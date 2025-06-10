"Life is a journey—it’s not a sprint. It’s not to be won but learned to be enjoyed. Enjoyed, if possible, in the midst of cultivating our health and well-being while simultaneously trying to contend with its trials and tribulations."

— Bronce Rice

For those who would like to know more About Me and what I offer my free and paid subscribers. I will paywall this article after 7 days of the posting date.

When people come to see me, their concerns are often framed through the lens of relationship—what’s not working with a partner, what still lingers from a parent, what feels tangled with a sibling, a best friend, a child, or even a beloved pet. Nearly every time, the emotional landscape they bring into the room is shaped by connection—or by the painful imprint of disconnection.

But there is another kind of relationship, less visible and far less often named—that shapes the feel of our very existence: the one we hold with ourselves.

In psychoanalytic terms, this isn’t simply a bond with a singular “self,” but a dynamic system of parts, defenses and longings. Some of these aspects are familiar; others remain unconscious—disavowed or hidden, yet ever present, subtly shaping how we experience ourselves from within.

To relate to ourselves, then, is to willingly turn inward—learning to listen closely to the thoughts and emotions stirring beneath the surface, to the truths trying to express themselves in ways we may struggle to name. This kind of listening requires more than mindfulness or reflection; it asks us to stay present with what feels murky, unfamiliar, or unresolved—not just in the mind, but also in the body, where memory is stored in muscle, breath and the organs that carry our hidden histories.

And yet, in everyday life, the need for this kind of inner relationship is often overlooked. Take, for instance, the experience of being single: the prevailing message is often I am lonely, followed quickly by the suggestion that one would be better off in a relationship—as though external partnership alone could soothe the ache within us.

But what if the deeper longing isn’t just for another person—but for a more enduring connection with the self?

Sometimes I wonder if our relationship with ourselves escapes notice precisely because of its constancy—like background music playing beneath the louder scenes of life. And yet, I can’t help but think it’s this very relationship that shapes the tone of how we move through the world: how we interpret encounters, hold success, make sense of failure and carry our losses.

A Constant Companion, Rarely Examined

This relationship is peculiar in both experience and endurance. No one accompanies us more intimately, more relentlessly or more silently than we do. We are there for every stumble and triumph, every impulse and regret, every emotional moment of doubt or discovery.

And yet, curiously, this most enduring relationship often goes unexamined—often until someone finds their way to my office.

In my experience, it is the one relationship we most easily avoid, the one least spoken about with the urgency or reverence we tend to reserve for others. Still, it is always there, forming a kind of living backdrop to everything we encounter. Unlike other relationships, this one doesn’t begin with an introduction or evolve through shared experience—it is there from the start, implicit and constantly shaping how we experience the world around us.

Before we ever form attachments to others—before we learn to speak or even ask for comfort—we begin forming impressions of what it means to be me. Over time, we internalize the emotional tone of our earliest environments. Was it safe to need? Dangerous to fail? Were we met with curiosity or correction, with warmth or withdrawal? Love or punishment?

In psychoanalytic theory, these early impressions are called introjects—internalized voices and relational patterns that often persist into adulthood. We don’t typically recall them as memories, but rather carry them forward as beliefs and assumptions: about what we’re allowed to feel, to need or to become.

These patterns are not just mental—they’re often lived in the body: in tightened shoulders, held breath or a stomach that knots before asking.

Of course, this inner relationship does not remain fixed—it morphs over time, sometimes subtly, sometimes with seismic force. It shifts in response to our lived experiences: the wounds we endure, the insights we gain, the connections that awaken or unsettle us. It grows distorted when neglected, hardened under the weight of chronic self-criticism and softened when met with care.

Even grief, for earlier versions of ourselves, can become a doorway to reconnection, allowing us to mourn not only what happened, but what was never allowed to unfold in the first place.

And yet, it is always there—beneath the surface of every decision, every connection, every attempt to navigate the world. Like any meaningful bond, it evolves, shaped by how we tend to it, ignore it or come home to it.

How We Treat Ourselves Shapes What Matters

What makes this relationship so powerful is that it doesn’t merely influence how we feel about ourselves—it affects what we believe we deserve, how we respond to pain, how we attempt repair after emotional rupture and whether we can let joy in without ulterior motive or paranoid suspicion. It shapes the questions we ask, the stories we tell and the beliefs we carry about who we are, what we’re allowed to strive for and what we believe is possible.

And in this way, it is not simply a private matter—it becomes a relational one. How we treat ourselves inevitably spills into how we treat others: with patience or irritation, curiosity or judgment, generosity or guardedness, loving kindness or bitter defensiveness.

What I find in my work is that the quality of this inner relationship often reveals itself in subtle ways—through tone, intension or habit. When I listen closely, I can hear how a person speaks to themselves when no one else is listening. Is the voice inside harsh or forgiving? Encouraging or dismissive? Is there space for compassion, or only a relentless push to do more, be more, prove ourselves more?

If our wellbeing is not a fixed state but something we live into over time—something relational in and of itself—then perhaps our first and most enduring commitment must be to how we meet ourselves, especially in moments of anger, sadness, despair or emotional crisis.

Maybe the real question isn’t simply how well we’re doing—as in I’m fine—but who we are becoming in the presence of our own mind, our own heart and in relation to our own company.

Is this not a kind of sacred relationship worth cultivating—and exploring? For more on this, see my article entitled Our Wellbeing and the Sacred Space Within Us.

After all, we are the ones we live with the longest. And poignantly—often in moments of existential disbelief—the self we relate to is never only who we are now. It is also who we once were, and sometimes, who we have not yet allowed ourselves to become.

And sometimes, we first learn how to relate to ourselves differently because someone else—at last—relates to us differently.

This is the paradox of self-relationship: it requires us to live with multiple versions of ourselves at once. Therapy—at least the kind I practice—helps us learn to hold those versions in dialogue with one another, rather than in solitary conflict.

And if we are the ones we live with the longest, it follows that the quality of that companionship—the tone of our inner presence—matters deeply.

In my work, I specialize in helping people understand these internal dynamics—not just to manage symptoms but to build lasting inner relationships that can carry them forward.

The Unseen Dialogue We Carry

At any given moment, beneath the surface of daily life, a persistent inner conversation is unfolding. One that shapes how we perceive the world, how we relate to others and ultimately, how we relate to ourselves.

In my experience, this internal dialogue is rarely neutral. More often, it takes on familiar roles that subtly govern our thoughts and behaviors. The Critic is sharp and relentless, constantly scanning for flaws and reminding us of our inadequacies. The Fixer is always strategizing—trying to improve, correct, or prevent something from going wrong. The Minimizer dismisses our pain, urging us to “get over it” or “keep things in perspective.” And the Performer believes love, approval and belonging must be earned—through effort, achievement or impossible perfection.

These voices often feel natural but they are rarely benign. They reflect deep-rooted patterns we’ve absorbed from our families, religious cultures, or societal expectations—usually without realizing it. Sometimes, they manifest not just in thought, but in the body: a clenched jaw before asking for help, a racing heart when receiving praise, a tight chest in response to rest.

These voices don’t arise in a vacuum. They are not random. They’re shaped by the emotional blueprints we absorb early in life—what psychoanalytic theory calls introjects, or internalized relational patterns. Over time, these voices become so habitual that we more often than not begin to mistake them for truth—hardened by belief, expectation and outcome. What once helped us survive becomes the unconscious narrative that guides how we experience life within us.

This is the repetition we so often encounter in therapy—what Freud referred to as repetition compulsion. Not because we seek pain, but because we return to familiar dynamics in the hope of rewriting the ending, resolving what was once unbearable.

In the therapy room, I often meet individuals governed by these internal voice. A woman might come to treatment feeling “burned out” or “never enough,” unaware that her exhaustion stems not only from external demands but also from a punishing inner dialogue shaped by a perfectionistic parent. Or a man may carry a deep emotional numbness, formed over years of being told—subtly or overtly—that vulnerability is weakness.

Over time, with deep inner work, this dialogue can begin to shift. I once worked with someone who had spent decades avoiding emotional conflict by staying in the role of caretaker. In therapy, we traced this strategy back to a childhood spent managing a parent’s emotional volatility. As we slowed down and made space for the fear beneath the caregiving, a new voice gradually emerged—one that could say, “I don’t have to disappear to be loved.”

These voices, long ago, often served a purpose. The Critic may have driven achievement in a household where love was conditional. The Minimizer may have dulled the sharp edge of overwhelming emotions in an environment where no one knew how to hold them. The Performer may have been a child’s best strategy for staying safe, praised or simply seen.

But adaptive strategies, when left unexamined, can become our prisons. Their internal logic grows automatic: If I don’t push myself, I’ll fail. If I rest, I’m lazy. If I speak up, I’ll be rejected. If I soften, I’ll lose control.

These are not just beliefs. They are defenses—subtle and sophisticated strategies developed to manage unbearable feelings, often long before we had words for them.

And while these patterns may feel like personality, they are often the unconscious at work—organizing our experience beneath awareness. To notice them is certainly an act of reflection; but under more humane conditions, it can also mark the beginning of a new kind of dialogue—with the deeper, hidden parts of ourselves that long simply to be heard, and loved, for still existing.

Something shifts when we begin to notice and really listen. Slowly, perhaps at first. Hopefully without judgment and with a fair amount of curiosity rather than condemnation. We can start to ask: Who taught me to speak to myself this way? What am I protecting against? Is this voice still helping me—or roundly harming me?

To be clear, this kind of noticing is not passive—it is often the first act of agency. A healthy form of rebellion. The first movement toward reclaiming authorship over the internal world we live within. We can begin to realize these voices are not destiny. They are conditioned. And more often than not, they were never consciously chosen.

And what has been conditioned can, in time, be softened, re-examined—even rewritten!

How We Learn to Relate to Ourselves

Our earliest lessons in self-relationship don’t come from self-help books or therapy—they come from the faces and voices around us: parents, caregivers, teachers, peers. Through them, we first learn how it feels to be seen or soothed, ignored or shamed, welcomed or loved. Attachment patterns shape the blueprint. Emotional mirroring—or its absence—teaches us how much of our experience is allowed. Relational wounds create inner templates: I am too much. I am not enough. I must earn my place. I must become invisible, silenced and—abandon what is rightfully mine.

Over time, these external dynamics become internal scripts. What we absorb from those around us becomes the way we relate to our own thoughts and emotions—as if those patterns are truth and cannot be questioned. We reinforce them in the way we speak to ourselves, often harshly and without love. Unless interrupted—or gently reinterpreted—these scripts can govern our lives with startling invisibility.

They don’t just shape cognition—they live in the body: in the slump of shame, the muscle tension of vigilance, the fatigue of long-unmet need. How much of our depression, sadness, grief, anger, or relentless striving has to do with who—and what—we were around growing up? Or, perhaps more poignantly, who wasn’t there at all?

The good news? What is learned can often be unlearned. What is automatic can be brought into awareness. And with awareness comes the possibility of repair.

A woman I once worked with came to therapy exhausted—yes, by her responsibilities, but even more by the way she spoke to herself about them. Each unmet expectation triggered shame and a sense of failure. Rest stirred anxiety, as if she were violating some unspoken rule about her worth. At one point she said, “If I’m not producing, I’m wasting space.”

In session, we began to notice when that old voice crept in. And with that noticing came the possibility of new space. Could she offer herself a different kind of response—one not rooted in fear of losing love, but in care for her actual needs?

Sometimes the shift was subtle: “I’m tired” instead of “I’m failing.” Other times, it came with tears—grief for how long she’d lived with inner anger. No inner love or kindness to speak of.

This was the beginning of a new relationship. Not a relationship to a quick fix or a tidy resolution, but a slower, sacred reorientation—toward herself as someone worth staying with. Someone whose spirit carried a kindness worth knowing and spending time with because of a different sort of wanting.

And often, that change began not just through her own awareness—but through the steady, compassionate presence of another in the room, who could hold what once felt unholdable.

Emotional Repair and the Sacred Practice of Becoming

To repair our relationship with ourselves is not to erase the past—it is to meet ourselves differently in the present. This often begins with a quality of attention. A slowing down. A turning inward to listen for what truly matters and has meaning worth discussing. It starts with curiosity and wonder: “What am I feeling beneath this reaction?”

And instead of harsh correction, we can offer care—the same care we might easily extend to someone we love: “What do I need right now that I’ve been taught to dismiss?”

Even asking the question can begin to disarm internal defenses—those inherited protectors that arose not to sabotage us but to help us manage what once felt overwhelming.

When the inner critic rises—as it inevitably will—we can learn to gently interrupt it. To acknowledge its voice without surrendering to its judgment.

Sometimes, this sounds like:

“I hear that you’re worried I’m not doing enough. But I’m actually doing something meaningful right now. I’m building a life that reflects my values—slowly, steadily, with care. I’m okay. You don’t have to protect me this way anymore.”

And sometimes the body responds before the mind does—a breath deepens, the shoulders soften, a faint release where bracing once lived. Tears become abundant. These somatic shifts often signal the beginning of repair: the nervous system recognizing, perhaps for the first time, a different kind of presence.

The relational work of the self is not about silencing the parts of us we don’t like but more about offering ourselves what may not have been given to us in loving fashion: compassion, boundaries, and proper, enduring attention. Perhaps it is about becoming the inner figure we may not have had—one who sees us, soothes us and stays in ways that are life (for)giving.

And in returning to our present self—in relation to the hurts, the cuts, the emotional scrapes of everyday living—we can begin to enter a sacred practice of becoming. A returning, again and again, to what is most sacred and enlivening within us. A return to the self that is worth living.

So much of our culture asks us to be busy: to optimize, to produce, to impress. Even our healing can become performative—another standard to meet, another version of the self to fix.

But there is another way. We can live from relationship. Not only with others but with ourselves.

This kind of living asks something radical of us: not merely to soothe our pain but to stay in conversation with it. Not to override discomfort with affirmation, but to listen for what the unconscious is trying to tell us.

To stay with what once felt unbearable—and to survive it differently this time—can be one of the most meaningful repairs we ever make.

A sacred practice of listening often brings us into contact with parts of ourselves we’ve long defended against—what has been disavowed, dismissed, or long lost and forgotten. It calls us inward, toward what has been exiled within. And when we turn toward those places, we can begin to build something more enduring: a relationship that is loving, self-trusting and grounded in inner safety. One that supports emotional regulation and deepens intimacy with our own being.

Sometimes, it also brings with it waves of grief—not just for what was, but for what was never permitted to unfold. Grief for the time lost to fear, or for the parts of ourselves we abandoned in order to survive.

So, importantly—let’s ponder a few meaningful questions:

What kind of relationship do you want to live with—truly live with—over time? Not just when life is clear or easy, but in those uncertain moments when anxiety returns, when familiar patterns resurface, when you feel furthest from yourself in ways you can’t quite name—but know too well?

What if our inner life isn’t about closure or resolution, but an evolving conversation—marked by memory, longing and a return to ourselves—made more holy? One shaped by absence, textured by time, and capable of being met anew. Perhaps the self—how we live with it, tend to it, return to it—is the most essential part of our wellbeing equation.

Because we are not merely people who have relationships. We are, each of us, a relationship unto ourselves—between the known and the unknown, the conscious and the unconscious, the person we’ve been and the one still longing to emerge.

This is the terrain of the self: layered, changing, ever evolving—yet more knowable under certain conditions. And perhaps—at least as I’ve come to experience it—the sacred task is not to become someone else, but to remain in relationship with who we are. To stay present—with love, with kindness, and a willingness to return—even when the return is painful.

To listen for what still waits and yearns to be safely heard. And in doing so, to live as if our inner life truly matters—not only in moments of clarity or relief, but as a form of devotion. A courageous act of self-faith—the kind that chooses to stay, to not abandon ourselves—even when it would be easier to turn away, as we were once conditioned to do.

🗓 June 13 | 2:00 PM EST | Substack Live

This month, I’ll be hosting a special Substack Live on the theme of “Purpose in the Second Half of Life”—a conversation about what it means to re-evaluate our direction, renew our values, and live forward, even when the road has been winding and painful.

Joining me will be Matt DiGeronimo, a five-time published author, former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine officer, and father whose work centers on legacy, purpose, and the inner work of living with intention, not autopilot.

You can find more info about Matt DiGeronimo HERE.

🗓 June 30 | 1:00 PM EST | Substack Live

I’ll also be a guest on Sue Reid’s Live. She is an amazing certified Life and Success Coach specialising in Confidence Coaching. She helps women rebuild their confidence after life’s transitions—whether it's a breakup, a career shift, or simply feeling stuck. Here is a link to a Course she if offering called Own the Room. It will launch on June 23rd.

You can find more info about Sue Reid HERE.

👉 If you like what you’ve read, and haven’t, please push the recommendation button for my Substack and share with friends, family and other like-minded individuals as it helps us grow our health and wellness community.

👉 Also, I continue to offer various health and wellness related services to my paid newsletter subscribers. They offer a deeper dive into various different components of our wellbeing equation and how to use them to better improve the quality of our living. You can subscribe to my paid tier HERE.

👉 If you want to know more about me and my Wellbeing Equation journey please visit my website

https://www.broncerice.com

♻️ Please push the Restack button to show your support and introduce me to your community. May we all learn to grow and flourish together in healthy ways 🙏