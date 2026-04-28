One of the strangest things about being human is that life begins before we have any way of understanding it. Stranger still, before we stand a chance of understanding it, we are already feeling our way through it.

From the beginning, we are already living in ways we cannot yet fully comprehend. In this sense, we are up against a kind of not knowing that resists understanding.

And as life continues, so does our not knowing, especially in relation to what matters most to us. We do not automatically know what to trust, how to love in ways that are true to us, or how to live in ways that deepen the quality of our lives. This not knowing returns in more intimate forms as we try to trust our own experience, even while life keeps presenting other ways to live, and not all of them feel true to us.

Before we can begin shaping our lives more intentionally, much of our lives is spent trying to discover what matters most to us, what we can trust, and how we want to live. Even this takes time, because what matters to us does not always become clear all at once, and a life does not become more truly our own simply because we are living it. Part of the struggle is that long before we can reflect on our lives and begin making sense of them, life is already taking shape in us in ways we do not yet understand.

What makes this harder is that some parts of what we are living out cannot be made sense of on the surface of life alone, because from the outside we can often see what keeps recurring without knowing what lies beneath it. What keeps recurring in our lives may point to something important within us before we know how to think about it more clearly. Part of what is so strange is that life keeps returning us to what we do not yet know, and asking us to face it inwardly.

Life asks us to face it inwardly because what matters most in life does not remain only outside us. It enters into how we think, what we feel, and how we go about living our lives.

I. What Do We Do with Our Not Knowing

Life introduces us to a kind of not knowing that we may spend much of our lives trying to understand. Take the unsettling experience of feeling repulsed by a loved one and pulling away when they offer us the intimacy we have been longing for, while barely understanding why we are responding this way. Such moments can show how a kind of not knowing may already be active within us, shaping how we think and feel before we understand the psychological dynamics that lead us to respond in confusing ways.

Over time, they may open up larger questions about who we are, what matters to us, and why we can pull away from what we most long for. And because such questions do not yield easy answers, we may find ourselves struggling not only with uncertainty, but with ourselves as well.

But if we are not careful, we can spend our lives lost not only in what life asks of us, but also in the flood of answers around us that we do not know how to make sense of. We may not know what our lives are asking of us in the first place, let alone how to answer as well as we can.

This leaves us in a difficult and, at times, haunting position. We begin in families and social worlds that are already giving us their versions of a good life, and with them, ideas about what we should want, who we should become, and how we should find our place in the world. These answers do more than surround us. They enter through what others want from us, the kinds of attention they give us, and the ways they respond when we move toward or away from what they value. By the time we are able to question them, we may already be living by answers that are not truly our own.

And taking in other people’s answers is only one way we respond to our not knowing. Sometimes we try to escape uncertainty by becoming the one with the right answers, the child who earns approval by seeming to know what others expect, or the person who appears to know how life is supposed to be lived. At other times, confusion about what is happening around us becomes difficult to bear, and we can turn that uncertainty against ourselves or other people through criticism, or else pull back from parts of our lives. In more extreme cases, we can turn away from life so fully that it begins to feel as though we have given up on taking part in it.

But not all of our responses to not knowing turn us away from life. Just as often, not knowing can make us curious enough to look more closely and search more patiently for what we do not yet understand about life and ourselves. Much of what human beings create in life begins here, in the pressure our not knowing places on us and in the big, mysterious questions it awakens in us. We do not begin by making meaning. We begin by trying to find our way toward it. And sooner or later, if that search is to help us make something more truly our own, it has to turn inward toward what we think and feel apart from what has been given to us. Only then can we begin to tell the difference between what we are merely living by and what we can truthfully claim as our own.

Still, what has been given to us is not only what burdens or misleads us. Some of what comes from our families and early relationships may give us an early sense that love can include respect, care, and the freedom to think and feel differently from the people we love. The experience of being treated with dignity, or of watching someone repair a hurt rather than deny it, can also come to live within us before we understand its importance. We may come into adulthood with a more trusting relation to love because someone first treated us with care and respected us as a separate person. But even what is good for us does not automatically become fully ours. We still have to find our own way of carrying it forward.

And yet this inward turn is not guided by any innate blueprint. We first learn how to relate to ourselves through the people around us, and for that reason the search inward does not begin on untouched ground. This is part of what makes learning how to turn inward so difficult.

There is something strange in having to search for what is our own through patterns of living that are already alive in us before we can examine them. And once that search turns inward, it brings us into contact with what has already come to live within us.

II. What Comes to Live Within Us

Daniel came to see me because he was distraught about his love life. He longed for love and acceptance, yet when closeness was offered, he often felt repulsed by the very intimacy he had been hoping for. He pulled away, then acted in ways that sabotaged his chances for a long-term relationship. This pattern had been with him since his first serious relationship at the beginning of college.

As I came to know Daniel better, it became clear how threatening intimacy felt to him, including in therapy. When I asked him to look more closely at what he felt, he often retreated into the facts. He wished to be loved and appreciated for who he was, not only for his accomplishments. He was a driven, successful, and highly competent trial lawyer, yet for all his ability to present himself confidently before a judge and jury, he had trouble speaking his mind when it came to his emotions. He worried nobody would love him if he seemed uncertain or vulnerable.

As our work together continued, Daniel and I began to see more clearly how his fear of intimacy developed in relation to his mother. She was highly perfectionistic, and when she felt lonely or emotionally abandoned by her husband, she turned to Daniel for comfort. Closeness with her often meant being pulled into her emotional neediness in ways that left too little room for his own.

If Daniel became upset or wanted something his mother did not want, she would bitterly complain that he did not love her enough and insist that he spend more time after school comforting her while his father was still at work. If he pulled back, she accused him of being cruel and told her husband that Daniel was mistreating her. Over time, wanting something different from his mother came to feel selfish to him, almost as though he were abandoning her.

Daniel’s father contributed to his conflict around closeness in a different way. Daniel felt closest to and most respected by his father when he was emotionally composed, accomplished, and certain of himself. His father praised him more for these qualities than when he was unsure of himself, needy, or vulnerable. Over time, Daniel came to experience his own vulnerability not simply as uncomfortable, but as something that made him feel diminished and less worthy of love. He felt safest in himself when he could show that he was in control and capable of handling what his father called the facts of life.

By adulthood, these two fears were living side by side within him. From his mother, he carried the fear that closeness would draw him so far into another person’s needs that he would lose contact with his own mind. From his father, he carried the conviction that needing too much from someone else would make him feel weaker and less worthy of love. The more deeply he cared for someone, the more he feared that love would cost him both his separateness and his sense of himself as capable.

What had come to live within Daniel was a fear that love would require him to betray himself, his mother, or the version of himself his father had taught him to value. Without turning inward and looking more consciously at what was active within him, he would continue building his life around fears he did not fully understand.

And that risk is not Daniel’s alone. We all carry parts of ourselves we do not fully understand, even as we go on building our lives. Our fears, desires, and wishes can already be active in us, familiar enough to feel like part of who we are, even when we have never examined them closely.

The deeper value in turning inward is that it can help us discover something difficult but important about being human: what has come to live within us is not always the same as what has become ours. Our inward life may belong to us as experience while not yet being something we have truly taken up. Part of what is strange about being human is that what can feel most like “me” may be the very thing we know least about.

III. How a Life Becomes More Truly Our Own

The deeper question, then, is what we do with what has come to live within us. Much of our suffering depends on whether we can begin to recognize how and why we live as we do, and whether we can make something different from what we come to understand. Though we cannot foresee how our lives will unfold, much depends on whether we take up this work consciously enough to live in a different relation to ourselves.

What moves us to take up such a question in the first place? One central reason is Daniel’s. His life had become painful enough that he no longer felt he could keep living it in the same way. Pain often turns us inward because it confronts us with something in ourselves or in our lives that we feel we can no longer bear. But pain is not the only thing that turns us inward. Curiosity does too: the wish to understand more about who we are, why we think and feel as we do, and whether there may be another way to live.

But what do we do with what comes into view once we begin looking? Part of the answer is what Daniel was trying to do. He was trying to make a different kind of life for himself than the one he had been handed, one in which he had more conscious say in how he went about living it.

Even here another difficulty appears. What Daniel found within himself would not become his simply because he could name it. What mattered now was what he did with what he had begun to see more clearly about himself. To find something in ourselves that matters to us is one thing; to learn how to work with it and make something different out of it is quite another. One way of thinking about this process is as a repeated return to ourselves. It often requires that we turn back toward ourselves and what feels important enough to hold our attention, rather than turning away from what we find difficult.

But returning to ourselves does not mean we will understand ahead of time what will make a life feel more truly our own. Not knowing does not disappear as life goes on. It remains part of the human condition because there will always be parts of ourselves, other people, and what has not yet happened that we cannot know in advance. Some of this has to be discovered by living differently and seeing what happens. We may try speaking more honestly, loving with less fear, saying no where we once gave in, or allowing ourselves to want and go after something we were taught was not allowed. Only then do we begin to learn what a different way of living feels like to us.

But the reverse is also true, and this is part of the paradox of not knowing. Some parts of life have to play out before we can understand them. There are times when the work is not to turn our not knowing into something we have to act on, but to let life come as it may and become more comfortable not having to know everything before we can keep living our lives.

I know this in my work as a therapist. I have always been an avid reader, but there are times when I still try to read my way through not knowing, as though one more book on therapy, healing, or how to help others might finally tell me enough to feel ready. There is something sincere in that search. I want to understand more, and I want to be useful to the people who come to see me. But I can also see how easily the wish to understand can become a way of postponing the risk of showing up before I feel fully ready. Some parts of our lives do not become clearer from thought alone. They become clearer only after we risk showing up differently and see what happens from there.

For Daniel, this meant returning to his fear of intimacy and exploring why closeness felt so tied to engulfment. It meant asking whether he could have a different kind of relationship with a partner than the one he had known with his mother, one in which he could speak more openly about his thoughts and worries instead of shutting down and pulling away. It also meant remaining with his fear long enough to notice what closeness brought to the surface in him and whether another outcome was possible.

The outcome of that work was not that his fear of intimacy disappeared altogether. But over time it diminished enough for him to stay in a relationship long enough to decide whether it was right for him, rather than leaving mainly because of fear. As he came to understand more clearly how closeness had become tied to engulfment in his earlier life, he became more able to remain in a committed relationship and speak with his partner about what frightened him and what he wanted.

This is part of the longer journey of self-understanding. We return to ourselves not only to recognize what has been repeated, but to explore what remains unknown in us and whether we want to keep living in the same way. At times, outside help, including therapy, can make this inward work more possible, especially when we are trying to recognize psychological dynamics that are bound up with difficult emotions or familiar ways of living we no longer question.

And this matters not only because it lessens our suffering, but because it can make room for what else we want to integrate into our lives. As fear and inherited ways of living begin to have less say in how we live, we can put more time and energy into the parts of life that interest us and help us live healthier, more enjoyable lives.

And yet whether this work happens in therapy or elsewhere, what first formed us does not stop affecting how we live simply because we begin to see it more clearly. Part of what makes this work so difficult is that the patterns we need to change may also be tied to the ways we first learned to feel loved. To live differently can bring guilt or a sense of loss, as though changing means betraying someone or leaving behind a bond that can still matter to us. Some of what was first given to us may have narrowed our lives, while some of it may have given us an early sense of what caring, respectful love can feel like, including the possibility that hurt can be repaired.

Part of the strange task of making a life more truly our own is that we do not move forward by leaving all of that behind, but by returning to what has lived in us, and to ourselves, differently. We come back to our not knowing, not to repeat it as before, but to see what it has meant in our lives and what else may be possible. In this sense, a life becomes more truly our own as we make something different of what was first given to us, and begin creating a life that is not limited to what we inherited.

A Note for Readers:

This essay is part of my broader work on The Wellbeing Equation. Readers who want to continue with these ideas may also want to read my paid companion essay, The Sacred Act of Returning: Repetition, Healing and the Living Equation that is Our Wellbeing, which takes up more directly the place of repetition and return in the healing process.

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