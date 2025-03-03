In our current seemingly hectic and fast paced lives, it can feel like for some of us a never ending pursuit of trying to balance our lives, often focusing on diet and exercise—I would say almost obsessively so. I can honestly say if this were posed to me as a type of question of living, for large portions of my life, I would have to raise my hand as a type of yes response conveying this does in fact resemble me and how I am living my life.

Having said this, over time—through my extensive research including my previous posts—it’s become increasingly clear that sleep is the single most critical ingredient in our wellbeing equation—bar none. Thus, today, I want to dive into why sleep is not only foundational for our physical health but also why it is essential for our mental, emotional and spiritual resilience as well.

Every aspect of our lives—including work, personal, family, “free-play time”, healing elements of the mind and body—rely on the healing restorative power of sleep. While proper nutrition fuels our bodies and exercise keeps our hearts and thus our bodies strong, sleep is the silent workhorse within us. Here are but a few ways it nourishes us and gives back to us in regard to our health and wellness:

Enhances Cognitive Performance: Sleep, particularly quality REM sleep, is crucial for memory consolidation, creative thinking, and problem-solving. Without it, our work performance and day-to-day decision-making suffer.

Regulates Emotions: Good quality sleep helps us stabilize our mood and helps us manage stress better, ensuring healthier interactions in our personal and family relationships (and who doesn’t want this in our busy lives)!

Supports Physical Health: From repairing muscle tissue to balancing hormones, sleep plays a pivotal role in recovery and overall bodily health.

In my post Sleep – The Most Important Ingredient, I explored how the lack of sleep can cascade into a series of health challenges, making it the foundation upon which all other wellness practices rest. If you haven’t read it when time permits, I suggest you do.

REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep is the phase during which our brains consolidate memories and process emotions. It’s the time when we dream, reflect, and prepare our minds for the challenges of the next day. Missing out on adequate REM sleep can lead to decreased concentration, poor emotional regulation, and even long-term health risks. Prioritizing REM sleep means ensuring a consistent sleep schedule, reducing screen time before bed, and creating a sleep-conducive environment.

National Sleep Awareness Week: March 9-15

Mark your calendars—March 9-15 is National Sleep Awareness Week. This is a perfect opportunity to reassess your sleep habits, educate yourself on the benefits of good quality sleep, and make the necessary changes to boost your overall wellbeing. Whether it’s reading up on the science of sleep or simply turning off your devices a bit earlier, we want to prioritize our sleep in ways that make sense to us and additionally fits in with how we are trying to live our lives.

Stick to a Regular Sleep Schedule:

Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate your body clock. Consistency can improve the quality and duration of your sleep. Create a Bedtime Ritual:

Develop a relaxing routine before bed—whether it’s reading, meditating, or a warm bath—to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down. I love a good Epsom salt soak before bedtime on particularly stressful days. Put on “Wish You Were Here” and you can feel the stress reside into the nether reaches of your mind and body! Optimize Your Sleep Environment:

A dark, cool, and quiet room is ideal for sleep. Consider blackout curtains (yes, they are worth every penny of your hard earned money you spend on them!), a comfortable mattress (yes, I own an expensive King size bed), and a sound machine or earplugs (good for hotels or Airbnb living) if necessary. And who doesn’t love the sound of a big old box fan in the middle of summer? Well, I do at least :) Limit Exposure to Screens Before Bed:

The blue light from phones and laptops can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Try to disconnect at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Monitor Your Diet and Exercise Timing:

While healthy eating and regular exercise are vital, timing matters. Avoid heavy meals and vigorous workouts close to bedtime to prevent disruptions in sleep quality. (Good lord if I could just get rid of the eating right before bed! - I’m getting way way better at it, mind you!)

Each of these tips is designed to enhance the quality of your sleep by fostering an environment and lifestyle that supports deep, restorative REM cycles, ensuring that you wake up refreshed and ready to tackle your day—and if not tackle—at least get out of bed a bit easier with less pain and grogginess so I can think more clearly and get to my writing sooner.

3 reputable websites offering valuable information on improving sleep quality

1) American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM): The AASM is dedicated to advancing sleep medicine and improving sleep health through education, advocacy, and research. They provide comprehensive resources on sleep disorders, clinical guidelines, and access to accredited sleep centers.

2) Sleep Health Journal: Published by the National Sleep Foundation, this peer-reviewed journal presents the latest research on sleep health. It covers a wide range of topics from sleep disorders to the impact of sleep on overall health, aiming to provide evidence-based sleep knowledge.

3) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - Sleep and Sleep Disorders: The CDC’s sleep page offers vital information on the importance of sleep, common sleep disorders, and practical tips for better sleep. The CDC emphasizes the role of sleep in public health and overall well-being.

While this newsletter champions sleep, it’s important to remember that it’s part of a larger trio of health essentials. In my other posts—Exercise – The Elixir of Life and Healthy Eating – The Driver of Our Health—I delve into the roles that physical activity and nutrition play. Together, these elements create a synergistic effect that can elevate your overall quality of life.

For a more comprehensive look at how these pillars interact, check out my piece on The Trifecta and Taking Care of Your Health.

In Conclusion

Sleep is the powerhouse that fuels our success at work, enriches our personal lives, and strengthens our family bonds. As we honor National Sleep Awareness Week this March, let’s commit to prioritizing high-quality sleep as the foundation of our wellness journey.

Sweet dreams and stay healthy!

