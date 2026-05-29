The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

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Nicola Vitkovich's avatar
Nicola Vitkovich
6d

Beautiful, thoughtful article Bronce. Recently I worked with someone who felt she couldn't resist driving to a local store, buying an apple fritter, and eating it in the car - still in the parking lot. It felt like a compulsion. With some digging, it turns out this was linked to happy memory. Mom and Dad in the car on a road trip, his love for apple fritters. Her father passed away just before Thanksgiving. She's been longing for her dad. Her ever helpful unconscious was pointing to recapture those happy memories through the car and the apple fritters.

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Data Frank's avatar
Data Frank
1d

This feels meaningful because it talks about something a lot of people feel but cannot always explain, trying to figure out what makes life feel important and real to them.

The best part is the idea that nobody else can fully tell you what will make you feel happy, alive, or connected to life. Everyone has to slowly discover that for themselves over time.

It also explains well how confusing growing up can feel, because when you are young, you usually do not yet know what will matter most to you later in life.

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