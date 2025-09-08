The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Sibal's avatar
Karen Sibal
21h

A good read, a gentle exploration of sadness can shift so many things. Thanks Bronce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Philipp Maerzhaeuser's avatar
Philipp Maerzhaeuser
1h

An insightful article, Bronce. A few things stuck with me

I realized that in the discussion around sadness, we often limit ourselves to the emotion itself, but as you point out, we are not always aware of the places in the body where the sadness can be felt: In the stomach, the throat, our back...

We all deal differently with sadness, but the first step is listening inside and asking what it means, becoming aware of when it comes up and making peace with it in the first place.

I like how you say that it`s worth to look beyond the to-do-list and answer what had meaning to us on a given day, do the things that tend to help us feel a little better when we are sad: Go out, take a walk, talk to a friend, write down out thoughts...

And yes, I am little sad that summer slowly but gradually waves goodbye and we need to wait until next year, but that is ok. I could live without the rainy and cold days, but the change of the seasons also keeps things fresh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bronce Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture