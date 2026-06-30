The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
16h

I’ve found it often to be the case that if there’s an issue at / with work, then there something else behind it.

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC's avatar
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
16h

Bronce, really great piece to help each of us chew on this idea of approaching inner work for ourselves.

Favorite line- "there is no shortage of people willing to tell us how they think we should live." Isn't that the truth? Everyone whether they are close to us or not has an opinion, and that can make it hard to form your own opinion, let yourself hear it and stand up for it.

Maybe it's age-related, but I've been feeling more empowered in every aspect of my life to let more of myself come out--at work, at home, in my writing. It's quite freeing and I wish at times I had done it sooner, but like many healthy habits, it's never really too late.

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
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