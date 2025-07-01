July 24 is International Self-Care Day—a date chosen intentionally (24/7) to remind us that caring for ourselves isn’t a one-day act, but a daily, around-the-clock commitment. First established in 2011 by the International Self-Care Foundation, the day was created to promote the idea that individuals—regardless of background or circumstance—deserve meaningful ways to tend to their health, resilience, and emotional wellbeing.

But as self-care has grown in cultural popularity, its deeper roots can get lost. This month, I’d like to return to those roots—and explore what self-care really means beneath the surface of our habits, identities, and internalized messages about worthiness and belonging.

In doing so, I return to what I call the Wellbeing Equation—a framework for understanding how care, attention, and healing unfold within us over time.

It stands in stark contrast to what self-care is so often mistaken for in today’s culture. Over time, the idea of self-care has been stretched, stylized, and often sold back to us in one-size-fits-all form. Let’s be honest: it’s traveled a long way from its origins. It’s been hashtagged, monetized, and packaged into routines, products, and promises that many of us know are too good to be true.

Because as we learn with time, the deeper truth of self-care isn’t always easy or obvious to us.

In essence, it’s not always scented candles or ten-step rituals that lead to a miracle. Often, it’s far less visible—and harder to practice than we like to admit..

For me, real self-care has become a deeper journey inward—a practice of tuning in to the sacred places within me, the ones so often drowned out by the busyness of daily life. It’s about learning to listen beneath the surface, to attune to what those seldom-heard parts of me are asking for. And in that listening, discovering what helps me return to myself—not as a giver of care, but as someone worthy of receiving it.

Much of what passes for self-care today carries a familiar message: be more, do more, optimize more. Even rest becomes a metric. Even joy, something on our checklist.

But what I’ve come to witness is that true care for the self doesn’t always feel good in the moment. It might look like stopping when every part of you wants to keep pushing. Like letting go of something that once gave you identity. Like grieving the life you thought you “should” want.

Sometimes, it’s doing what looks like nothing from the outside—but means everything from within.

🧠 Where have I confused feeling better with looking better?

It should go without saying that we don’t all come to self-care from the same place.

Some of us were taught—consciously or otherwise—that caring for ourselves wasn’t allowed, or at least not as important as caring for others. That rest had to be earned, and only after exhaustion had already taken its toll. That sacrifice was the highest virtue. That asking for help was neither spoken of nor given its rightful place at the table.

We all carry the weight of cultural scripts and family systems—of inherited beliefs that shaped how we understood strength, vulnerability, and what we were “allowed” to need.

I was raised in a tradition where showing up meant helping others recognize their worth and value—where care was instinctively directed outward. It took me years to understand that tending to my own wellbeing wasn’t just something I could cultivate, but something I had to. Only then could I begin to inhabit my own humanity in a way that truly matters—and without that, I couldn’t genuinely help those who came searching.

🧠 What did your family or culture teach you about what it means to take care of yourself?

There’s a form of care that rarely makes headlines—or enters into our daily conversations. It’s saying no when we fear disappointing someone we love. It’s leaving a job, relationship, or role that no longer aligns with our heart—even if no one else understands why. It’s grieving—privately or publicly—what the world tells us to “get over.” It’s asking for support when my voice shakes, my palms sweat, and I’m on the verge of unraveling.

And it’s most certainly pausing the good boy or good girl performance—the roles we learned to perfect because we believed they were the only ways to be loved. As if love had to be earned, or else we were left aching without it.

I’m here to tell you: that’s not self-love, no matter how much we try to convince ourselves it is.

These forms of care rarely get applause. But they matter—profoundly—deep in the interior of our souls, where healing finally finds enough air to breathe.

They are daily acts of repair, honesty, and boundary-making—the often uncomfortable choices that slowly help us become more whole. And sometimes, through repeated gestures of self-kindness, they begin to carve out a deeper sense of belonging—first within ourselves, and then, perhaps, in our relationships with those around us.

At some point, for the sake of our lived experience, I want self-care to stop being just another item on a to-do list—and start becoming a relationship we cultivate with ourselves. One rooted in kindness and compassion. One that helps us befriend ourselves again. A return to a form of inner companionship that feels warm, steady, and welcoming—the kind we wake up to and know, deep down, we’re better off with than without.

The kind that says: Welcome home. You are loved.

As a therapist, I’ve learned that real self-care often means showing up for the parts of ourselves we’ve spent years trying to ignore. It means pausing—even briefly—to tend to the heartaches beneath the surface. Because if we don’t, we risk more than burnout—we risk waking up in the ER, or unraveling into yet another emotional or existential crisis.

Sometimes, self-care looks like being honest about what we need, even when it feels selfish.

Other times, it means showing up while we still feel anxious (hand raised), worried, or ashamed—without waiting to “get over it” before we belong again.

That’s transformational care, dare I say healing: not waiting to become someone else before offering ourselves the loving kindness we’ve always needed.

1) Honor one boundary—even if it feels difficult.

Boundaries are the architecture of self-respect.

Example: Say no to a gathering when what you really need is a quiet night alone.

2) Grieve something meaningful.

Give yourself permission to mourn what didn’t happen, what was lost, or what never felt safe to name.

Example: Light a candle for a version of life you hoped for but never got to live.

3) Choose rest—not as reward, but as right of passage.

Let go of the guilt that says you have to earn it.

Example: Take a midday nap without explaining or justifying it to anyone (my favorite!).

4) Ask yourself: What do I need today that no one else can give me? Then listen.

Example: Maybe it’s silence, sunlight, or simply five minutes without your phone.

5) Stop performing wellness.

Let yourself simply live, mess and all. That’s where real healing happens as well.

Example: Cry on the way to work, cancel plans, wear the same sweatshirt two days in a row—and don’t apologize for it.

🌀 Remind yourself: I am not here to perform wellness. I am here to live it.

In closing, self-care isn’t about becoming someone better. It’s about remembering that we’re already worthy. Worthy of kindness. Worthy in our being.

Worthy of starting again—if need be—and doing so without shame.

So let’s let July be a return to self-care—in all our good-enough forms and versions. A return to the parts of ourselves that have been there all along, waiting to be met with a smile and a hug that says:

Welcome back—I love you.

With gentleness and some self-care healing,

—Bronce

