One of the more curious things about human nature is that we are capable of a considerable degree of self-awareness while also being remarkably skilled at looking past what we see. Over time, we repeat patterns in our lives, in our relationships, and in the ways we live with ourselves, often to such a degree that they become difficult to ignore.

The types of food we prefer or allow ourselves to have, the kinds of things that capture our interest, the people we grow close to, even the hobbies we take up over the years, can begin to reveal the patterns that organize our lives. Yet one of the paradoxes of being human is that seeing something clearly does not always mean we are able to move differently in relation to it.

Take a common example we experience so often in our close relationships. We get into the same argument with a brother or wife, perhaps, speaking harsh or unkind words out of frustration because they have once again forgotten something important we told them. We tell them again not to forget it, this time with extra emphasis at the end, as if the added force will somehow make the message stick this time.

Does our frustration come from encountering a familiar pattern we experienced with someone earlier in our lives? Maybe we never learned how to appropriately express our frustration when we get angry with someone we love in the first place. Maybe we were too submissive in our last relationship and promised ourselves no more. Maybe I feel my partner has never apologized for anything in our relationship, even minor mistakes, and so I turn the volume up on my own reaction. But whatever the reason, I notice I am speaking too harshly and want to say what I mean with more compassion and kindness, yet I am having trouble doing so.

What I have come to notice is that once a harsh response repeats itself often enough, many of us begin to recognize the pattern. After a while, we can almost predict what is going to happen before the argument even begins. The interesting thing is that even with this recognition, many of us still find ourselves emotionally pulled into the same exchange, saying things in a way we know we will later regret. The question then becomes: if we can see the pattern coming so clearly, why is it often so difficult to respond differently once we begin interacting with the people we love?

Though it may be difficult to understand on the emotional surface, what many of us do after recognizing a pattern and thinking about it is assume that this alone will allow us to respond differently moving forward. After all, once we become more aware of what we are doing, it seems logical to assume we stand a better chance of changing our behavior. And yet even with this knowledge, many of us still repeat the very response we hope to avoid. The paradox, then, is that the very awareness that helps us see a pattern clearly does not always give us the ability to respond differently in the moment.

Yet from this paradox, another one can emerge, making life even more complicated. Awareness is usually necessary if change is going to happen, yet once we catch sight of a pattern, it can begin to feel as though we now have to do something about it. And yet trying to change an ingrained pattern, especially one that has become habitual, can place us in a difficult position.

Once we recognize a pattern, it becomes hard not to feel responsible for changing it. We may tell ourselves that the next time the situation arises, we will respond with more patience, more restraint, or more care. And yet when the situation happens again, many of us discover that the reaction we hoped to avoid still happens more easily than we like.

A man came to see me not long ago about an argument that kept repeating itself in his marriage. He explained that the argument often began when his wife reminded him of something he had forgotten, and he would find himself responding in a tone more critical than he intended. He described how quickly his irritation gave way to anger. Before he knew it, he was practically yelling at his wife because he felt as though she was correcting him.

As we spoke more about what had been happening in his life at the time, another pattern began to appear. In the months leading up to these arguments, he had been sleeping poorly, skipping meals during long workdays, and had stopped exercising altogether. By the time these conversations happened in the evening, he often felt physically worn down and mentally overloaded before the conversation with his wife even began.

After he calmed down, he could easily see that his emotional response had been stronger than the situation warranted. He told me he loved his wife deeply and that when he was not angry, he could speak to her with patience and warmth. That contrast only made the arguments harder for him to understand afterward.

Over time, as we explored his anger more closely, it became clear that his reaction followed a predictable pattern. The moment he felt corrected, anger rose quickly because the reminder registered as criticism, touching the same sense of shame he had often felt growing up.

Yet he noticed something that confused him. He did not react the same way with me when he felt I corrected him. In our sessions, he could talk about feeling corrected by his wife without becoming upset. But he could not seem to bring himself to discuss this with her directly.

As we continued talking, we began to understand why his anger rose so quickly in those moments. When he felt corrected, as if he were being criticized, his chest would tighten, his breathing would shorten, and his voice would begin to rise. By the time he recognized how angry he felt, his reaction was already underway. The anger was already present before he had time to decide how he wanted to respond, and only afterward did he begin asking himself why he had reacted that way.

When our physical health is neglected, the difficulty is not limited to stronger emotional reactions. It can also affect how we think through situations and understand what others mean. Emotional and cognitive processing abilities can become less reliable, making it harder to interpret situations accurately and regulate our reactions. A simple reminder from a partner may register as criticism, and we may raise our voice before we have taken time to understand the situation.

One reason this happens is that our nervous system can react extremely quickly when a situation feels threatening, even in subtle ways. Our body may begin preparing for confrontation before we recognize what is happening. By the time we realize how angry we feel, we may have already raised our voice or spoken in ways we later regret.

As we begin to see these patterns more clearly, we may begin to notice our reactions while they are unfolding. It becomes harder to ignore how we speak to the people closest to us. We may hear the sharpness in our voice or feel the tension in our body while the conversation is still underway. Later, when we replay the exchange, we often remember not only what we said but also how we said it and recognize how harsh we sounded.

Many of us discover that recognizing a pattern does not mean we can respond differently when the situation arises again. We may see clearly afterward that we spoke too harshly or reacted more strongly than the situation required. Yet when the same situation occurs again, the reaction can rise just as quickly as before. Knowing what we wish we had done differently does not always help us respond differently while the interaction is unfolding.

In situations like this, our awareness often develops unevenly. We may see clearly that we are speaking to someone we care about in a way we do not want to. Yet the reason our anger rises so quickly when we feel corrected may still not be fully clear to us. We know we do not want to react this way, but we do not yet understand why the situation triggers such a strong reaction.

When awareness develops in this way, it can begin to work against us. We know we are reacting in ways that do not match how we want to treat the people we care about, yet the reason the reaction happens so quickly remains unclear. Because we can see the reaction but not what is driving it, it can begin to feel like a personal failure rather than something we do not yet understand.

Over time, this gap between awareness and understanding can become painful to live with. We may begin to criticize ourselves more harshly, feel ashamed of how we behave, or grow frustrated that the pattern continues even though we can see it clearly.

In some situations, resentment can even begin to form toward the other person involved. The uncomfortable feelings that arise in these moments become tied to the interaction itself, making it difficult to know whether the reaction truly belongs to the present situation or to something earlier that the situation has stirred up.

After we had spent some additional time exploring how quickly his anger intensified when he felt corrected by his wife, he began to notice his reactions sooner. At times, he could feel the tightening in his chest while they were still talking and recognize that his irritation was beginning to increase. Yet even as he recognized what was happening, his voice had already started to rise before he could stop it. “I know exactly what’s happening,” he told me. “I can almost see the reaction forming while it’s happening. I just can’t seem to stop it.”

Many of us assume that once we can see a pattern clearly, we should be able to respond differently the next time the situation happens. If we recognize that our reaction is stronger than the situation warrants, it seems reasonable to believe we should be able to slow ourselves down or choose another response. In this way, awareness starts to function like a kind of supervision over our reactions, as though recognizing the pattern should allow us to interrupt it. Yet the experience he described suggested something different. Even when he could see the reaction beginning, he still reacted before he could change what he did.

What experiences like this often reveal is that many of us carry an assumption about how our emotional lives should work. We assume that once we understand our reaction, we should be able to guide it differently. If we can recognize the pattern or explain why it happens, we expect awareness to give us the ability to slow down and choose another response. This expectation reflects a familiar cultural belief often captured in the phrase “mind over matter,” the idea that once we understand a reaction, we should be able to think our way through the situation and act differently.

This belief feels convincing because it resembles how understanding often works in everyday situations. When we discover that something we are doing is not working, we usually approach the situation differently the next time. Because this pattern appears so often in practical parts of life, it is easy to assume our emotional reactions should respond to understanding in the same way.

What makes emotional reactions difficult to change is that they often begin before we have time to reflect on what is happening. In the man’s case, his reaction did not begin with a decision to raise his voice. It began in his body. His voice became sharper, and his chest tightened before he had time to understand why the reminder from his wife had affected him so strongly. By the time he began asking himself what was happening, the reaction was already unfolding. In moments like this, understanding the situation does not immediately change what we do.

Emotional reactions are not governed by thought alone. When a situation feels tense or threatening, our nervous system can begin preparing the body to respond before we have fully understood what is happening. Because this process unfolds so quickly, awareness often arrives after the reaction has already begun.

This is where the belief in mind over matter begins to break down. Even when we understand exactly why we feel anxious, angry, or hurt, our reaction does not automatically stop. Many of us respond by trying to think our way through it. We tell ourselves the situation is manageable or that it has an easy fix. Yet our reaction continues because our nervous system has organized our body around a threat. Sometimes the threat is unfolding in the present moment.

At other times, our nervous system reacts to memories, expectations, or emotional learning carried from earlier experiences. In moments like this, reasoning alone does not immediately alter the state our nervous system is in.

Moments like these are rarely shaped by a single factor. Earlier experiences may give a situation its emotional meaning, our nervous system may react quickly before we have time to think, and the physical condition of our body can influence how clearly we are able to process what is happening. When these elements combine, awareness alone is often not enough to change what we do in the moment.

We may begin to notice another part of this process once we pay attention to our reactions over time. Our reactions do not unfold the same way every day. In the man’s case, the arguments with his wife often happened at the end of days when he already felt physically worn down and mentally overloaded before the conversation even began. When our nervous system is in that condition, reactions can intensify quickly and become harder to slow down once they begin.

What this begins to suggest is that our emotional reactions cannot be governed by thought alone. Our ability to work with our reactions depends partly on the condition of our nervous system when a situation unfolds. When we neglect our physical health, the brain systems that regulate our emotions tend to function less effectively. In those moments, we may recognize that we are becoming more irritated, anxious, or defensive than the situation requires, yet still struggle to think through what is happening before we respond.

The belief that we should be able to think our way through our emotional reactions often leaves many of us feeling as though we are failing when we cannot do so. Yet the difficulty is not simply a matter of willpower or understanding. Part of the difficulty lies in the belief that we should be able to control our reactions simply by thinking about them. When the reaction continues despite our efforts to reason through it, many of us conclude that something is wrong with us, when the real difficulty lies in expecting thought alone to control what we feel.

In my writing on the Wellbeing Equation, I often refer to sleep, exercise, and healthy eating as the Trifecta of health and wellness. When these areas begin to erode, our nervous system becomes more reactive, and it becomes harder for us to pause and think through what is happening in the moment.

If awareness alone is not enough to change how we react, the work is not simply trying harder to control our emotions. It also involves paying attention to the conditions that shape them. The state of our nervous system, our physical health, and the patterns we carry from earlier relationships all influence how we respond in the moment. When we begin looking at our reactions this way, we often discover that change becomes possible not through force, but through understanding the psychological and physical factors driving our reactions.

Perhaps the difficulty is not that we lack awareness or willpower, but that emotional change rarely happens through insight alone. It unfolds slowly, as we begin to understand the deeper forces shaping how we respond.

