The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
1d

Your insightful story with a poignant yet powerful case study of a man was very relatable to me. I had such realizations in my life, getting a chance to distinguish between "imagined longing" and "engaged longing," two patterns you clearly articulated based on your professional work. The transformation of the man in this scenario is awe-inspiring. Thank you, Dr. Rice, for writing this exceptional story with theoretical and practical backing. This masterpiece has the potential to change the lives of some people for the better, so I hope it finds those who need these powerful ideas.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Data Frank's avatar
Data Frank
1d

It reminds me that longing isn’t a sign of lack, but a signal pointing toward what our hearts and minds are ready to notice. Sitting with that tension, instead of rushing to fill it, feels like one of the hardest but most honest ways to grow.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Bronce Rice and others
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bronce Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture