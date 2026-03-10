The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Richard Luthmann
9h

For me, the first real breakthrough came when I realized the stories I was telling myself weren’t necessarily true. Trauma wires the mind to interpret present moments through the lens of old wounds. A raised voice becomes rejection. A reminder becomes criticism. The body reacts before reason has a chance to speak. Once I understood that my reactions were often trauma-driven narratives rather than objective reality, things began to shift. Awareness alone didn’t fix it—but it opened the door. Therapy, EMDR, and honest reflection helped me slow the reaction down. The goal isn’t perfection. It’s learning to separate the past from the present, one moment at a time.

1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Melanie R. Jordan NBC-HWC
9hEdited

Adding to my reading list so I can this the time it deserves Bronce :)

UPDATED: Bronce, this is a well-told example of unintended action due to a failure to practice self-care.

It makes complete sense that your patient was having trouble reacting the way he had hoped to because he was operating from a physically drained state. So many of the actions we take such as eating junk or excessively when we're not hungry are due to our basic needs (your described wellness trifecta) being ignored. How can we be our best to others when we're not even our best to ourselves?

1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
