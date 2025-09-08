To me, more often than not, September feels like a threshold month. As it moves in, the air becomes a little cooler, the days feel a bit shorter, and it feels as though the sunlight is slipping away—ever so slowly. Our summer routines often give way to fall ones—more structured, with a pull toward a new season in our lives. For many, it’s also a time when sadness can come into view a little easier, asking us: have we drifted apart from what we love, and if so, do we want or need to return to it—or name what has felt lost in the process of how we have been living?

Because this month is also recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, I’d like to pause here, briefly, to acknowledge something important: sadness and depression are not rare experiences in life. In fact, they are important aspects of the human condition, and they can be used to inform us about what is going on within ourselves as we carry out our daily activities in our lives. While they can feel overwhelming depending on what we’re facing and the emotional resources we have at our disposal, they can also help us understand ourselves more deeply.

This happens when we learn to listen to ourselves below the surface of ordinary experience and respond with compassion and care, rather than assuming that if we are sad, something must be wrong with us or with someone else. In this light, sadness can be met with less outward or inward criticism and more openness to what it may be trying to show us.

This is at the heart of what I call The Wellbeing Equation—a framework that shows how our mind, body, and spirit can work together through sleep, movement, nourishment, reflection, connection, and our emotions, like sadness. Each of us has a unique ‘equation,’ like a fingerprint, that supports healing, helps us discover meaning, and opens paths toward healthier ways of living.

This raises the question: when sadness does show up in our lives, what do we actually notice? At times, it can feel heavier in our bodies, perhaps, leaving us with less energy for the tasks in front of us. At other times, it may appear in subtler ways, like a fading interest in people or activities that matter to us. In this way, we might notice more conflict in our minds, as if sadness is no longer simply an affective state but instead affects our inner dialogue—altering thought patterns and raising the question of what, if anything, to do with that awareness.

What often makes sadness more difficult and complex is not only the feeling itself but also when it shows up and we end up turning it against ourselves in ways that we suspect aren’t good for us—but some of us do it anyway! When we do this, we can make it heavier, harder to sit with, and often harder to understand where it is coming from. We may find ourselves asking why we can’t just “snap out of it.” Things that once felt easy can now feel harder, even requiring more effort than we care for.

Yet sadness is rarely, if ever, meaningless; that is for certain. More often, it points toward something essential: our need for connection to what feels important to us, our need to care for what matters most, and our longing to stay tied to what gives life its meaning. It can also draw our attention to the parts of ourselves we are often too quick to dismiss, especially when they stir up painful emotions we don’t quite know how to handle or speak about. But how we meet those emotions matters, because when we turn away or judge them harshly, sadness can become heavier and more confusing, while approaching them with care can sometimes reveal what we most need to pay attention to.

For instance, when we learn to meet ourselves, and especially the parts of us that don’t feel good, with compassion and care instead of harsh judgment, what we often find is that our sadness doesn’t go away altogether, yet it can begin to move differently within us.

As an example, one of my patients once described how, when she stopped berating herself for feeling down, she began to notice that her sadness wasn’t just making it harder to get through the day. It was pointing to her loneliness, and to a longing for closeness she had not understood what to make of. Once she could see that, sadness no longer felt like something she had to fight with or try to do away with completely. Instead, it became a signal she could listen to and learn from—one that helped her recognize the closeness she longed for, and then she was able to move back toward spending time with her sister and parents, people she had been avoiding because she didn’t know how to share what she was feeling.

Sadness often works this way—at first pulling us away from the very relationships we need most. But if we can stay with it, sadness can also begin to point us back toward them, while asking us to look at how we are living our lives and whether it measures up to what we are really looking for.

And one of the ways our sadness can deepen, almost unknowingly, especially when we are young, is when we measure our self-worth by someone else’s standards that don’t fit us. We can often find ourselves pushing to keep up with what we think is expected of us—perhaps chasing titles, craving recognition, or engaging in exhaustive, almost endless productivity. And for a while, it can feel like we’re moving in the right direction. But sooner or later, if we are not measuring our worth by what is actually healthy for us, these pursuits generally leave us feeling tired, anxious, and further disconnected from ourselves.

What I often ask my younger patients to begin to focus on in their lives is not only how they are trying to get somewhere—and where is this, exactly? — but more importantly, what is the meaning behind how they are living? When we turn our attention to this kind of meaning, the questions we ask ourselves often begin to shift as well. Meaning doesn’t ask of us, How much did I get done today? but What was worth my time, my energy, and where did I feel most alive—even, at times, most at ease or most myself?

And what I find is that this kind of meaning is rarely handed down from the outside — not through our peers, or even through our schools. More often, it grows out of the push and pull of our own longings and conflicts: the deep desire to belong, the need to fit in, or, at times, the opposite urge to resist “normality,” whatever that might mean. It also shows up in the parts of us that won’t let us ignore what feels empty — the desire for more connection, more purpose, or a way of living that feels closer to ourselves.

When we give those parts of ourselves room to breathe and explore them consciously instead of shutting them down, life often begins to shift. That shift usually happens both internally and externally. It can start to feel less like we are chasing a destination for someone else’s approval, and more like we are shaping a way of living that unfolds over time—one that fits who we are becoming, honors what matters most to us, and shows up in how we live our lives.

I have found that September can be a month when these tensions in life are able to come into view a bit more clearly. It’s a month that often has us feel like those tensions are harder to ignore, asking us to take stock of what has been worth our effort and what has only left us feeling a bit depleted or worn out because we have asked too much of ourselves. In this light, the question is likely to be much more complex than how much we’ve achieved, but whether the way we’ve been living our lives lines up with what we actually need.

Because when we measure our existence by “success” alone, life can begin to feel like a huge test we are always trying to pass or get beyond. But when we measure who we are deep down more by meaning, it has the tendency to open our experience of ourselves into something more hopeful and enjoyable—less about proving ourselves to others, and more about living in closer conversation with who we really are and yearn to be.

Sadness also has a way of revealing to us where we’ve drifted from ourselves. Sometimes it happens slowly—saying yes when we mean to say no, perhaps pushing our limits gradually because we don’t want to disappoint those we care about, or ignoring what our body is telling us until we’re tired, exhausted, and running on empty. Over time, this drift, in relation to sadness, can leave us feeling unmoored, disconnected from who we are and more tied to what we think we should be.

A patient of mine described how she kept agreeing to social plans she didn’t actually want. Each “yes” left her feeling a little more drained than the time before. She also felt strangely guilty for even imagining, in her own mind, saying no.

As we explored this dynamic, she began to see that these automatic agreements weren’t only about the present. They echoed her childhood role in her family, where keeping everyone else comfortable often meant putting her own needs second.

What looked like simple overcommitment was, in fact, a form of self-abandonment—an old pattern of protecting connection at the cost of herself. When we linked past and present, it created space for something new: a tentative “no.” For her, this became a way to conserve energy and begin reviving parts of herself tied to her own wishes and desires—ones not yet fully explored or understood.

Coming back to ourselves is rarely about starting over. More often, it shows up in the ordinary ways we move through a day. It might look like saying no when something doesn’t feel right. Or it could mean pausing before we agree to a new obligation, giving ourselves a chance to check whether we really want it. Sometimes it’s as simple as making time for what we need and care about.

These choices are rarely as simple as they appear to others. Even with sadness, giving ourselves space to sit with it and then finding words for what we’re experiencing, can soften its grip and open a path toward understanding.

Yet over time, these acts of respect toward ourselves if repeated can begin to shape how we live. They can help us feel more grounded and connected, building a life that fits who we are and honors the way we want to live day to day. This is what healing can look like.

In the work I do to help people better understand and cope with complex emotions such as sadness, many people understand why they feel the way they do, but can still struggle to move forward in ways that are healthier for them. That’s often because sadness isn’t solely about thoughts or insight—but as we’ve come to understand better, it’s also our feelings and our body and how we carry sadness within our body. Fatigue, tension, disrupted sleep, changes in appetite—these are not just symptoms, but part of how sadness, and at times depression, moves through the body and shapes how we live.

This is why movement, nourishment, and rest matter as much as awareness. Together, they form what I call the Trifecta of Health and Wellness—a foundation we can return to when sadness, or life itself, feels harder to bear. When we are rested, the mind has more capacity to better process and think through what we may need to do in relation to the complexities of life that aren’t so easy to wrap our minds around. The same is true of how we eat and how we move. Both shape the energy available to us, and both influence whether sadness settles more heavily in the body or can be worked with more consciously.

These practices don’t guarantee us that sadness and depression won’t still have to be reckoned with in our lives, but they do give us some tools to better contend with what sadness asks of us. At times, that means to feel, wrap our minds around, and even process and move on from what weighs on us. At other times, it means simply sitting with our feelings and experiencing them without having to run from them or convince ourselves we are better off not feeling them. In both cases, the aim is to still be able to engage with other aspects of our lives.

Notice the Shape of Sadness

Take time to notice how sadness shows up for you, and allow yourself to observe it without judgment and without automatically trying to push it away.

Example: In the evening, slow down for a few moments and allow yourself to think about it, maybe even naming how sadness feels in your body at the present moment.

Let Meaning Be the Overriding Principle

Choose one area of life where you can shift the focus away from achievement and toward what feels meaningful.

Example: Instead of trying to finish everything on your list, give time to something that brings you a sense of purpose and feels meaningful in and of itself.

Find an Important First Step to Return to Yourself in a Way You Prefer

Consider if, and if so, where you might be overlooking your own needs, and consider taking a first step, maybe a small one, that helps you come back to yourself in a way that feels important to you.

Example: Give yourself an evening with nothing scheduled and notice how it feels to step back from what others expect of you. What do you find stirring when the time is yours alone?

Reflection Questions

🧠 What might my sadness be asking me to notice and pay attention to, rather than distract myself from?

🧠 If sadness shows up for me this month, are there healthier ways I might contend with it?

🗓 September 19th | 2:00 PM EST | Substack—LIVE: Sue Reid and Margaret Williams

The Live is entitled: Our Wellbeing Equation: What This Means to Us and How Do We Work It Out?

We will be discussing what our Wellbeing Equation consists of and how the factors related to them impact us and how they inform the quality of our living.

Sue Reid , her Substack is called Confidence Matter s, is a certified Life and Success Coach who helps others turn self-doubt into confidence. She is the the author of Building Confidence: How to Thrive as a Shy Person. You can learn more about her Substack and what she offers [HERE].

Margaret Williams, her Substack is called The Empowered Leader, is a certified executive leadership coach with a masters degree in Industrial/Organizational psychology. She recently retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, specializing in construction contract administration. She helps leaders and organizations navigate transition and change and also offers systemic team coaching. She is the author of 5 Steps to Becoming Your Best Self. You can learn more about her Substack and what she offers [HERE]

In closing,

September has a way of putting certain questions in front of us. How do we want to live? What feels worth our energy? Where have we slipped away from what we love, or felt lost in the process of how we have been living? And if we have, what do we want to find our way back to within ourselves and the ways we prefer to go about our lives? Sadness often adds additional emotional weight to these questions, but that can be okay.

If we can stay with them, we may discover a healthier path into the season ahead—one shaped by the meaning in our lives, and by our willingness to bring this more front and center so it becomes part of how we actually live.

👇 Comment below:

When sadness nudges you, what’s one way you take care of yourself or reconnect with meaning?

With steadiness,

—Bronce

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or use the chat via 988lifeline.org to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

👉 If you’d like to read more about me and my Wellbeing Equation journey, please visit my website: www.broncerice.com and my Substack About Page.

👉 And if you like what you’ve read, please sign up for my newsletter The Wellbeing Equation HERE and spread the word by hitting the restack button ♻️ to share with your community.

👉 I also offer Paid Subscribers access to additional resources and deeper content related to your wellbeing. You can sign up HERE.