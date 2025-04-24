The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Thane Alaric
18h

This is a gentle mirror for anyone who’s ever mistaken repetition for regression.

“The body remembers what the mind has yet to understand.” That line alone could sit at the center of so many healing journeys...

I’ve found, both personally and in the founders I work with, that the hardest part isn’t breaking the pattern. Rather, it’s softening toward it. Recognizing that loops aren’t failures, but invitations. In my world, we often say: Not every cycle is a trap. Some are lessons to learn, temples you’re meant to re-enter - until you can finally walk through, not around.

Thank you, Bronce, for giving language to what so many of us feel but struggle to name. This is the kind of wisdom that doesn’t shout; it stays with you, quietly reshaping how you meet yourself.

- Thane

Execution Intelligence | AI-First Business for High-Performing Visionaries

Janki 🌻
15h

Yet again beautiful piece Bronce.

It reminded me that healing isn't a linear path but a continuous journey of returning to oneself.

I find the idea of noticing and acknowledging our patterns with self-compassion powerful.

Instead of criticizing myself for slipping back into old habits, I'm learning to gently guide myself back, understanding that each return is an opportunity for growth, gently asking “what is that I need right now?”

Thank you for articulating this so beautifully. It's a comforting reminder that the act of returning back, again and again is not a setback but a sacred part of the journey.​

