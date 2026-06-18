The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Leon Macfayden's avatar
Leon Macfayden
6d

For years I thought the goal was simply to feel better.

After PTSD, depression, psychosis, and suicidal thinking, I would have settled for feeling okay.

What I've slowly discovered is that a good life is having enough meaning, connection, and purpose so that that struggle isn't the whole story.

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
5d

Had a good listen. First time on a post I’ve listened as opposed to read. Well, I’m on a beach, focusing on my well being! Or am I?

Yeah I am. 😎.

Thinking in general about the questions you pose & offer interesting answers on, a lot of it for me perhaps comes down to “being comfortable in one’s own skin”. But absolutely that’s not always easy.

And just because you may be, doesn’t mean you will be.

There’s a couple of things If I may I’d like to observe (from 60 odd years on this rock). From your good life question to how you can both help.

1. The “conscious competent” model could have interesting application. (One day I might write a post about it, I find it very helpful to know oneself). No doubt you can google it if you’re not aware. It’s a quadrant.

Essentially applying here… At first one might be unconscious that there’s no issues. (Unconscious incompetent).

Then conscious of them (conscious incompetent).

Then conscious that you’re competent. Eg that you’re comfortable on your own skin. But it’s still something to focus on to keep it there.

Then you’re unconscious you’re competent. It just is, naturally.

Taking me as an example. I’m now retired. And as i was saying just earlier today to my wife, I’m really enjoying this break cos when we’re here (Spain) we’re away from our home base - with none of the expectations of mowing the lawn, fixing the xyz, shopping, watching tv etc that seem to come with being in that environment - I am comfortable that there are no time pressures / expectations etc that I ought to comply with.

So I can do my writing, make my music, walk the beach whenever i want… and I’m entirely good with that. In a way that I would not be if I were at home.

But I do have to remind myself that’s it’s ok to feel like that.

I’m not yet at unconscious competent stage.

Secondly I’m reminded of imho the best story / parable there is on this good life topic.

I’ve covered it before on Change is Constant.

It’s “the Mexican fisherman”.

Google it if you’re not aware, or find it on a post I did last summer in think.

Also there’s a third thing.

The Good Life… is a classic British sitcom… about living sustainably. And Google may be your friend. 😎😂

Nice post chaps.

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