article, Bronce. Everything that can facilitate our process to be open to love ourselves, is of the greatest value. This route to self-love is still going through uncharted territory. I believe you have a mission to do some charting like you do in this article. It is relatively new in the psychotherapeutic area as well. I am now in my late 80s, and it was late in life I even encountered the idea of self-love. Even self-care is a relatively new thing in our life.

When you pointed out how we in our early development related ourselves to the others around us more than ourselves, seeking outside validation, that points to the challenge many people face when the need to turn inwards makes itself known later in their lives. This then collides with the need to not be considered selfish or self-centered, thereby risking disapproval from people around them. Turning inwards at all was for the longest time in the 20th century suspect, and meditation, which requires you to go inside yourself, was questioned or even frowned upon.

Few of us have experienced unconditional love either growing up or later. As I see it conditional love, which asks us to "be good" or useful or risk losing even that love, is a poor substitute.

As I see it wholeness and unconditional self-love forms one whole. I stress the word "unconditional". We are programmed to adjust to conditions to get love or whatever we feel we need.

It's a momentous act to open to the unconditional love which or our soul and Higher Self offers. It's nevertheless the portal to inner peace. Why? Because unless you are living in and with this unconditional love, you are never quite "safe". At any point you can be attacked from within because of some real or perceived failure.

It happens that I mess things up. I am human after all, still learning. But because my self-love is unconditional, I am never attacked from within. My inner critic keeps quiet or is supportive. I am finally safe. This reflects outwards in that I am not critical towards other people, only when I encounter evil or monstruous acts or conditions.

Self-compassion is a part of this package. Many things fall by the wayside – the need to prove myself, the need to impress, the need to be on guard all the time, among them. This makes wellbeing a part of my life which I treasure. With love, Maria

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bronce Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture