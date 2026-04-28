The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
1d

This was a really interesting read for me Bronce as I definitely inherited many beliefs early on from my parents that I had to unlearn because they were not conducive to my best health and often didn't feel like a fit for who I knew I was.

That's not to say there weren't also positive things I inherited, but I would say the opposite was more often true. There have been many times where I would say to myself "I wonder where I get this from" since it is so unlike many of the behaviors and attitudes I grew up with and saw modeled.

I guess like you shared, we're a combination of the inherited and decide to keep, and what we decide to take in on our own as we experience life. And we can keep making that life our own ongoing at any age. Thanks for this insight.

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Sue Reid's avatar
Sue Reid
5h

Love this Bronce. It’s well thought out and I love Daniel’s story. I think one of the main ‘problems’ we have is that our subconscious collects information from an early age and most of that is stored out of reach of the conscious mind. So we don’t know what it is that’s influencing our behaviour. It’s like trying to do a jigsaw using upside down pieces. It’s only when we get curious to see what is on the other side that we can put the pieces together.

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