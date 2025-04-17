"Life is a journey—it’s not a sprint. It’s not to be won but learned to be enjoyed. Enjoyed, if possible, in the midst of cultivating our health and well-being while simultaneously trying to contend with its trials and tribulations."

— Bronce Rice

What if our wellbeing isn’t something we’re handed early in life—but something we have to actively shape over time, requiring ongoing attention, reflection, sacrifice, care and love?

This is what I’ve come to understand as I help myself and others navigate life’s uncertainties while continuing to explore what supports a more vibrant and meaningful existence, even in hardship.

As a psychologist and psychoanalyst, I view our wellbeing not as a fixed state but as a dynamic equation—shaped daily by how we relate to ourselves and the world around us. I call this our Wellbeing Equation: a set of emotional patterns, behaviors, coping strategies, relationships, values, beliefs and conscious and unconscious choices we inherit and reshape over time.

Like a fingerprint—unchanging in its physical form yet rich in personal history—our wellbeing equation is uniquely ours. It reflects where we’ve come from, what we’ve internalized and how we’re choosing to grow—or not. Unlike fingerprints, however, our wellbeing evolves with experience. Thankfully, it can be revised through awareness, intention, and consistent self-care that aligns with our values.

To be clear, our wellbeing extends beyond the basics of sleep, nutrition, and exercise—what I call the Trifecta of health and wellness, because these are the foundational pillars that support both physical vitality and mental clarity. It also involves subtler influences: how we respond to stress, inherited emotional patterns, how we care for our bodies, the environments we choose and our relationships to rest, movement, intimacy, purpose—and even silence.

Too often, we internalize default formulas—hand-me-down ideas from family, culture or the self-help aisle. While well-meaning, they often bypass the deeper emotional terrain that shapes our ability to apply them. We’re told to “wake up earlier,” “be more productive,” or “think positively,” but such advice rarely accounts for the psychological history influencing how we receive and implement it.

And when those formulas don’t seem to work, we often wonder: what are we missing?

Why It Takes So Long to Know What Truly Nourishes Us

We’re often led to believe we should already know what our wellbeing looks like—and if we don’t, something can feel wrong with us. We’re bombarded with tips and hacks promising more energy, better sleep and inner calm. And who doesn’t want these?—I know I do!

Which brings us to a deeper question—one that often lingers beneath all the noise: Why does it take us so long to discover what truly supports our wellbeing? (I explore this further in my article, The Inherited Body.)

In short, because self-care is rarely as simple and as easy as it sounds. We don’t begin with a blank slate—we inherit patterns, attachments, nervous system responses and beliefs about what we’re allowed to need. What we were taught—directly or indirectly—about rest, boundaries, movement, our sense of self and emotions themselves often become a default blueprint until insight and support allow us to question it.

Our wellbeing is also a learned capacity—shaped over time by the environments we inhabit—willingly or otherwise. The tone of our childhood homes, cultural expectations and subtle messages about our worth, visibility and safety all shape how we relate to our needs and ourselves.

So when we’re handed generic advice—“just sleep more,” “set better boundaries,” “meditate each morning”—we may genuinely want to follow it. But if our internal landscape is wired for vigilance, shame, over-functioning or self-neglect, that advice can feel inaccessible—like it’s a million miles away. We may start and stop, burn out or give up before we’ve even truly begun—confusing difficulty with personal failure rather than misalignment.

One client, for instance, described it as “trying to dance to music no one else can hear.” Often, the deeper challenge isn’t a lack of discipline—it’s a lack of attunement: to what shaped us and to how we might begin reshaping ourselves in relation to the love and kindness we may never have received, but deeply need, to live a more connected and meaningful life.

This is why discovering our own wellbeing equations isn’t quick or easy—despite what many gurus or self-help voices might suggest. It takes time—often a great deal—plus, reflection and courage to untangle inherited patterns so we can shape something that better aligns with who we are and what we need. It invites us to look beneath the surface of daily life—to gently explore the beliefs and emotional patterns we’ve inherited and how they’ve shaped our relationship to care, nourishment, rest and self-connection over time.

Thus, I invite you to take a moment to notice not only what helps you feel more alive but also what drains or disconnects you from yourself. It’s not merely about what energizes us—though this clearly matters—but it’s also about recognizing what depletes us—and moves us away from who we want to be. One client, for instance, came to see that her constant overcommitment—though admired—left her feeling perpetually exhausted. Slowing down revealed that her ‘helpfulness’ often masked her own unmet needs. Over time, this awareness became the ground for choosing herself and living with more authentic intention.

That’s often the difference between following someone else’s wellness plan and authoring one of our own—through time, curiosity and trial and error.

So What Might This Look Like in Daily Life?

Discovering our wellbeing equation is less about rigid routines or quick fixes—and more about cultivating deeper awareness of what truly supports us and learning how to weave that into our everyday lives. I often begin with curiosity and a few honest questions: What might strengthen me today? What could leave me feeling disconnected? Am I repeating old patterns without realizing it? Noticing my thoughts, moods and internal rhythms throughout the day often reveals what needs adjusting—and what’s worth preserving.

Therapy, for me, offers a dedicated space for self-exploration—a place to slow down and hear what’s often buried beneath my habitual responses and unexamined daily pressures. In this space, I’ve come to better understand how my nervous system was shaped by past experiences—how I relate to myself when I’m calm and how that awareness can become a foundation for a more grounded mindset. It’s where I explore how my early attachment, developmental challenges and long-term stress have influenced my physiological baseline and patterns of coping. It’s also where I’ve begun to explore the roots of my deeply rooted desire to help others.

I try to tend to my nervous system daily—through sleep, rest, breathwork, movement, and by learning how to relate to others in ways that support safety and kindness. This has become a foundational step for me—not just in feeling better, but in becoming more present with what I actually need to live a healthier life. It often means paying close attention to the full spectrum of my experience—the good, the bad and even the uncomfortable—so I can better understand how I’m living on any given day.

I see this often in my work with clients. One person, for example, came to realize their persistent fatigue wasn’t merely about poor sleep—it stemmed from a long-held belief that rest had to be earned. As we explored its origins, early experiences and internalized expectations surfaced, revealing how deeply they shaped this relationship to self-care. Over time, with gentler routines and greater self-compassion, their energy began to return—not necessarily because life became easier per se but because they stopped bracing against it and allowed themselves some well earned rest without guilt. This kind of awareness doesn’t often erase stress but it can reshape how we respond to our needs.

In deeper self-exploration, as I’ve written in The Inherited Body, we often uncover inherited scripts—like “I must always be productive” or “I can’t rest until everyone else is okay.” These messages, born of early loyalty or survival, can quietly shape our choices. Therapy helps us name them, meet them with compassion, and ask: Did I choose this? Do I still need it?

Equally vital is making room for what helps us feel alive—mentally, physically and spiritually. Our wellbeing isn’t just about managing stress; it’s also about welcoming joy, curiosity, connection and creative engagement. Too often, therapy zeroes in on what's painful or broken. These life-giving experiences aren’t rare luxuries reserved for the few—they’re essential pathways for reconnecting with ourselves more fully. When woven into our daily rhythms, they invite greater presence, purpose and vitality.

And perhaps most importantly, we want to allow our wellbeing equations to evolve. What sustained us in one chapter of our lives may not serve us in the next. The version of you that needed control may now need rest. The one who put others first may now long to reclaim a sense of self. A living equation is just that—alive. It should grow and shift as we do. Part of our wellbeing is learning to listen when the equation asks to be revisited, revised or rewritten to reflect who we’re becoming.

Bringing Our Wellbeing Equations to Life

Living into our wellbeing equations, I’ve found, is less about discovering some perfect method—but more about creating the kinds of spaces and practices that help us listen more deeply to ourselves beneath the surface of everyday life.

Like any equation, the variables can shift. What once fit may no longer apply—and new insights invite us to recalculate with more accuracy and care.

For some, like myself, that process begins in therapy—where patterns shaped by early experience can be explored with care and curiosity. Others may find their way through contemplative practices like meditation, journaling or quiet time in nature—spaces that invite a slower, more attuned kind of listening.

I also wrote a piece on designing a wellbeing holding space, which may help inspire more creative thinking about the environments we create and move through in our everyday lives. This process is as much about integrating fragmented parts of ourselves as it is about cultivating new ones.

Creative expression can also serve as a powerful bridge—offering ways to process and integrate emotions that words alone may not fully capture. Often, it’s the smaller acts in life such as choosing rest without guilt, naming a need aloud or reconnecting with joy—that begin to gently reshape our equations. Over time, these choices accumulate, forming a more sustainable way of being in the world.

Often, the foundation is laid through honest, humble self-reflection. This can unfold in the presence of a skilled therapist, through journaling, solitude or meaningful dialogue with a trusted other—or even with ourselves. In that reflective space, we can begin to trace the emotional and psychological patterns that have shaped us—asking not only what happened, but how our experiences continue to live within us as internalizations. And just as importantly, we can ask: Are these patterns still aligned with the life we want to create? With that awareness, the door can open to new revisions, renewal and more intentional ways of living.

Some people ground their wellbeing through contemplative practices like meditation, breathwork or intentional stillness. These moments not only calm our often-stressed minds but also help us re-inhabit ourselves—tuning into what we need and how our nervous systems respond when we make space to truly listen to ourselves.

Another path into our wellbeing lies in somatic or creative self-expression—offering nonverbal ways to process and integrate experience. Others come alive through painting, movement, music, writing—forms that often bypass words and analysis, allowing us to metabolize life through feeling, rhythm, and color. They help integrate what might otherwise remain fragmented or unconscious—what, in my professional language, lives just beneath awareness.

Time in nature can be deeply regulating—grounding us in a sense of belonging. In a world that often pulls us toward disconnection and distraction, simplicity—a walk, a shared conversation, a quiet moment under the sky—can remind us we’re not alone.

Taking responsibility for our growth and maturation is another important anchor in human existence. When we commit to noticing how we show up, the choices we make and how we respond to what’s hard, we often become more active participants in our own becoming—and in the deeper healing process that life invites from within.

Purpose, too, can help shape and sustain our equations. Whether through caregiving, meaningful work, acts of service or creative devotion, giving our energy to something larger than ourselves can guide our attention and deepen the meaning of our efforts.

And beneath all of this lies an essential, transformative ingredient: curiosity. The willingness to ask not just “What’s wrong?” but “What else might be possible?” helps us meet life—and ourselves—with openness rather than with self-critical judgment. Curiosity invites experimentation, allows for revision and encourages us to approach our wellbeing not as a fixed formula, but as a living, breathing equation—one that evolves as we do.

Each of these elements weaves into the larger fabric of our wellbeing—contributing to a layered and adaptive foundation that supports us across life’s shifting seasons. Some may feel more essential during certain life stages, while others may fade into the background until needed again.

Clinically, this reflects the dynamic nature of psychological resilience—how our internal resources adapt in response to shifting stressors, environments and our developmental needs. The goal isn’t to master every aspect of life but to cultivate awareness: to notice what helps us feel more alive, more whole and more grounded in a life that supports mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.

For me, this is the real work of healthy living: not fixing ourselves but learning to live in alignment with what sustains us—so we feel more alive in the everyday rhythms of life.

Final thought: In the end, our wellbeing equations aren’t problems to be solved once and for all—they’re living frameworks we return to, revise and grow alongside over time. Some days the path feels clear; other days, elusive. Yet the invitation remains the same—never simple, rarely easy: to keep showing up for ourselves with presence, patience and loving-kindness, and to listen closely to what our minds and hearts are trying to reveal about what matters most as we shape a life rooted in awareness and meaningful engagement.

