The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Julie Neches's avatar
Julie Neches
5d

Thank you for this insightful post! It made me question my own approach to stress. I was in emergency mode so often with my daughter who had bipolar disorder that sometimes I think I still stay in that mode even though it is no longer warranted.

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4 replies by Dr. Bronce Rice and others
Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
5d

Thank you. If you have seen my Substack you'd see the issues I'm dealing with and trying not to respond to the way I always have

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
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