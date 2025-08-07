For many, August is seen as the last stretch of summer—a time to pack in adventure, wrap up loose ends, or finally tackle that project we swore we’d finish before fall. There’s often a pressure in the air: make the most of it before our focus shifts back to school days, work demands, and the return to everyday busyness. And that urgency, however well-meaning, can leave us feeling like we’re doing a lot, but not actually getting anywhere.

Especially for those with children or school-aged responsibilities, August can feel less like a break and more like a scramble—chasing the last bits of summer while bracing for what’s next. It often marks the beginning of another kind of countdown: to back-to-school routines, packed calendars, and the return of that all-too-familiar pressure to get more done in less time.

This stretch of time can become a tipping point. The spaciousness of summer can give way to anticipatory stress sometimes before September even arrives. What starts out feeling open and unstructured can suddenly feel crammed and harder to manage.

So instead of rushing to unwind or settling down in a frenzied, haphazard fashion, I want to offer something different this month: a way to return to ourselves in grounded, intentional ways—before everything ramps back up.

A chance to reconnect with the emotional scaffolding of our wellbeing—to remember what helps us feel more like ourselves, what brings clarity to where we are right now, and what might need a little care before the season turns. Because if we can tend to that now, we may just enter fall a little less frazzled—and more at ease in who we are, beneath all the busyness and to-do lists.

In the culture we live in, “self-care” is often equated with doing more, and change is quickly equated with improvement—especially in relation to positive thinking. So it’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that wellness means redesigning everything at once: new schedules, new habits, new goals, and completely new, happier selves. But in my experience, our personalities—and the ways we move through the world—do not change wholesale.

We don’t simply reinvent ourselves or erase the deeper patterns that shape who we are and how we live. What we often need is space to reflect, recalibrate, and reconnect with what supports us from the inside out.

This is why, in my clinical work, I often return to what I call the Wellbeing Equation—a framework for designing our lives in ways that support emotional, physical, and psychological integration. Not to change who we are, but to feel more whole in how we experience ourselves across different facets of our lives.

One of the foundations of that equation is what I refer to as the Trifecta: sleep, food, and movement. I focus on these because they shape the entire architecture of how we feel—and without them, we’re far less likely to engage other important areas of our lives effectively.

Our energy, mood, decision-making, and emotional regulation all rest on this basic scaffolding. When even one piece is off—like a three-legged table—our ability to function often follows. And, just as meaningfully, when we tend to these areas with the right kind of care and attention, we often begin to feel a shift back toward ourselves. A version of ourselves we recognize, prefer, and trust to take on the rest. Often, our sense of optimism subtly returns with it.

So rather than starting with “how do I overhaul my life before fall,” I like to ask:

How are you sleeping? Are you eating in a way that actually supports your nervous system, not just the daily grind—as in no food and a lot of coffee? Are you moving your body in ways that restore you—not just exhaust you—as in not exercising but working from bed or the couch?

These questions aren’t about getting it right. They’re about listening to what our body and mind need to help us feel our best and connect with ourselves in ways that feel healthy and enjoyable. Remember, that experience of feeling good and comfortable in your own skin!

We all love the idea of routine—until we find ourselves trapped in one that no longer works for us. And yet, the impulse to “get back into a good routine” often flares up in August. I hear it in therapy all the time: If I could just get back to my old structure, maybe I’d feel better, like myself again.

But here’s the catch: the routines that worked for a past version of you might not work now. And trying to force yourself into them can do more harm than good.

Especially if you’re already tired, exhausted, feel like you’re running on fumes and have little else to give.

If this is where we’re at, sometimes the most restorative act is letting go of an outdated rhythm and giving ourselves permission to experiment—slowly, gradually—with something that fits our actual needs in this particular season of life. Not the idealized version of us, but the real one. The one who may be tired. The one who may just need a little more room to breathe.

A patient of mine once described sticking to a rigid morning routine that no longer worked for her—waking up at 5 a.m., exercising intensely, and packing her schedule to the brim. When we explored it, she realized she wasn’t doing it because it still served her, but because it had once offered a kind of steadiness during a chaotic period in her life. Even though that time had passed, letting go of the routine felt unsettling—almost like losing a part of herself, or dismantling the structure she had built to survive something much harder. There was grief in that shift, even though the change was ultimately better for her. She realized that clinging to the routine wasn’t just about time management—it had become part of her identity, a way of proving she could hold it all together.

We also live in a world that constantly pushes us to optimize everything—to track it, plan it, write it down, and measure it. But too often, that drive to optimize comes at the expense of the very things we’re seeking: the ability to decompress, to feel steady and grounded, and to move through life with less stress and more ease with ourselves.

Yes, routines can absolutely help us live better, more efficient lives—I get it, believe me! But if we’re not careful, they can also become another way we turn pressure inward—another way we lose ourselves in the name of “getting it right” or chasing “the right kind of living.”

Sometimes the best routine is the one that asks less of us, not more. Especially when we’re already carrying a lot, the most supportive structure isn’t one that demands more discipline—but one that meets us where we are, not where we think we should be.

I know rest has become a bit of a buzzword lately—but for good reason. If we’re being honest, most of us don’t get nearly enough of it. And it’s rarely because we’re lazy or uninterested. More often, rest gets crowded out—by nonstop schedules, mounting responsibilities, constant expectations, and our refusal to fully disconnect from the almighty internet—pun intended.

Even when we do carve out time for rest, it’s often laced with guilt or the urge to justify it. There’s something strange about needing to defend a basic human need—a vital part of how we’re wired to function, and how we’re meant to live.

What I’ve found on the mental health side of rest is that, these days, more and more of us need to treat it like a daily essential—something we build in, like brushing our teeth, eating lunch, or going for a walk. When done with intention, rest becomes part of what keeps us steady, alert, and emotionally present.

But for many people, rest brings up more than just tiredness. It can surface emotions we’ve been pushing aside all day—anxiety, loneliness, even a sense of purposelessness. That’s often what makes it hard to stop and truly listen to what our body is telling us. We may think we’re bad at resting, but more often, we’re just unpracticed at being with ourselves—and with what arises when we finally slow down.

For some, rest stirs up discomfort not just because of guilt—but because slowing down means losing the protective distraction of busyness. Rest can make us feel vulnerable, exposed to emotions we’ve kept at bay.

(One of my patients began simply lying down for ten minutes after work—to help her nervous system shift out of survival mode. It changed how she handled the rest of her evening.)

Whether it’s getting more sleep, stepping outside for five minutes, or leaving our phone in another room for part of the evening, what matters isn’t how rest looks—it’s how it feels, and what it does for us. Is it helping us reset? Do we feel more grounded afterward? A little less stressed, more connected?

If so, it’s probably worth keeping around.

As we move toward fall, one of the most overlooked ways we stabilize is by re-evaluating our boundaries.

I think of boundaries as part of the Wellbeing Equation—not just emotional defenses, but conscious choices about what we let in, what we keep out, and how we preserve space for what truly matters in relation to our health and wellness.

Boundaries are not just about saying no. They’re about discerning yes in relation to no. They’re a form of care—for ourselves, and for the relationships we want to protect and keep healthy. And they can help keep us grounded when everything else starts to move faster or we feel off kilter in some fashion.

Before we can voice a boundary to someone else, we usually need to reconnect with a true sense of what feels right within us. What gives me energy? What drains it? What am I tolerating that I no longer need to? What part of me needs protection in this next season of life? These questions aren’t just mental exercises—they’re invitations to listen inward, to attune to the subtle signals that guide us toward greater self-respect and inner alignment.

These questions aren’t always easy—but they’re worth asking.

1) Re-center around the basics.

Return to sleep, food, and movement—to support yourself and the rest of your life.

Example: Adjust your bedtime by 15 minutes this week to support deeper rest.

2) Shift one outdated habit.

Let go of something that no longer fits. Try one small change that matches your current needs.

Example: Replace your morning news scroll with a short walk, even just around the block.

3) Create Room to Regroup

Take a little time away from the momentum of the day—even if it’s brief.

Example: Step away for 20 minutes, lie down, sit outside, or simply do nothing without having to justify it.

4) Ask what season you’re in—not what season you’re supposed to be in.

Your needs may not align with the cultural calendar. That’s okay.

Example: Give yourself permission to move slowly, even if everyone else is speeding up.

5) Protect what steadies you.

This is the boundary work. Identify one thing that supports your wellbeing—and guard it.

Example: Create one hour a week with no work, no screens, and no one else’s expectations.

Two Questions for You to Reflect On

🧠 What would it look like to feel more supported from the inside out?

🧠 What’s one thing I want to protect as the pace of fall begins to return?

🗓 August 18th | 2:00 PM EST | Substack—LIVE: Wendi Gordon

This month, I’ll be doing 2 guest spot LIVEs, the first with Wendi Gordon, who is a mental and spiritual health writer, speaker, and coach. The Live is entitled Changing Lives at 50+ and we will be discussing how our beliefs impact our lives and how they inform our ways of living. Here is a Link to the Live https://open.substack.com/live-stream/43524

You can learn more about Wendi and her Substack [HERE].

🗓 August 22nd | 2:00 PM EST | Substack—LIVE: Alain Hajjar

My second guest spot LIVE is with Alain Hajjar, who is a writer, learner, speaker and passionate advocate of self-improvement and the growth mindset. He has two newsletters, one is entitled Rise & Clarity Insider and the other is entitled Alain’s Finance. We will be discussing emotions such as doubt, anxiety, and uncertainty and how they impact us moving forward in life.

You can learn more about Alain and his Substack [HERE].

In Closing

Self-care isn’t about optimizing every corner of our lives. It’s about reconnecting with what helps us feel like ourselves again.

So let August be your slow return to self—a month to return to center. No pressure to overhaul everything—just a return to something less pressured. Something slower. Something more honest.

With care and steadiness,

—Bronce

