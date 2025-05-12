📣 Note: A special offer for paid subscribers is included at the end of this piece, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

A Note from Me

🗓 12 May | 3:15 PM EST| Substack Live—TODAY

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I’ll be hosting my first Substack Live TODAY with Dr Deborah Vinall — a psychologist specializing in overcoming trauma and the author of Gaslighting: A Step-by-Step Recovery Guide, and the Trauma Recovery Workbook for Teens.

You can find more information about her here: Dr Deborah Vinall.

We'll be discussing mental health practices to support and strengthen both our mental and physical wellness.

🗓 16 May | 2:00 PM EST| Substack Live—FRIDAY

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I’ll be hosting my second Substack Live with Grace Grossman — a writer, spiritual thinker, holistic healer, and yoga & kindergarten teacher and author of Chill Out and Cheer Up: A Ten-Step Guide

You can find more information about her here: Grace Grossman.

We'll be opening up about mental health from a therapist pov and holistic healer who's also gone through MH issues. Haven’t we all.

5 Essential Strategies to Regulate Stress and Improve Your Wellbeing Equation

Stress, to me, is the silent disruptor of our wellbeing, and it’s the big killer if you will, and thus a big key in helping us bring our Wellbeing Equation into existence. It influences everything from the way we function cognitively to our emotional resilience to our metabolic health.

When left unchecked, chronic stress wears down our mental clarity, drains our energy, and weakens our immune system’s ability to fight off disease and infection. Further, by actively managing our stress and often more importantly our stress responses, we can enhance our daily performance, live longer, more enjoyable lives, and overall have a better sense of balance within us.

Below are five essential strategies to regulate stress and elevate your Wellbeing Equation for a more balanced and resilient life.

1. Establish a Consistent Daily Rhythm

Maintain regular wake and sleep times.

Set structured start and stop times for work.

Schedule meals and movement breaks throughout the day.

Prioritize morning light exposure and physical activity to regulate cortisol.

Create boundaries between productivity and relaxation.

🔹 Why This Matters

A predictable routine reduces mental friction and aligns your biological clock with natural rhythms. Without structure, your brain stays in hyper-vigilance, increasing stress and fatigue. A consistent rhythm anchors your nervous system, promotes calm, and helps you more easily enter a flow state. (More on flow states in an upcoming premium article for paid subscribers.)

2. Create a Stress-Reducing Environment

(See my companion article, “Designing the Space That Becomes Our Wellbeing.”)

Designate a clutter-free, calming space for relaxation or mindfulness.

Add soft lighting, plants, and natural textures.

Minimize background noise, social media, and screen time—especially at night.

🔹 Why This Matters

Your environment shapes your internal state. Clutter and noise send signals of chaos to the brain, keeping your stress response activated. A calming, organized space fosters a sense of control, reduces sensory overload, and supports deep relaxation.

3. Optimize Your Nervous System Through Breath and Movement