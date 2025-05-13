The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Live with Dr Deborah Vinall

A recording from Dr. Bronce Rice and Dr Deborah Vinall's live video
Dr. Bronce Rice
and
Dr Deborah Vinall
May 13, 2025
Transcript

Thank you

It was my very first Substack Live, and I’ll be honest—I showed up with a good mix of trepidation and excitement. But like Brené Brown says, sometimes you just have to step into the arena. And I’m so glad I did.

I also want to give a special thanks to Dr Vinall for helping make the experience feel less nerve-wracking and a whole lot more enjoyable. If you haven’t checked out her Substack yet, I encourage you to take a look—her work is truly worth following.

Since this was my first time doing Live video, I’d love your feedback. What landed for you? What could I improve? And are there topics you’d like to see me/us explore in future sessions?

One moment really stayed with me—when

Almost Dr.Karen Chambre
asked a question I’ve wrestled with myself at times: What do you do when you’re depressed and can’t even get out of bed?

Karen, thank you for your courage in naming that. I hope we can keep returning to this together as a community, because in many ways, I think it’s the very heart of being human—figuring out how to move forward when every part of us wants to shut down or give up.

👉Also, my next Substack Live is this Friday the 16th at 2pm EST with

Grace Grossmann
.

