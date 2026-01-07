When I hear people talk about January, I often hear an unspoken expectation and tension that we should be ready for change, ready for something new to begin, and be happier for it. Given the ongoing stressors and tensions many of us have had to contend with this past year, this mismatch is often experienced as we should feel better while still carrying doubts that the pressures of everyday life will change all that much in the year ahead.

What I often notice is that many of us are so busy trying to manage the external demands of our lives that we have little time to focus on how we are relating to ourselves in the process. When this way of proceeding in life goes on for too long, the attention we pay to ourselves often suffers. How we relate to ourselves often becomes more a function of pressure or stress than one related to conscious choice and intention.

How this shows up is different for everyone, but it often becomes more noticeable as the pace of daily life accelerates. As things speed up, many of us find our focus narrowing toward work or other obligations, while the attention we pay to ourselves may begin to take a back seat. In this manner, things in our lives can get accomplished, while slowing down and taking time for ourselves often gets pushed aside.

However, if a harried pace and the stress of life continue, the effort required to keep going can increase. As a result, over time, we can feel less patient, become less tolerant of uncertainty, and feel more irritable, particularly when things do not go as we planned. Even then, most of us continue moving through our days, handling what needs to be handled and doing our best to keep up with what is on our plate. The stress and anxiety we experience may not stop us from functioning, but they can begin to affect how we experience ourselves over time.

When life becomes busier, as demands increase and time feels constrained, the way we respond to stress begins to matter more in how we experience ourselves day to day. For many of us, myself often included, instead of slowing down or easing up, our response is to continue pushing ourselves and, at times, to ask even more of ourselves when we are already stretched too thin. What tends to happen next is interesting. Even when we know that slowing down and resting would help us feel a little better, many of us find ourselves pushing even harder. What we need most to support our wellbeing can begin to feel conditional and, at times, less important than pushing forward.

Over time, this way of responding has a tendency to shape how we move through our days. Time to slow down and take care of ourselves can begin to feel like something we allow ourselves only after everything else has been taken care of. Our internal bar moves higher just as our capacity becomes more limited. In this context, the pressure we put on ourselves often comes to feel necessary rather than excessive, even as the increasing strain becomes harder to ignore.

As this pattern continues, many of us begin to notice changes in how we experience ourselves. Our patience wears a bit thinner, and even small disruptions can feel harder to absorb. What we say to ourselves can become more insistent and more critical, more focused on what still needs to be done, and less attuned to what we may actually need. We may continue to function well on the outside while feeling more strained or unsettled inside, even as our way of being with ourselves becomes harder and, at times, less kind.

Many of us assume that if we can just think differently, push through a little longer, or get past the current stretch, things will ease on their own. Yet the strain often has less to do with insight or effort and more to do with how much we are asking of ourselves day after day. Without changing the conditions we are living inside, even good intentions can begin to feel like another demand placed on an already full life.

January often brings this tension into sharper focus, as we feel pressure to start fresh even while our bodies are still stressed and worn down from the year that just ended. When the pace of life remains high and the body is not given a chance to settle, many of us find ourselves carrying the same tension and strain into our daily living.

Even when we mean to do things differently, the day can still unfold in familiar ways. Our body can remain anxious as we keep moving, our attention gets pulled outward, and care of ourselves can slip into the background. In this way, stress is not resolved so much as it is deferred, put off to another time when there might finally be room to address it and ourselves differently.

We can say we are going to clean our house, go to the gym, be more socially active, and get more done as the year begins. We can plan carefully and tell ourselves we are starting the year off right. But when that planning turns into urgency or pressure to reorganize everything at once, it often pulls us away from the very conditions that would make any of it sustainable. Without prioritizing the body and what helps our physiology settle, even well-intentioned plans tend to falter. It becomes difficult to maintain anything that truly feels healthy, not just in appearance, but in the way we actually need to feel in order to live well.

A man in his early forties came to treatment after what he described as a period of “burnout.” He was working long hours, exercising most mornings, and keeping up with his social commitments. When I asked if anything had changed in his life recently, he paused and said, “Nothing, really. I’m still doing everything I was doing before. I just don’t feel right anymore.”

He reported waking most mornings with his jaw clenched and his chest already tight, as if something had been missed before the day had even begun. The sense of urgency he described was present before he could think about what was on his morning to-do list.

In sessions, his body carried the same tension he described in his daily life. He sat forward in his chair, shoulders raised, legs engaged, speaking rapidly as if his time were limited. When we paused to reflect on what he was saying, this seemed to unsettle him further. He spoke briefly about growing up in a family where being busy was simply how life was lived, and where slowing down had never quite felt natural or safe. As those pauses lengthened into silence, he often moved toward offering more detail or points of clarification, as though stopping might generate more stress than continuing to speak.

He spoke about trying to make changes in his life. He recommitted to exercise, tightened his routines, and filled his evenings with plans meant to offset the intensity of his workdays. Yet these efforts carried the same sense of urgency that marked the rest of his life. When a plan fell through or a routine shifted, he became more agitated rather than feeling more at ease with himself.

Becoming less driven and more settled required not only changes in pace and care of the body, but also making sense of how familiar patterns of busyness had come to shape his way of being with himself over time. Without attention to our bodies, what we call self-love often functions more like another demand than a source of care that supports our wellbeing, and our relationship to ourselves can begin to feel less loving even when our intentions are good. When the body remains tense and unable to relax, even thoughtful attempts at self-care can still feel like another set of expectations to meet, rather than a form of support that eases some of the strain of living.

What the vignette makes visible is that care often breaks down not because people lack intention, but because the body is not given enough of a chance to slow down for care to register as such. When urgency becomes the baseline, even well-meant efforts to reduce stress can end up contributing to the problem rather than relieving it. Over time, the question shifts from how to try harder to what the body needs in order for care to be felt as loving rather than just another demand.

What we need in these circumstances is not an invitation to do more, but to do less. Learning how to slow down does not mean withdrawing from life, but interrupting the constant acceleration of moving too fast or doing too much in ways that keep the body stressed and anxious. Without some shift in pace, self-care measures have little chance of being experienced as anything other than more pressure, no matter how thoughtful the intention behind them.

For most of us, the external pace of life is not going to slow down. We still have to go to work, pay the bills, and keep up with the responsibilities and demands that show up day after day. The work, then, is not waiting for life to settle on its own, but learning how to slow ourselves down within the life we already have, and paying attention to what helps our body and mind decompress and recover so that we can actually enjoy ourselves in the process.

Slowing ourselves down is necessary, but it is not enough on its own. The body also has basic needs that shape how well we feel from day to day, and those conditions matter for how any attempt at slowing down is received internally. When the body is chronically depleted or overstimulated, even intentional pauses may not register as decompression or relief. Instead, slowing down can feel flat, restless, or ineffective, as though nothing has really shifted.

It is here that the body’s most essential forms of support begin to matter. Aspects such as the quality of our sleep, how our bodies are moving, and the nourishment we give ourselves shape how well our bodies function. In turn, they influence whether slowing down registers as decompression or not.

Taken together, these elements form what I refer to as the Trifecta of health and wellness. While they do not resolve the pressures of life, they shape how our bodies respond to them, influencing, for instance, how much stress and strain are present before we ever try to slow down. When these basics are neglected, many of us begin our days already taxed, and attempts to rest or slow down can feel ineffective. In those moments, we may offer ourselves various forms of self-care, but if sleep, movement, or nourishment are out of balance, those efforts often fail to land as care.

This is why I think of the Trifecta as creating the bodily conditions that allow care to be received as care, shaping how the body functions beneath daily life and whether slowing down gives something back to us or not. Seen this way, slowing down and attending to the Trifecta work together, shaping both the pace of our lives and whether the body is able to benefit from slowing down. From here, the question becomes how to translate these ideas into practice in ways that support our wellbeing.

How we start the new year matters, not because January offers a clean slate, but because it gives us an opportunity to integrate care into our daily lives in ways that are less burdensome and more workable. January often carries a heightened pressure to reorient ourselves toward change, and in that context, self-care can feel like yet another demand.

What follows is not about doing more, but about practices that support the mind and body so we can feel healthier and less stressed. The question, then, becomes how we incorporate sleep, movement, nourishment, and ways of reducing stress into our daily lives without turning them into one more burdensome to-do item.

The aim is to put stress-reducing supports and the Trifecta in place in ways that are introduced gradually, fitted into lives as they already exist, and allowed to be imperfect. Rather than adding them on top of already crowded days, this often means making room for them by easing pressure elsewhere, lowering expectations, and resisting the urge to optimize or do them “right.”

When sleep, movement, nourishment, and ways of reducing strain are approached with less urgency and fewer rules, they are less likely to feel burdensome and more likely to improve the quality of daily living. In turn, feeling a bit better in our bodies often makes it easier to return to these supports without force or self-pressure. This creates a feedback loop, where care gives something back, reducing strain and making it more possible to keep caring for ourselves as the year unfolds.

Practice 1: Make Room by Subtracting First

If we want the Trifecta and other stress-reducing supports to help us feel less stressed, we want to find ways to introduce them into our lives in ways that are less stressful to begin with. This often means removing something that adds pressure and replacing it with something that helps reduce strain. Rather than stacking new practices onto already crowded days, the work is often about easing pressure elsewhere so these supports feel more workable and easier to return to.

A) This can be as simple as noticing that the only time available for movement is a lunch break currently spent answering emails, and choosing to protect that time instead of squeezing one more task in.

Practice 2: Protect One Part of the Day Where You Slow Down

Choose one part of the day where you intentionally slow the pace at which you are moving, thinking, or responding so your body has a chance to decompress. The aim is to interrupt the constant forward push that keeps stress activated and to allow tension to begin to dissipate.

What matters is that this part of the day is used in a way that allows the body to slow down and decompress, so that we feel less stress internally.

B) For example, this might mean taking a short nap or brief break between tasks instead of immediately moving on to another one, giving our bodies a few minutes to relax before continuing.

Practice 3: Support the Body When Stress Is Already Present

When stress is already present in the body, it can be helpful to spend a few minutes in places that allow us to unwind and return to a state that feels less stressful.

C) For example, this might mean going for a short walk or hike in nature, or moving to a quieter space inside your home for a few minutes before re-engaging with other aspects of the day.

Practice 4: Strengthen the Body’s Capacity Through the Trifecta

The Trifecta of Wellness works best when sleep, movement, and nourishment operate as a connected 12–24-hour cycle. Together, they support stress reduction and how the mind and body function rather than any one practice on its own.

D) For example, a day that includes some form of movement, regular meals, and enough sleep that night will often feel different in the body than a day where one or more of those supports are missing.

Practice 5: Notice What Helps and Build From There

Over time, it becomes important to notice which supports make the greatest difference for your own body and mind. Stress reduction is not one-size-fits-all, and what helps one person settle may not help another in the same way.

E) For example, noticing when you feel more settled, clearer, or better able to respond to stress can help identify which practices are worth returning to and strengthening over time, rather than feeling imposed or too rigid.

In Closing

This piece reflects an ongoing clinical and reflective inquiry into how people live with themselves under conditions of stress, pressure, and change. The practices offered here are not meant to be taken up all at once or treated as expectations to meet, but approached gradually, returned to over time, and adapted to the realities of each person’s life. What matters most is not doing them “right,” but noticing what helps you feel more settled, more supported, and more at ease in your relationship with yourself over time.

