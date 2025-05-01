As we move into May, we turn our collective attention to Mental Health Awareness Month—a time to reflect on the importance of mental wellbeing in all its complexity. It should be noted that mental health is not separate from physical health; it is woven into the fabric of how we live, relate, find meaning in our lives and how we take care of ourselves. From daily stressors to deeper struggles, from resilience to recovery, mental health touches us all—bar none.

If we think of our wellbeing as an equation, mental health forms the core variable. It’s not merely about the absence of illness per se—it’s also about cultivating a meaningful, sustainable relationship with ourselves and the world we inhabit.

What Is Mental Health Awareness Month?

First established in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May to increase awareness of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and encourage open conversations about emotional wellbeing. Led by organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Mental Health America (MHA), this month offers education, community and resources for individuals, families and providers alike.

This year’s NAMI campaign theme is "Take the Moment"—an invitation to pause, reflect and reconnect. Whether it’s checking in with yourself, reaching out to someone else or simply taking a breath, these small moments of awareness are where healing, and newer aspects of hope for change, often begins.

Why Mental Health Matters

Mental health influences just about every facet of our lives: from how we think, feel, act and relate to others. It shapes and impacts how we handle stress, make choices and navigate change in our daily lives. When we tend to our mental wellbeing, we support the balance of our entire Wellbeing Equation—supporting how we think, feel and relate to ourselves and others in meaningful ways.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health:

1 in 5 U.S. adults live with a mental illness

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health condition in the U.S.

Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10–34

Yet despite these staggering statistics, stigma and silence still prevent many from seeking help.

Signs It’s Time to Check In with Ourselves—and Our Mental Health

Mental health doesn’t always announce itself clearly. Some signs may include:

Ongoing fatigue or sleep disruption

Feeling disconnected or emotionally numb

Increased irritability or hopelessness

Avoiding social contact or usual activities

Difficulty concentrating or feeling overwhelmed

So, my mental health safety announcement:

If you or someone you love is struggling, know that help is available—and healing is possible. I know because I’ve been there. In many ways, I dedicate this newsletter to my own therapist—Mel.

How to Support Mental Wellbeing

Like our wellbeing equations, mental health care looks different for everyone but here are a few foundational practices to support emotional resilience:

1. Normalize Mental Health Conversations

Talk openly about emotions. Check in with friends. Model vulnerability and maybe just send out a text today to a friend letting them know you are thinking about them.

2. Move Your Body

Exercise supports neurotransmitter balance and emotional regulation. Even a short daily walk can make a large difference.

Why? Because moving your body on a daily basis is like taking a daily antidepressant.

3. Practice Digital Boundaries

Social media can be overstimulating. Unplug regularly. Make space for quiet and reflection.

Studies show that excessive use of social media can lead to negative health outcomes, such as social anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, reduced sleep quality, and higher perceived stress.

4. Seek Support When Needed

Therapy isn’t just for crises—it’s for growth, insight and self-connection. Plus, it can used proactively to help us stave off problems we might have in the future.

If you have additional questions about therapy—please ask me.

5. Prioritize Rest and Sleep

Mental clarity depends on physical restoration. Create a wind-down routine and honor your body’s need for rest.

6. Take Micro-Moments of Mindfulness

Pause to notice your breath. Feel your feet on the ground. Awareness begins with small returns to the present.

Trusted Resources for Mental Health Support

📌 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

📌 Mental Health America (MHA)

📌 National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

📌 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

📌 Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741 for 24/7 confidential support

A Note from Me

🗓 28 May | 2:00 PM EST| Substack Live

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I’ll be hosting my first Substack Live on May 28 with Dr. Sara Redondo — a medical doctor committed to helping people not need one through holistic, practical health strategies.

You can find more information about Dr. Redondo HERE.

We'll be discussing holistic health practices to support and strengthen both our mental and physical wellness.

In closing, Mental Health Awareness Month is not just about diagnoses or clinical terms or jargon—it’s about honoring the inner lives we all carry. The quiet inner battles, the reconnection to what is healthy within us and trying our best to contend with the messy middle of being human.

If you’ve been carrying something heavy, may this month be a reminder: you are not alone. There is no shame in our struggles and there should be no timeline for our healing either.

Let’s use this time to gently tend to ourselves and to one another. Let’s widen the circle of care as I know I could use it myself and I’m sure some of you out there could as well.

Thus, I’d love to hear from you—as it might help both of us with our mental health—🗣️ 💛

👉 What practices help you stay grounded in your mental health?

Me? - My therapist Mel, my daily hikes in nature and my meditation practice.

👉 What does emotional resilience look like for you right now?

Me: - Reaching out to someone I trust, even when I feel like withdrawing.

Drop a comment below or share this with someone who might need a reminder: healing is possible and support is always within reach.

—Bronce

