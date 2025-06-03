As we step into June, Father’s Day—officially recognized in 1972 (Mother’s Day, by contrast, dates back to 1914, and intriguingly, it was several influential mothers who helped bring Father’s Day into being)—invites us to reflect not only on our fathers, but on the roles we inherit, resist, or choose to redefine. Whether you had a devoted father, an absent one, a complicated one, or have served as a father figure to others, this month carries a resonance that extends far beyond social tradition. It invites us to consider how the fathering we received—or longed for—continues to echo through our lives.

For me, because of the kind of father I had growing up, a pastor, counselor, and football coach, Father’s Day inevitably ends up being a type of portal to larger questions I continue to wrestle with.

What does it mean to live with purpose and meaning?

What legacy am I living—and leaving for others?

How do I show up for those I love, including myself?

These are not always easy questions for me to ask—let alone to navigate more openly here, with you all bearing witness. But they are profoundly human questions, and I’m grateful to have a space to explore them with you.

Though these reflections often lead me back to memories of my father, they also lead me inward—toward the shape of my own life.

Father’s Day, in this way, becomes less about a singular relationship and more about the ongoing story we’re each authoring. I believe it stirs something essential in the human spirit and speaks to a deeper truth about the human condition: a longing to live with meaning, to offer something lasting, to be intentional in how we show up for ourselves and others—and in how we choose what matters most in the way we live our lives.

For me, part of that comes down to purposeful living—something my father lived out with passion and determination on a regular basis. Something he left for me to carry—weighty and sacred—shaping the way I think about connection and how I try to live and love with intention.

Many of us reach a point—especially in relation to midlife or during times of transition—when the metrics of success often begin to feel a touch hollow or lack a bit of the meaning they used to. Accomplishments can lose their shine or luster. For me, productivity doesn't satisfy my soul in the ways it used to. What I find myself longing for is something deeper and more meaningful:

To live out a daily life that matters, a life that reflects my values and aligns with who I am below the surface of just “be a good man.”

In this regard, purposeful living becomes more about intention and aligning it with my values.

It’s about asking: Am I living in alignment with what matters most to me?

And if not—What shift in how I live my life can I make today?

So, in this spirit of living, let’s allow Father’s Day to be more than a simple tribute—let it become a call to purposeful living.

Fatherhood, at its core, is a relationship. And like all relationships, it is shaped by presence, absence, repair, and possibility.

Some of us were nourished by a father’s steady hand or quiet strength.

Some of us felt unseen or misunderstood by our fathers—and still carry that ache.

Some of us are fathers, learning (sometimes fumbling) to love with wisdom and care.

Others have found father figures in mentors, teachers, friends, or even within ourselves.

To father, in a certain way of thinking—verbally—is to guide, to protect, and to witness.

It is not limited to men. It is not confined to biology. It is a role, a responsibility, and, at times, in my case, a healing practice.

Obviously, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but here are a few places we can think about beginning:

Clarify Your Values

What matters most to you at this stage of your life? Write it down—maybe below in the comment section. You know, speak it aloud so it can better guide your daily living. Arrive as You Are It’s not about getting it all right—it’s about being there. What stays with us are the calls we make, the meals we share, the moments we truly listen. That’s what makes a life worth living. Say the Thing Maybe it’s time to say what’s been weighing on you. Or reach out to an old friend or a loved one you lost touch with, even if it’s a bit awkward. It’s not about fixing everything. It’s about being willing to return to what still feels unfinished. There’s meaning in that. Honor the Lessons (Even the Hard Ones) Even painful family dynamics can shape our sense of direction. You don’t have to look back to relive it, but to understand how it shaped you—and what you want and don’t want to carry forward.

Make Room for Stillness

Sometimes, the most purposeful thing we can do is pause—to sit with ourselves, to be honest, to reflect. To breathe. To be gentle and kind. So we can remember who we are and create space for who we’re becoming. To be able to do so takes strength of character.

🧠 How have the fathers or father figures in your life shaped your understanding of purpose?

🧠 What would it mean to "father" yourself with more care, guidance, or encouragement?

🧠 What does living with purpose look like for you today—not ten years from now, but in this very moment?

👉 Me?

Purpose today looks like writing this newsletter before I “feel ready.” It looks like asking deeper questions in my therapy sessions that I do not currently have an answer to. And it looks like remembering to be kind and smile even when I’m tired, exhausted, irritable, and want to strike out at the world in anger.

🗓 June 13 | 2:00 PM EST | Substack Live

This month, I’ll be hosting a special Substack Live on the theme of “Purpose in the Second Half of Life”—a conversation about what it means to re-evaluate our direction, renew our values, and live forward, even when the road has been winding and painful.

Joining me will be Matt DiGeronimo, a five-time published author, former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine officer, and father whose work centers on legacy, purpose, and the inner work of living with intention, not autopilot.

You can find more info about Matt DiGeronimo HERE.

🗓 June 30 | 1:00 PM EST | Substack Live

I’ll also be a guest on Sue Reid’s Live. She is an amazing certified Life and Success Coach specialising in Confidence Coaching. She helps women rebuild their confidence after life’s transitions—whether it's a breakup, a career shift, or simply feeling stuck. Here is a link to a Course she if offering called Own the Room. It will launch on June 23rd.

You can find more info about Sue Reid HERE.

In closing, Father’s Day can stir many emotions. Gratitude. Grief. Longing. Reflection. Whether you’re celebrating someone else or reflecting inwardly on your own path, I hope this month offers you space—for grace, for healing, and for renewed purpose with meaning.

No matter where you are on your journey, remember:

You are allowed to change.

You are allowed to ask deeper questions.

You are allowed to live a life that feels like yours.

And, to these trained ears, that’s something worth celebrating.

With great care and respect,

—Bronce