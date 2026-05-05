The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Beth Bollinger's avatar
Beth Bollinger
3d

I’m so sorry about your dad, Bronce. This piece resonated deeply and the balancing act is very real. I’m in a season of supporting my daughter through her first weeks with a new baby. It’s been full and sweet, and I’ve managed to walk every day and get close to enough sleep. I’m heading home a little depleted but with a full heart. What I didn’t expect was how much it would bring up memories of my own four births, and the way my mother in law made those moments about herself, pulling my husband’s attention away just when I needed him most. I didn’t feel supported then, and it took these couple of weeks with the new family for me to understand how that dynamic played out. Showing up differently for my daughter has felt healing🧡

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
Laura Elliott's avatar
Laura Elliott
11h

“when caring begins to cost me too much…” I’ve been feeling this for a while now. Years ago my caregiving role made me feel like I was disappearing from my life. It scared me so much because I literally could even dream anymore. So I read Brave Thinking by Mary Morrisey and it helped me learn how yo dream again. Thanks for this post. I needed this reminder.

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1 reply by Dr. Bronce Rice
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