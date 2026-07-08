The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Raffelock's avatar
Stephanie Raffelock
6d

Balance seems to be the word that fits best. Some of the things that bring me joy are also things that alleviate stress, like walking in the woods or around the lake. This feels like self-care. Writing in the morning, tea and an open journal also alleviates stress and provides an outlet for those things in life that are asking to be felt. This is self-care too. In a culture that is too much about branding, comparing and the holy grail of productivity, it's often difficult to track on what makes us feel alive and at peace; or to ask the sincere question of what brings us joy? So, like everything else, I land on practice. Self-care is a practice and some practice sessions are better than others, and some practice sessions are put aside for more "productive" things. Each day, practice anew, feels like the way to go. Begin again. Thank you for a thought provoking piece, Bronce.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Bronce Rice and others
Tara Cooperman-Valk's avatar
Tara Cooperman-Valk
6d

I appreciate this framing of self care as permission, not just another task to perform.

That distinction feels important.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Bronce Rice and others
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bronce Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture