"Life is a journey—it’s not a sprint. It’s not to be won but learned to be enjoyed. Enjoyed, if possible, in the midst of cultivating our health and well-being while simultaneously trying to contend with its trials and tribulations."

— Bronce Rice

What We Inherit but Rarely Recognize

Long before adulthood—when we begin to reflect more deeply on who we are and how we wish to live—we already inherit a life shaped by others. Before we can choose how we think, feel or relate to others, we are absorbing emotional patterns, nervous system responses and unspoken beliefs—about what it means to be safe, to be worthy and even who is lovable and why. The quiet truth is these inheritances rarely arrive as conscious teachings.

They arrive in tone and silence, in gestures and absences—sometimes even in the shadow of unresolved grief our caregivers didn’t know how to face. We carry these imprints in our posture, in our reactions and in the strategies we use to cope with life. Even in how we think about our bodies, our health and whether we are worthy of care. Because they are woven so deeply into the fabric of our early experience, we rarely pause to ask ourselves one of life’s most essential questions: Is this truly mine—and do I want to carry it forward into the life I am trying to build?

What we inherit isn’t just genetic—it’s also the way we cope, relate, avoid, strive, over-function, withdraw, suppress or even in the ways we find pleasure. These patterns of living, as I call them, are rarely taught outright. They’re absorbed through the emotional atmosphere of the home and through the unconscious rhythms of behavior passed from one generation to the next—like background music we’ve learned to live with, whether loud or barely audible.

In psychoanalytic terms, this is the transmission of unresolved emotional material: grief that was never grieved, fear that remained unnamed or shame managed through silence or control. The child becomes the emotional container for what a parent—or grandparent—could not hold. Not out of neglect or malice but often because they, too, lacked the tools they needed. And so, without ever being asked if this is what we want, we take on fragments of someone else’s unfinished story—and call it our own.

From a developmental perspective, the nervous system adapts early—long before we have words for what we’re experiencing. If a caregiver is emotionally unavailable, overwhelmed or unpredictable, the child learns to manage attachment oftentimes through either vigilance and or withdrawal. These adaptations often reflect two common attachment styles: anxious-preoccupied, where the child becomes hyper-attuned to emotional shifts in search of closeness and avoidant-dismissive, where the child learns to quiet their needs in order to preserve a sense of stability.

Over time, these strategies become implicit blueprints for how we regulate closeness, manage emotion and interpret the world—blueprints we carry into adulthood often without even realizing because they’ve been woven into us from the beginning.

These inherited adaptations may have made perfect sense in their original context—families shaped by war, displacement, addiction, emotional silence or the daily demands of survival. However, when those same strategies follow us into a different environment—when the danger has passed but the body still braces for it—they can create a painful dissonance between what we feel and what is actually happening. And for many, these patterns are shaped not only by family history but also by the weight of collective trauma—cultural, racial or societal forces that continue to shape identity and survival across generations.

When Inheritance Masquerades as Identity

One of the most subtle and enduring effects of generational trauma is how seamlessly it disguises itself as personality. What once emerged as an adaptation to someone else’s pain or unpredictability can slowly settle into our nervous systems and eventually harden into a posture we mistake for who we are.

The hyper-independent adult who never asks for help may be the child who learned that vulnerability wasn’t safe or welcome. The person who prides themselves on being “low-maintenance” may have once discovered that expressing needs brought guilt, rejection or emotional withdrawal from someone they loved. And the one who is always achieving, always doing, may carry an inheritance of anxiety—driven not by joy but by a fear of stillness and invisibility.

In therapy, the work often begins by gently noticing these early strategies and then slowly practicing new ways of relating—where needs can be named, where vulnerability feels safer and where worthiness no longer depends on performance. Rather than exiling the parts of ourselves shaped by early pain, therapy can help us form new relationships with them—honoring their original role in our wellbeing equation while gently inviting them to soften, shift or simply rest. This echoes the spirit of Internal Family Systems (IFS) work, where the goal is not to get rid of these parts but to meet them with compassion and help them find a different way to being within us.

We can begin to identify with unhealthy roles—not because they reflect who we truly are but because they once kept us safe, accepted or close to those we needed and loved. Even when the connection came with conditions. Over time, the lines blur. Is this really me? we ask. But the answer is slippery—hard to hold, harder still to name. We confuse the strategy of self-protection with the self, and call it personality.

When people come to see me, I often hear people say, “I’ve just always been this way,” or “That’s just who I am.” But when we slow the pace and look beneath the surface what often emerges is not a fixed trait but a survival pattern—formed in the absence of choice, long before language gave shape to experience. In psychoanalytic terms, this is known as a repetition compulsion: the unconscious urge to re-create early emotional dynamics in hopes of finally mastering them.

For example, someone who grew up with an emotionally distant or unpredictable caregiver might find themselves repeatedly drawn to partners who are just out of reach—not because they want pain but because a part of them still longs for resolution. This time, the old wound whispers, it might end differently. This time, love will stay. Needs will be met. The story will rewrite itself.

But without awareness, these repetitions only reinforce the very ache they were meant to heal. What feels familiar is often mistaken for what is right—when in truth, it’s simply what we’ve known, what we’ve practiced and what we’ve inherited.

Not all inherited behaviors are harmful. Some kept us tethered to love, to survival, to a sense of place. But self-understanding begins when we pause long enough to ask: Did I choose this way of being—or did it choose me? And if it chose me, do I still need it in the same way?

Sometimes what we carry forward isn’t just habit, but unspoken loyalty—an invisible thread tying us to those who came before us. As if changing too much might mean betraying the people we love or the ones who loved us as best they could.

This is where the rewriting begins. Where we start to revisit our wellbeing equations, recognizing that what we once saw as fixed might actually be inherited—conditions shaped by history, not intention. Patterns we have the power to reflect on, revise or gently release.

Because even as we begin to see these inherited strategies, they don’t just live in the mind. They take root in the body—in breath, in muscle, in posture and even in how we pause. And if we want to truly shift the equation, we must learn to listen to the quiet language of the body itself.

The Body Carries the Story Too

Much of what we inherit lives deep in the unconscious mind—but it doesn’t stay there. It spills outward, into our relationships, our reactions, our rituals. It moves beneath awareness, creating patterns we follow without knowing why.

Long after a story has been forgotten, buried or left untold, the body continues to carry its imprint—in tension that won’t release, in postures that fold inward, in symptoms that speak when words cannot. We find ourselves bracing for what never comes. Our jaws tighten. Our stomachs churn. Our chests constrict. And still, the tests return blank.

These are not mere overreactions. They are echoes—subtle expressions of a nervous system shaped by experiences that may not even be ours. The body keeps the score, yes—but it also carries the residue of scores kept long before us.

In somatic and trauma-informed work, this is called implicit memory: not stored as images or words, but as sensation, impulse and rhythm. You may not remember the moment your body learned to stay small, silent or alert—but your body does. And it will keep responding to life through that early lens until it is shown a different way.

Sometimes what we call anxiety, gut issues or tension is not dysfunction at all—but the body’s attempt to speak a story we haven’t yet heard.

And while insight helps, it’s often not enough. The body needs to feel something different to believe something different is possible.

This is where breath-work, grounding, gentle movement and trauma-informed therapies come in—not to fix the body but to help us listen. To complete what was once interrupted. To express what was once held back. To release, slowly and with care what was never ours to carry in the first place.

Rewriting the Equation: A Return to Agency

When we begin to recognize which parts of our wellbeing equation were inherited—not chosen—we open a quiet door to something transformative: agency. This isn’t about erasing the past or rejecting the people who shaped us. It’s about entering into conversation with our own becoming.

What do I wish to carry forward?

What no longer serves me?

And what might I be curious about—and choose, now that I know I have a choice?

Healing what we’ve inherited is rarely fast and almost never linear. It is a gradual return to self-authorship. Sometimes, it means allowing the body to feel safe enough to soften its guard. Other times, it means giving ourselves permission to rewrite the stories we were handed—about who we must be, how love is earned, what success demands or whether our needs are too much.

This is the work of updating the equation—not all at once but slowly, steadily and sincerely. And the process doesn’t ask for perfection. It asks for presence. For patience. For a willingness to look at our lives with new eyes and ask, gently: Is this really me? Or is this an echo of someone else’s survival?

There is no universal formula for our wellbeing—only the ongoing, intimate discovery of what it means to live in a way that feels more whole, more honest and more alive. This is the heart of what I’ve called the Mental Equations of Living—the inner frameworks we consciously build to survive. But for many of us, those frameworks were inherited not authored by mature choice.

And so we begin again—asking:

Which variables were given to me?

Which ones do I still want?

And what new ones might I now allow?

That discovery, like a fingerprint, is yours alone to uncover. And in that uncovering, we offer ourselves something long overdue: Permission to live more fully. More freely. More truly. As we are.

