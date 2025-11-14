Hi everyone,

A quick update: Amanda’s a bit under the weather today, so we’re going to postpone our Live by one week. We’ll now gather on Friday, November 21st at 2pm EST / 7pm GMT.

I know many of you were planning to join us today, and I appreciate your flexibility. This conversation is one I’m deeply looking forward to, it will be her first, and I want her to feel well enough to take part in it fully.

Moments like this remind me how much our health supports everything we care about. I’m grateful for all of us being able to come together when we can.

Thank you for your understanding and for being part of this community.

Excited to see you next week. Be well over the weekend!

—Bronce