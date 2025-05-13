Live with Dr Deborah Vinall

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

It was my very first Substack Live, and I’ll be honest—I showed up with a good mix of trepidation and excitement. But like Brené Brown says, sometimes you just have to step into the arena. And I’m so glad I did.

I also want to give a special thanks to Dr Vinall for helping make the experience feel less nerve-wracking and a whole lot more enjoyable. If you haven’t checked out her Substack yet, I encourage you to take a look—her work is truly worth following.

Since this was my first time doing Live video, I’d love your feedback. What landed for you? What could I improve? And are there topics you’d like to see me/us explore in future sessions?

One moment really stayed with me—when

asked a question I’ve wrestled with myself at times:

What do you do when you’re depressed and can’t even get out of bed?

Karen, thank you for your courage in naming that. I hope we can keep returning to this together as a community, because in many ways, I think it’s the very heart of being human—figuring out how to move forward when every part of us wants to shut down or give up.

👉Also, my next Substack Live is this Friday the 16th at 2pm EST with

.