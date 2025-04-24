In life, there’s something sacred in the act of returning—where the body remembers what the mind has yet to understand. In that remembering, we begin again—perhaps, even becoming something new. And when we find the words, even tentative ones, we can—with practice, begin to give shape to what once lived unspoken—making the invisible available to knowing. Bronce Rice

For many of us on the path of healing, repetition can feel painful—a return of old wounds or ways of being we believed we’d already outgrown. But what if these moments aren’t signs of regression, at least not in the classical psychoanalytic sense, but rather invitations to deepen our understanding of what it means to be human?

Repetition, then, may not be something to eliminate—but something to understand, and in time, relate to differently.

In the context of the Wellbeing Equation, repetition may not signal failure—even if it often feels that way when we’re suffering. Instead, it may mark the moment the equation is asking to be reworked. Often, we don’t even realize we’re repeating—we’re simply living. In this context, some of our most persistent patterns aren’t conscious choices, but echoes of unconscious living: habits shaped long ago that quietly write our scripts until we begin to question them.

Perhaps, this is where healing begins: not in avoiding the return but in noticing it, listening to it differently and learning over time how to allow it to reshape how we relate to ourselves in the present. As Freud once noted, when we cannot remember, we often repeat. In this way, repetition can be a form of unconscious remembering—an attempt to bring the past into the present, not through thought, but through action.

Clinically, I often see this in clients who find themselves repeating familiar relational patterns—over-functioning, withdrawing, people-pleasing—even when they’re aware of them. The repetition frequently isn’t due to lack of insight or willpower but rather an embodied memory still seeking safety and conversation. When met with curiosity rather than self-criticism, these patterns can become pathways into deeper self-understanding—and over time, transformation.

In the landscape of the Wellbeing Equation, repetition may be one of the most idiosyncratic—yet essential—variables: rarely named, but constantly at work. We revisit, we relearn, we re-feel. And in that return, if we’re present to it, something can shift. Not always dramatically but sometimes—on rare occasion—profoundly so.

Repetition, in this sense, when held with awareness, can become ritual—a passageway, a sacred act of becoming. But for it to take this shape, it requires learning how to tether it to what is meaningful, life-giving and aligned with the sacred within us. A way of returning not just to the familiar, but to what heals.

When the Equation Isn’t Solved, But Lived Again

As I’ve shared before, the equation that is our wellbeing isn’t a type of fixed solution—something solved once and forever settled. It’s a living, breathing framework, meant to help us breathe new life into ourselves even as we struggle to contend with life’s more difficult moments. In other words, it shifts as we do.

At times, we land in moments of clarity or balance that feel like resolution—like a truth we can finally live inside. And perhaps we do, for a while. But more often than not, we find ourselves circling back. Often because the rhythm of healing is less a straight line and more a spiral—like the tide, pulling us back to shore with something new in hand.

This can feel frustrating especially for those of us who long to tick the box, close the chapter and move on with our lives. But this return—often insistent—can be life’s way of calling us back: to question our capacity for continued compassion, to consider the new tools we may need and to help us soften our resistance to love and care. Not to merely repeat, but to learn, relearn, or reclaim something essential about the way we live.

The equation—the kind that gives life—doesn’t punish us for returning. It simply asks: What are you ready to see now that maybe you couldn’t before?

Sometimes repetition is conscious. Other times, it isn’t—more akin to unconscious living. It can be unlearned behavior that continues because new understanding hasn’t yet emerged. It becomes a kind of embodied remembering—a message from the body, not just the mind. We act it out without fully knowing why. This is the paradox of repetition: it can feel familiar yet inexplicable—because while the behavior lives in the present, its origins may be buried in the past.

For example, a client named Jordan came to therapy feeling stuck in a recurring pattern: whenever a relationship began to deepen emotionally, he would start to withdraw. Plans were canceled, texts left unanswered and a vague sense of irritation or restlessness would emerge—often without a clear reason.

Though Jordan longed for closeness, he found himself repeatedly pulling away just when intimacy became possible. From an attachment lens, this wasn’t mere avoidance—it was more of an unconscious strategy of protection, shaped by early experiences of inconsistent caregiving. In childhood, emotional closeness had often been unpredictable—sometimes nurturing, sometimes overwhelming or absent. As a result, Jordan had developed an avoidant attachment style, where distance became a way to maintain emotional safety.

In this way of viewing his wellbeing equation, his repetition wasn’t merely a failure to progress—it was more an embodied remembering, a message from the nervous system shaped long before the mind could make meaning of it. Over time, as the therapeutic relationship offered a stable, attuned space, Jordan began to experiment with staying present in moments of emotional closeness—learning that connection no longer had to come at the cost of self-protection.

And just as our relational patterns carry echoes of the past, so too do the subtle postures and sensations in the body.

The Memory in the Body: Repetition as Repair

Sometimes the repetition isn’t conscious at all—it lives in the body. A flinch, a posture, a breath held too long. Somatic memory reminds us that repetition is not just a mental pattern but a physical one as well. And it’s here, too, that healing begins.

As Bessel van der Kolk writes in The Body Keeps the Score, "The body keeps the score: If the memory of trauma is encoded in the viscera, in heartbreaking and gut-wrenching sensations, in autoimmune disorders and skeletal/muscular problems...this demands a radical shift in our therapeutic assumptions."

Through repeated, embodied practices—movement, stillness, grounding, breath—we can begin to soften the imprint. We create new rhythms. New ways of inhabiting ourselves if you will.

Neuroscience supports this as well. Neuroplasticity shows that the brain is capable of forming new connections throughout life. But it requires repetition. Consistent, mindful engagement with new patterns creates the possibility for rewiring not only behavior but also in the ways we perceive and experience life.

Consider Maya, who struggled with persistent anxiety and self-sabotage in her relationships. Despite years of insight and self-reflection, she continued to choose emotionally unavailable partners. Over time, she began to notice how her body anticipated abandonment before her mind even caught on—her shoulders would tense, her breathing would shorten and she'd emotionally withdraw. This wasn’t only “a habit” but more a somatic memory.

As Maya learned to listen to her body, practice grounding techniques and approach herself with kindness, something shifted. The pattern didn’t vanish overnight. But it began to lose its grip on her. She wasn’t just remembering intellectually but more importantly re-patterning how safety felt in her body.

So, repetition becomes repair. A slow, patient rewriting and rewiring of what once felt inevitable.

What Healing Asks of Us: Repetition, Self-Compassion and the Daily Practice of Awareness

Healing rarely arrives all at once. More often, it unfolds through small, repeated acts—most of which go unnoticed by the outside world. It isn’t always dramatic. It doesn’t always look like transformation. Sometimes, healing is choosing not to abandon ourselves in a familiar moment of overwhelm. Sometimes it’s catching a pattern mid-loop, pausing long enough to ask: What do I actually need right now?

And at the heart of this kind of healing—especially when we’re living inside cycles of repetition—is self-compassion.

Without it, we risk approaching our patterns with the same harshness that frequently shaped them. We critique, compare and try to “fix” ourselves into wellness. But when we bring compassion into the equation, into our wellbeing equations, something often begins to shift. We move from judgment to curiosity. From self-punishment to self-tending.

This doesn’t mean letting ourselves off the hook or romanticizing stuckness. It means staying present with what’s hard without hardening toward ourselves.

In daily life, this might look like noticing when you’re about to override your own needs—again—and gently choosing to pause. Recognizing the inner critic when it arises and offering yourself a different tone. Naming that what we’re going through is difficult—and reminding ourselves that difficulty is part of a well balanced life up to a point.

Healing through repetition is a conscious choice—a choosing, again and again, to stay in relationship with ourselves—even when the path is murky or feels slow. It’s also about remembering that each return within us is also an opportunity: to meet an old pattern with new awareness, to choose differently—not perfectly, but differently.

Sometimes the most powerful step is simply to notice.

The Gentle Shift: A Clinical Glimpse

Take for example a client named Elena, who came to therapy after years of burnout and persistent anxiety. On the surface, her life appeared put together—steady job, reliable partner, a calendar filled with commitments. But underneath, she felt hollow. Exhausted. Disconnected from herself.

Week after week, she would show up in therapy, saying, “I know better, but I keep doing the same thing.”

She knew the cycle well: the overcommitting, the inability to say no, the fear of letting others down. Each time she tried to rest, she felt guilty. Each time she set a boundary, she second-guessed it. On the outside, it looked like she was “failing” to change. But within the therapeutic space, something else was happening.

She was noticing.

She began to recognize the inner voice that drove her to over function. She began to feel—in her body—the tension that came with constantly performing. And slowly, repetition took on a new shape. Rather than being a loop she was stuck inside, it became something she could be in conversation with.

Instead of punishing herself for repeating old habits, she began meeting herself with kindness. That didn’t make the patterns vanish overnight. But it did allow her to stay with herself long enough to begin rewriting the script.

“I caught it this time,” she said during one session, “and I didn’t do the thing. I just sat there and told myself it’s okay to not save everyone.”

It was a small shift. But a profound one. One that would’ve been invisible to the outside world—and yet marked a turning point in how she related to herself.

Closing the Loop

Repetition is often the very place where healing asks us to begin through patience and presence. Not in finding the perfect moment of breakthrough, or Aha experience, but in showing up to the same moment—again and again—with a little more softness, a little more understanding.

In this way, repetition isn’t a mere psychological phenomenon—it’s a spiritual one, too. A chance to return to ourselves with greater honesty and grace. A kind of sacred remembering that allows us to heal not by doing more but by relating to ourselves differently.

This is the work of the Wellbeing Equation in real life: not a fixed path, but a living, breathing framework that moves as we move. That asks us not to be perfect but to be present. That invites us to return as a sacred act of becoming.

If you find yourself returning, yet again, to something old, painful, or familiar, pause for a moment. Ask gently: What is this here to teach me now? And what might be possible if I met it with compassion instead of critique? The Wellbeing Equation doesn’t require mastery. It simply invites your attention and the willingness to begin again.

